Mangaluru Woman Duped of ₹79 Lakh in ‘UK Currency Delivery’ Scam

Mangaluru: A 59-year-old woman from the city lost ₹79.2 lakh after falling victim to a sophisticated online scam orchestrated by a man claiming to be from the United Kingdom. The conman lured her with promises of delivering foreign currency and even sent an associate to her home with a box supposedly filled with US dollars.

According to the complaint filed at the CEN Crime Police Station, the woman had employed a domestic helper from Vamanjoor to assist her daughter, who lives in Dubai. During her stay, the helper came in contact with a Facebook user identifying himself as Max Alexander from London.

Alexander reportedly told her that he planned to visit India carrying British pounds. Soon after, he claimed he had been detained by Delhi airport authorities and sought money to “resolve the issue” and return to London. Trusting his story, the helper transferred money to him.

When the helper later travelled to Dubai to work at the complainant’s daughter’s home, the same man contacted the complainant directly via WhatsApp. Introducing himself as Max Alexander, he told her that he wished to send her a large sum of foreign currency and had already obtained her home address.

On August 21, an African-origin man, who identified himself as Steve, arrived at her residence carrying a small box. He claimed it contained US dollars and showed it to her before leaving, asking her to pay a “processing fee” to receive it. Believing him, the complainant transferred the money.

Later, hoping to receive foreign currency herself, an acquaintance from Neermarga transferred about ₹25 lakh through the complainant. Another woman reportedly sent ₹2 lakh and even received a ₹4 lakh cheque from the complainant in return.

Between April 2 and August 14, the complainant made several online transfers totaling ₹79.2 lakh to various bank accounts provided by the fraudster. When he continued to demand more money, she grew suspicious and discussed the matter with her children—only to realise she had been conned.

After months of waiting for the promised “foreign pounds” that never arrived, the woman finally lodged a police complaint. The CEN Crime Police have launched an investigation into the case.