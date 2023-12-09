  1. Home
Mangaluru’s Mohammed Ashiq lifts MasterChef India trophy; takes home Rs 25 lakhs

News Network
December 8, 2023

India's top culinary reality show MasterChef India Season 8 has found its winner. Premiered exclusively on SonyLIV, Mohammed Aashiq, a 24-year-old south Indian city of Manglauru has been adjudged as the champion.

The other contestants who were in the race to win the coveted MasterChef golden coat included Suraj Thapa, Rukhsaar Sayeed, and Nambie Jessica Marak. 

Managluru boy

A food enthusiast, Aashiq hails from the coastal city of Mangaluru in Karnataka. With dreams of becoming a chef, Aashiq opened a small juice shop in his hometown called Kulukki Hub. The sole breadwinner for his family, Aashiq auditioned in the previous season of MasterChef India but got through the show only this season with his audition recipe, Fish Fry Mangalurean style.

Toughest challenge 

In an interview with NewsBytes in November, Aashiq recalled one of the toughest challenges he faced in the MasterChef kitchen. A savory chef, Aashiq had trouble replicating Chef Pooja Dhingra's macaroons for an immunity pin challenge. "It might appear to be simple, but it was very tricky. There were so many technical challenges that I had to cope with during the baking process."

Audition round

The decision over his audition dish was kept on hold by Chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar over its portion size. The pending decision was the biggest learning for Aashiq in the kitchen.

"It was that very day when they taught me what the exact portion and proportion of a dish should be while serving on the plate," he said.

Mangaluean recipes

Whether it was the Fish Fry Magalorean Style or the Crispy Paradise, Aashiq's food inspiration has mostly been a reflection of his Mangalorean upbringing. "Presenting Manglurean dishes in a global way is what I aim to do. My attempt is to give the local food an international face since it is often underestimated," he had said in an interview.

December 3,2023

Mangaluru: In a shocking development, a 23-year-old woman killed her four-and-a-half-month-old baby and ended her life by suicide at an apartment at Gujjarakere in the city on Saturday, December 2.

The deceased are Fathima Rukiya, 23, and her son Abdulla Hood. 

Police said Rukiya, who married Dr Muhammad Unais 18 months ago, had given birth to a son in July this year. Rukiya had slipped into depression after the delivery and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Rukiya allegedly drowned her son in a plastic tub filled with water and later hanged herself from the window grills of the flat. 

The incident occurred when no one was at home, said police commissioner Anupam Agrawal. 

A case has been registered at Mangaluru South police station and investigation has commenced. 

December 8,2023

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who was expelled today from the Lok Sabha over the cash-for-query scandal, warned the Bharatiya Janata Party that she would fight over the next "30 years, inside and outside parliament". She also accused the BJP of hating Muslims and women.

"National security with a login portal. Mr Adani is buying all our ports, all our airports... His shareholders are foreign investors and the ministry of home affairs is giving them clearance to buy all our infrastructure," she said in her first reaction after she was ousted from the Parliament.

Mahua Moitra also invoked Ramesh Biduri's objectionable remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali, asking why no action was taken against the BJP leader.

"Ramesh Biduri stands up in Parliament and makes objectionable remarks against Danish Ali, one of the few Muslim MPs.... the BJP has sent 303 MPs but hasn't sent one Muslim MP to Parliament. No action has been taken against Biduri for abusing Ali. You hate minorities, you hate women, you hate nari-shakti," she said.

"I am 49 years old, I will fight you for the next 30 years, inside parliament, outside parliament, in the gutter on the street," she added.

December 7,2023

New Delhi, Dec 7: India's envoy to Qatar met eight ex-Navy personnel - sentenced to death in October for reasons still not known - on Sunday, the government said this afternoon. 

External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Our Ambassador got consular access to meet all eight in prison on December 3."

On India's appeal against the death sentence, Mr Bagchi said, "There have been two hearings so far (these were held on November 23 and November 30). We are closely following the matter and extending all legal and consular assistance. This is a sensitive issue, but we will do whatever we can."

The next hearing is expected soon, it is said. 

The Ambassador's meeting with the sailors has been seen as a positive step - one that addresses concerns over consular access to the eight naval personnel, which seems now to have improved.

Also seen as a positive step is that there have been two hearings since India filed its appeal.

News of the meeting with the eight sailors - arrested in August last year by that country's intelligence agency, allegedly for spying - is being linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the Qatar ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the side-lines of CoP28 summit in Dubai.

"You would have seen (that) Prime Minister Modi meet Sheikh Tamim nin Hamad, the Emir of Qatar in Dubai on the side-lines of (the) CoP28 (summit). They had a good conversation on the overall bilateral relationship as well as the well-being of the Indian community..." Mr Bagchi said.

The specifics of the PM's brief meeting with the Emir have not been made public, but it does appear the Prime Minister has now taken up this matter with the Qatari ruler directly.

On November 24 a Qatari court had accepted India's formal appeal against the death sentence, which the government said had left it "deeply shocked".

The arrested naval personnel are Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht and Sailor Ragesh Gopakumar.

The eight ex-Navy officers include decorated individuals who once commanded major Indian warships, and were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services when arrested.

Dahra is a private firm providing training and related services to Qatar's armed forces.

Sources said some of the sailors were working on a sensitive project - stealth submarines based on Italian technology. Media reports have claimed they have been accused of spying for Israel.

Families of the eight flatly denied the spying allegations.

They were "not engaged in espionage for Israel", the families said. "They went to build the Qatari Navy and build that nation's security. They could never spy. There are no proof of allegations..."

