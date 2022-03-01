Many Congress, JDS leaders including former MLA join BJP in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Many politicians in Karnataka including former JD(S) MLA from Devanahalli Pilla Munishamappa joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Apart from Munishamappa, at least 13 others from JD(S), Congress and independents also joined the saffron party.

JD(S) organising secretary Ashwatha, JD(S) social media president Anil Yadav and Congress leader from Devanahalli Jollappanavar Narayanaswamy were among those who joined BJP.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who on boarded them, said a political consolidation had begun in Karnataka and that many more Congress and JD(S) leaders would join BJP soon.

"Leaders from Congress and JD(S) joining BJP began in Belagavi and Ramanagar. In the future, leaders from other districts too will join the party. Several leaders from these parties who are interested in people's welfare are in touch with us," Bommai claimed.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Congress, Bommai said the party's leaders were acting as if they had already come to power. "No matter how much they wish, people will not bring back their regime which was an administrative failure," Bommai said.

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi also took a dig at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and said neither the Congress would come to power, nor would Siddaramaiah become the chief minister again.