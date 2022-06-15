Manglauru: 15-yr-old girl dies after falling from apartment while adjusting balcony curtain

Following Qatar, Indian ambassadors to Iran and Kuwait were also summoned by the foreign ministries of the respective countries on Sunday, 5 June, over controversial remarks by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma's against Prophet Muhammad.

Earlier in the day, the BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership.

'Want Public Apology': Kuwait to India

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry, in a tweet, said it had summoned the Ambassador to India. The country handed him a protest note stating it “rejects and denounces the statements made by an official in the ruling party against the Holy Prophet”.

According to a statement, Kuwait demanded a "public apology for these hostile statements, the continuation of which would constitute a deterrent measure or punishment to increase extremism and hatred and undermine the elements of moderation".

Iran Summons Indian Envoy

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs too summoned the Indian ambassador to Tehran over what state media called an "insult against the Prophet of Islam in an Indian TV show", Irna International news reported.

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to visit Delhi, in his first-ever trip to the Indian capital next week.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Welcome Sharma's Suspension

The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, condemned and denunciated the statements made by the BJP spokesperson and said:

Bahrain's External Affairs Ministry, too, welcomed BJP's decision to suspend Sharma, stressing on the need to denounce any reprehensible insults against Prophet Muhammad.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses the importance of respecting all religious beliefs, symbols and personalities, and the concerted efforts of the international community to spread the values of moderation, tolerance and dialogue between religions," the statement added

'Stand of Fringe Elements, Not India's': Modi Govt

The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday had summoned Indian ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal and handed him an official note, expressing "disappointment of the State of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation to the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Muhammad."

Responding to this, the Indian government told its Qatar counterpart that:

"In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks," read the statement.

"Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements," a press release by Embassy of India-Doha further added.