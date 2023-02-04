  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: YouTuber Arpith arrested for hit-and-run which claimed 2 lives, released

News Network
February 4, 2023

youtuber.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Mangaluru North traffic police arrested a car driver on February 2, who was allegedly responsible for the death of two persons in an accident reported near a petrol bunk in Padupanambur on February 1. 

According to police, the arrested accused is YouTuber Arpith Indravadhan (35), from Indira Nagar 

It is learnt that the incident took place when three men, including the driver of a truck, were engaged in repairing the punctured tyre of the truck that was bound for Kerala, from Madhya Pradesh, when a car rammed them.

Bablu,24, and Achal Singh,27, died due to being run over by a car.

Arpith allegedly fled from the spot, without stopping the car. The Mulky police were searching for the accused and on February 4 arrested him.

Aneesh sustained serious injuries due to being run over. Based on his eyewitness account and CCTV footage, the police arrested the accused.

However, he was released on station bail, and the police seized the car he was driving.

News Network
February 4,2023

mishap.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Four Indian expatriate workers including three from coastal Karnataka’s Mangaluru region were killed in a ghastly road mishap in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last night.

The deceased have been identified as Akil, Nasir, Rizwan and Shihab. Among them Rizwan, hailed from Haleyangady while Akhil was from Bolar in Mganluru. The details of two others were not immediately available.

According to unconfirmed reports, the mishap occurred in Khurais area of Riyadh province when their car rammed into a camel. 

More details are awaited. 

P A Hameed Padubidri, KSA
February 1,2023

Padubidri.jpg

Al Khober: Two brothers, Ibrahim Meera Hussain and Abdul Salam Meera Hussain from RAQWANI Co Ltd. Al-Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have received Saudi permanent ‘premium residency’, which is casually known as a Saudi Green Card. Ibrahim is a Managing Director and Abdul Salam is a General Manager of RAQWANI Co. Ltd. based in Al-Khober, eastern province of the KSA. It's one of the prestigious recognitions granted by the Saudi Arabian Government for foreigners in the KSA. 

The duo are sons of late Haji Meera Hussain, who hails from Padubidri in Udupi district. They are not only businessmen, but also involved in various philanthropic, socio-humanitarian -educational activities that benefited a lot of needy & underprivileged people. Also, they built a positive image of India in KSA, which is friendly country of India. 

The duo are only the third from the undivided Dakshina Kannada to receive the Premium Residency while Mr. Shaikh, head of Expertise Company in Al-Jubail, and Zaheer from Al-Muzain being the first and second to receive it. 

This scheme (Saudi Premium Residency) is in line with the Saudi Arabia's Vision-2030 designed by Crown Prince H.H. Mohammed Bin Salman to boost up the country's economy. It's applied through the Premium Residency Center and Unified National Platform. 

There are two kinds of grant of Premium Residencies such as Permanent Premium Residency under SP1 & yearly renewable Premium Residency under SP2. The former is granted for life-time to Iqama (Residence Permit) holders with one time payment of SR. 800,000, whereas the latter is granted on yearly renewable basis with the payment of SR. 100,000. 

The holders of the Premium Residency are provided with  many benefits & privileges, which other ordinary Iqama holders are not given like without sponsor, buying & selling properties, building house, owning business, trading etc. 

Sometpimes an opportunity comes to the threshold of one's door, but most of the times he creates an opportunity where he endeavor to get positive results & benefits out of it. The latter one needs hard work, determination & dedication to reach its success. 

These brothers opted for dedication & hardwork to create an opportunity that resulted in the establishment of RAQWANI Est.,in 2006. They started a humble begining of their business. Initially it was a small Establishment with only 3 employees, gradually increasing the business set up to a Limited Company. Presently, there are more than 400 employees actively working in the Company. 

RAQWANI Co. engaged in business of heavy equipments renting, trading, medical supply and other diversified business. It's now one of the recognized companies of the KSA. 

News Network
January 30,2023

fire.jpg

Dubai/Washington, Jan 30: Israel appears to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran, a US official said on Sunday.

Iran claimed to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near the central city of Isfahan, and said there were no casualties or serious damage.

The extent of damage could not be independently ascertained. Iranian state media released footage showing a flash in the sky and emergency vehicles at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military declined to comment. Arch-foe Israel has long said it is willing to strike Iranian targets if diplomacy fails to curb Tehran’s nuclear or missile programs, but it has a policy of withholding comment on specific incidents.

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said no US military forces were involved in strikes in Iran, but declined to comment further.

That US officials were pointing to an Israeli role in the attack was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing several unidentified sources. One US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters it did appear that Israel was involved. Several other US officials declined to comment, beyond saying that Washington played no role.

Tehran did not formally ascribe blame for what Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called a “cowardly” attack aimed at creating “insecurity” in Iran. But state TV broadcast comments by a lawmaker, Hossein Mirzaie, saying there was “strong speculation” Israel was behind it.

The attack came amid tension between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear activity and its supply of arms — including long-range “suicide drones” — for Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.

The extent of the damage could not be independently confirmed. Iran’s Defense Ministry said the explosion caused only minor damage and no casualties.

“Such actions will not impact our experts’ determination to progress in our peaceful nuclear work,” Amirabdollahian told reporters in televised remarks.

An Israeli strike on Iran would be the first under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since he returned to office last month at the helm of the most right-wing government in Israeli history.

In Ukraine, which accuses Iran of supplying hundreds of drones to Russia to attack civilian targets in Ukrainian cities far from the front, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky linked the incident directly to the war there.

“Explosive night in Iran,” Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. “Did warn you.”

Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but says they were sent before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Moscow denies its forces use Iranian drones in Ukraine, although many have been shot down and recovered there.

“Minor damage”

“Around 23:30 (2000 GMT) on Saturday night, an unsuccessful attack was carried out using micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs) on one of the ministry’s workshop sites,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by state TV.

It said one drone was shot down “and the other two were caught in defense traps and blew up. It caused only minor damage to the roof of a workshop building. There were no casualties.”

A military official in the region said given the location of the strike in central Iran and the size of the drones, it was likely that the attack was staged from within Iran’s borders.

Separately, IRNA reported early on Sunday a massive fire at a motor oil factory in an industrial zone near the northwestern city of Tabriz. It later said oil leakage caused that blaze, citing a local official.

Iran has accused Israel in the past of planning attacks using agents inside Iranian territory. In July, Tehran said it had arrested a sabotage team made up of Kurdish militants working for Israel who planned to blow up a “sensitive” defense industry center in Isfahan.

Several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which Iran accuses Israel of sabotaging in 2021. There have been a number of explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial sites in recent years.

Talks between Iran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled since September. Under the pact, abandoned by Washington in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, Tehran agreed to limit nuclear work in return for easing of sanctions.

Iran’s clerical rulers have also faced internal turmoil in recent months, with a crackdown on widespread anti-establishment demonstrations spurred by the death in custody of a woman held for allegedly violating its strict Islamic dress code.

