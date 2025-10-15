Mangaluru Woman Duped of ₹79 Lakh in ‘UK Currency Delivery’ Scam

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
October 15, 2025

Mangaluru: A 59-year-old woman from the city lost ₹79.2 lakh after falling victim to a sophisticated online scam orchestrated by a man claiming to be from the United Kingdom. The conman lured her with promises of delivering foreign currency and even sent an associate to her home with a box supposedly filled with US dollars.

According to the complaint filed at the CEN Crime Police Station, the woman had employed a domestic helper from Vamanjoor to assist her daughter, who lives in Dubai. During her stay, the helper came in contact with a Facebook user identifying himself as Max Alexander from London.

Alexander reportedly told her that he planned to visit India carrying British pounds. Soon after, he claimed he had been detained by Delhi airport authorities and sought money to “resolve the issue” and return to London. Trusting his story, the helper transferred money to him.

When the helper later travelled to Dubai to work at the complainant’s daughter’s home, the same man contacted the complainant directly via WhatsApp. Introducing himself as Max Alexander, he told her that he wished to send her a large sum of foreign currency and had already obtained her home address.

On August 21, an African-origin man, who identified himself as Steve, arrived at her residence carrying a small box. He claimed it contained US dollars and showed it to her before leaving, asking her to pay a “processing fee” to receive it. Believing him, the complainant transferred the money.

Later, hoping to receive foreign currency herself, an acquaintance from Neermarga transferred about ₹25 lakh through the complainant. Another woman reportedly sent ₹2 lakh and even received a ₹4 lakh cheque from the complainant in return.

Between April 2 and August 14, the complainant made several online transfers totaling ₹79.2 lakh to various bank accounts provided by the fraudster. When he continued to demand more money, she grew suspicious and discussed the matter with her children—only to realise she had been conned.

After months of waiting for the promised “foreign pounds” that never arrived, the woman finally lodged a police complaint. The CEN Crime Police have launched an investigation into the case. 

News Network
October 4,2025

Udupi: The suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman under Karkala Town Police Station limits in Udupi district has been confirmed as a murder, following a post-mortem report. Police have arrested the victim’s mother on charges of killing her daughter.

The deceased, Shifanaz, collapsed at her home in Hirgana village and was rushed to a hospital in Karkala, where doctors declared her dead. Her father, Sheikh Mustafa (51), lodged a complaint expressing doubts about the cause of death.

Initially, the case was registered as an Unnatural Death under Section 194(3)(IV) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, a post-mortem conducted at Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, revealed that Shifanaz had died due to strangulation, said SP Hariram Shankar.

Investigations revealed that Shifanaz had informed her family about her plan to visit Udupi to meet her boyfriend, Mohammed Saleem. Reportedly angered by this, her mother, Gulzar Bhanu (45), confronted her and, in a fit of rage, allegedly strangled her to death at their residence.

Police have registered a case of murder under Section 103 of the BNS against the accused, who has been taken into custody and produced before court. The investigation is ongoing.

News Network
October 1,2025

ranjita.jpg

Kasaragod, Oct 1: C. Ranjitha (30), a practising lawyer and president of the DYFI Kumbla area committee, was found dead in her office chamber at Kumbla on Tuesday evening in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Ranjitha, a member of the DYFI block committee, was actively involved in the organisation until around 5 p.m., according to CPM Kumbla area secretary Zubair C. A. When her family was unable to contact her later, they went to her office and found the door locked. Police were alerted and, after breaking open the door, discovered her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

She was the daughter of Chandran, a temple worker, and Varijakshi of Kumbla Bathery. She is survived by her husband, Krithesh, their eight-year-old son, and her brother Sujith. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary of the District Cooperative Hospital, Kumbla.

Police said they had recovered a suicide note but have not disclosed its contents. The Station House Officer at Kumbla confirmed that an investigation is underway but declined to share further details.

Ranjitha’s family has faced tragedy before: her brother Ajith, also a DYFI leader, died last year in Karnataka while attempting to rescue children from drowning.

News Network
October 7,2025

Bengaluru, Oct 7: The Karnataka government has extended the Dasara holidays till October 18 for all government and aided schools in view of the ongoing Statewide Social and Educational Survey.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement on Tuesday, stating, “The government has decided that schools will have holidays till October 18.”

Teachers assigned to midterm examination duties will not be required to participate in the survey, he clarified.

Explaining the decision, Siddaramaiah said the survey progress in Bengaluru was still low at just 36%. “These holidays will apply across the state. Around 6,700 teachers are engaged in survey work in Bengaluru alone. With 46 lakh households to be covered and a target of 10–15 homes per day, we hope to complete the survey before Deepavali,” he said.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes launched the survey on September 22, and it was originally scheduled to conclude on Tuesday. The government had earlier issued a memo adjusting school timings between October 8 and 24 to assist teachers with survey duties.

During a videoconference with officials, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the survey and noted that completion levels varied by district — 97% in Koppal and 67% in Dakshina Kannada.

He added that Legislative Council member Puttanna and teachers’ associations had sought an additional 10 days to complete the work. “We accepted their request and extended the holidays till October 18,” Siddaramaiah confirmed.

Teachers will hold special classes after the break to make up for the academic gap, he said.

A total of 1.6 lakh people, including 1.2 lakh teachers, are engaged in the survey. Since second pre-university (PU) exams begin on October 12, PU lecturers have been exempted from survey duties.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 20 lakh compensation each for the families of three teachers who lost their lives during the survey. He cautioned that disciplinary action would be taken against government employees who refuse or delay participation.

