  Mangaluru: Youth dies as motorbike crashes into electric pole

coastaldigest.com news network
December 8, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: A youth lost his life in a motorbike accident at Mastikatte in Ullal on the outskirts of Manglauru today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Kaif, aged around 20 years. 

The tragedy occurred when Kaif was riding his motorbike towards Mangaluru from Ullal on some work.

It is learnt that he died on the spot when the motorbike he was riding rammed into an electric pole.

Personnel from the Naguri traffic police station visited the spot and registered a case.

News Network
December 7,2021

The Covid-19 virus is spreading faster than ever in South Africa, the country’s president said Monday, an indication of how the new Omicron variant is driving the pandemic, but there are early indications that Omicron may cause less-serious illness than other forms of the virus.

Researchers at a major hospital complex in Pretoria reported that their patients with the coronavirus are much less sick than those they have treated before, and that other hospitals are seeing the same trends. In fact, they said, most of their infected patients were admitted for other reasons and have no Covid symptoms.

But scientists cautioned against placing too much stock in either the potential good news of less severity, or bad news such as early evidence that prior coronavirus infection offers little immunity to Omicron. The variant was discovered just last month, and more study is needed before experts can say much about it with confidence. Beyond that, the true impact of the coronavirus is not always felt immediately, with hospitalisations and deaths often lagging considerably behind initial outbreaks.

Dr Emily Gurley, a public health researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said of the signs that the variant is less severe, “It would not be shocking if that’s true, but I’m not sure we can conclude that yet.”

In the absence of more hard information, governments have reacted to Omicron with sharp restrictions on international travel and new vaccination requirements. World leaders who were accused of responding too slowly or weakly earlier in the pandemic are eager to be seen as taking action, although some experts question whether the travel restrictions are an overreaction.

The variant has spread rapidly and has been detected in more than 30 countries on six continents so far. Health officials and researchers say that it could be the most contagious form of the virus yet and that it could soon displace the delta variant that emerged last year as the predominant form. That has fueled fears that a world eager to emerge from two years of pandemic hardship could be headed into another cycle of illness, lockdown and economic suffering.

In Europe, as in South Africa, there are early indications that omicron cases may be fairly mild, if easy to contract. 

News Network
December 2,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 2: India has detected its first two cases of the new Omicron Coronavirus variant in Karnataka, the health ministry said on Thursday.

"All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been traced and are being tested," the health ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal told a news briefing.

India was set to restart scheduled commercial international flights on December 15, but on Wednesday scrapped that plan and said a resumption date would be announced in due course.

The government has advised states to ramp up testing, a week after the health ministry said a recent fall in testing could undermine India's efforts to contain the pandemic.

After battling a record jump in infections and deaths in April and May, Coronavirus cases have come down substantially in India, where the Delta variant is the dominant strain.

The country reported 9,765 new cases on Thursday, taking its total to 3,46,06,541. Only the United States has reported more.

News Network
November 24,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 24: The upcoming Karnataka Vidhan Parishad election has turning out to be the battle of billionaires. And it is led by Congress candidate Yusuf Sharif, who has declared assets worth ₹1,744 crore before the state election commission on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old is the owner of Umrah Developers and is known to flaunt his wealth.

He used to work as a scarp dealer, and rose to riches in the years that followed. Sharif owns two Rolls Royce cars. His name recently came to limelight after one of his cars was seized over suspicion that taxes were not paid.

One of the Rolls Royce cars was bought from actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Known as 'Gujari Babu' or 'Scrap Babu', Sharif has faced cheating cases in the past.

The Congress on Monday announced the names of 20 candidates for the biennial elections.

The election to 25 Legislative Council seats will be held on December 10, according to schedule announced by the Election Commission earlier this month. Their term is ending on January 5, 2022. The results will be declared on December 14.

The polling body said that legislative council polls will also be held in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra on the same date.

The model code of conduct came into effect in the constituencies concerned immediately after the announcement by the poll panel.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26.

The chief secretaries of all the states where elections are scheduled to be held have also been directed to depute a senior officer to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections, the election commission said. 

