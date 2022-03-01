  1. Home
  2. Many Congress, JDS leaders including former MLA join BJP in Karnataka

News Network
March 1, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Many politicians in Karnataka including former JD(S) MLA from Devanahalli Pilla Munishamappa joined the BJP on Tuesday. 

Apart from Munishamappa, at least 13 others from JD(S), Congress and independents also joined the saffron party.

JD(S) organising secretary Ashwatha, JD(S) social media president Anil Yadav and Congress leader from Devanahalli Jollappanavar Narayanaswamy were among those who joined BJP.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who on boarded them, said a political consolidation had begun in Karnataka and that many more Congress and JD(S) leaders would join BJP soon.

"Leaders from Congress and JD(S) joining BJP began in Belagavi and Ramanagar. In the future, leaders from other districts too will join the party. Several leaders from these parties who are interested in people's welfare are in touch with us," Bommai claimed.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Congress, Bommai said the party's leaders were acting as if they had already come to power. "No matter how much they wish, people will not bring back their regime which was an administrative failure," Bommai said.

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi also took a dig at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and said neither the Congress would come to power, nor would Siddaramaiah become the chief minister again.

News Network
February 22,2022

Shivamogga, Feb 22: Two more persons have been detained in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old history sheeter and Bajrang Dal activist here, police sources said on Tuesday. Three people were already arrested in relation to the case and they are residents of this district headquarters town, they said.

Harsha was stabbed to death on Sunday night at Bharathi Nagar in the city allegedly by a group of men, who had arrived in a car. Police suspect the involvement of seven people in the murder.

"Investigations are underway to find out their (those arrested and detained) links with various political and social outfits", sources said.

In view of the tense situation, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today as well. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are also in force here.

Three police teams have been formed to track the other murderers who are at large, they added.

Following the incident, the city witnessed violence, arson, stone-pelting and damage to the properties during the funeral procession on Monday that left at least three persons, including a photojournalist and a policewoman, injured. Several two-wheelers were either damaged or torched.

Police tried to bring the situation under control by firing in the air and lathi charge to disperse the crowd, and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place. Police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of the city. The district authorities have appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm.

A few BJP leaders including Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa and Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje claimed a conspiracy behind Harsha's murder, and demanded NIA probe into it.

Eshwarappa, who is from the district alleged that "Musalman goondas" are behind Harsha's murder. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh alleged that Harsha was killed by jihadi fundamentalists for his opposition to Hijab at educational institutions.

News Network
February 24,2022

russia1.jpg

Ukraine's military command has said government forces killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.

"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.

Separately, authorities in Kiev also said confirmed deaths in Ukrainian military had risen to five.

The Ukrainian military has claimed to have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave.

"According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down," the army general staff said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced "special military operation" in Ukraine, in a dramatic escalation that drew scathing condemnation by the West.

Ukraine's air defence systems 'eliminated': Russia

Russia's defence ministry said it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems.

"Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies.

Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine

Russia's ground forces have crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service has said.

Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said.

It said one of its servicemen died in a shelling attack along the Crimean border, the first officially confirmed military death of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine asks Türkiye to close Black Sea waterways to Russia

Ukraine has asked Türkiye to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships.

Under a 1936 pact, Ankara has control over the straits and can limit warship passages during wartime or if threatened.

"We are calling for the air space, Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to be closed. We have conveyed our relevant demand to the Turkish side," Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar told a news conference in Ankara.

"At the same time, we want sanctions imposed on the Russian side." 

EU, NATO, G7 to launch 'massive sanctions'

Germany has said the EU, NATO and the G7 would work to hit Russia with severe sanctions after the Kremlin launched an air and ground assault on Ukraine.

"We will launch the full package with the most massive sanctions against Russia and we will strengthen our security and our allies," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"We have not chosen this situation," she added, but "if we don't stand up to it now, we will pay an even higher price".

News Network
February 28,2022

Madhya Pradesh police has booked seven people and arrested two persons for allegedly beating up a Dalit activist and forcing him to drink urine in Gwalior district.

The victim, who has been identified as Shashikant Jatav, is a Right to Information (RTI) activist.

The Police said the incident occurred on February 23, however, it came to light on Sunday after an FIR was lodged which alleged that seven people beat up a Dalit activist brutally and forced the victim to drink urine.

Local police (Gwalior district) said two persons have been arrested and there is a hunt to nab other five accused.

According to the police, Jatav is a local RTI activist and had sought information about mismanagement of funds in Gram Panchayat in Gwalior district. This did not go down well with some people associated with panchayat representative and decided to teach him a lesson.

With severe injuries, the victim was admitted in a local hospital on February 24 and now has been shifted to AIIMS, Delhi for further treatment, police said.

"A case has been registered and a total seven persons have been booked for attempt to murder. They have also been booked under provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of atrocities) Act," a senior police official said. 

