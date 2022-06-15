  1. Home
  2. Manglauru: 15-yr-old girl dies after falling from apartment while adjusting balcony curtain

News Network
June 16, 2022

Mangaluru:  A teenage girl fell to her death in Mangaluru while trying to pull a curtain in the balcony of the apartment where she lived.

The victim was identified as Sehar Inthiyaaz (15), the eldest daughter of Mohammed Imthiyaaz.

At around 4.30 pm on June 15, Sehar kept adjusting the curtains while tiptoeing on a chair in the balcony of fifth floor of Vishwas crown apartment in Kankanady.

She lost her balance during the process and fell from the fifth floor of the flat.

Mohammed, with help of his neighbours, shifted his daughter to the nearest private hospital. However, Sehar, who had sustained serious head injuries in the fall, succumbed, police sources said.

Sehar was a Class 10 student at Lourdes central school.

News Network
June 15,2022

Bengaluru, June 15: A 32-year-old doctor working in Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru died after falling from the 11th floor of his residential apartment at Amruthalli on June 15.

The deceased, Pruthvikanth Reddy, is a native of Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. He got married three months ago and the couple moved to Godrej apartments.

Police shifted the body for post-mortem while initiating an investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

Dr. Reddy was suffering from health problems, police said.
 

News Network
June 6,2022

Following Qatar, Indian ambassadors to Iran and Kuwait were also summoned by the foreign ministries of the respective countries on Sunday, 5 June, over controversial remarks by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma's against Prophet Muhammad.

Earlier in the day, the BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership.

'Want Public Apology': Kuwait to India

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry, in a tweet, said it had summoned the Ambassador to India. The country handed him a protest note stating it “rejects and denounces the statements made by an official in the ruling party against the Holy Prophet”.

According to a statement, Kuwait demanded a "public apology for these hostile statements, the continuation of which would constitute a deterrent measure or punishment to increase extremism and hatred and undermine the elements of moderation".

Iran Summons Indian Envoy

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs too summoned the Indian ambassador to Tehran over what state media called an "insult against the Prophet of Islam in an Indian TV show", Irna International news reported.

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to visit Delhi, in his first-ever trip to the Indian capital next week.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Welcome Sharma's Suspension

The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, condemned and denunciated the statements made by the BJP spokesperson and said:

Bahrain's External Affairs Ministry, too, welcomed BJP's decision to suspend Sharma, stressing on the need to denounce any reprehensible insults against Prophet Muhammad.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses the importance of respecting all religious beliefs, symbols and personalities, and the concerted efforts of the international community to spread the values of moderation, tolerance and dialogue between religions," the statement added

'Stand of Fringe Elements, Not India's': Modi Govt 

The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday had summoned Indian ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal and handed him an official note, expressing "disappointment of the State of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation to the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Muhammad."

Responding to this, the Indian government told its Qatar counterpart that:

"In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks," read the statement.

"Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements," a press release by Embassy of India-Doha further added.

News Network
June 9,2022

Bengaluru, June 9: Students, who join residential schools run by the minority welfare department in Karnataka, will study the CBSE syllabus from the current academic year. 

At present, these schools teach the state board syllabus. Karnataka has 134 residential institutions run by the department. 

In the first phase, 31 schools will offer CBSE curriculum starting this year for grades 6 to 9 and 11.

As grades 10 and 12 students are appearing for the board exams, the department has decided to keep away from adopting the CBSE syllabus this year. 

A senior official said the department has tied up with Azim Premji Foundation for teacher training and also with some oldest CBSE affiliated schools.

“Around 300 teachers will be trained as we are shifting from state to CBSE syllabus. Though we were offering English medium education, teachers need to be trained as we are shifting to CBSE,” the official mentioned.

This is completely free of cost and according to the department data as many as 15,000 students will get the benefit.

“The main aim is to prepare students studying at our schools to crack various competitive exams, like NEET, KCET and JEE,” explained the official.

This was part of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s budget announcement.

The department is spending around Rs 52 lakh per school to upgrade them on par with CBSE schools.

As explained by the officials, these schools will function like Kendriya Vidyalayas.

“We will formally inaugurate these schools in a few days. We are waiting for the chief minister’s time as he also holds the portfolio,” the official added.

The CBSE curriculum will be extended to all 134 schools in a phased manner.

About 75% of students at these schools belong to minority communities and the rest 25% are from other backward communities. 

