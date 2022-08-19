  1. Home
  2. Massive corruption in Karnataka govt offices; no file moves without bribe: High Court

News Network
August 20, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 20: The High Court of Karnataka has expressed concern over rampant corruption in government offices in the state. It has pointed that no file moves without a bribe. 

Justice K Natarajan made the observations in a recent order while denying bail to K T Raju, assistant engineer of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), who had allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore for passing a favourable order in a land case. 

Raju, who had scaled down his demand to Rs 60 lakh, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on June 7 while accepting an advance amount of Rs 5 lakh.

The ACB case was that a piece of land measuring 33 guntas in Kengeri village in the name of two persons was utilised by the BDA to form a road without any acquisition proceedings. A person with the General Power Attorney (GPA) on behalf of the original owners had moved an application seeking an alternative site, and had been moving from one section to another in the BDA.

On November 2, 2021, a BDA official forwarded the file to the Additional Land Acquisition Officer (ALAO) who in turn sent it to a surveyor. After passing through several officers, the file finally reached Raju on January 3, 2022. It was with him till his arrest on June 7.

On rejection of his bail application by a subordinate court, Raju moved the high court and contended that he is in custody for more than one and a half months. The engineer further claimed that mere acceptance of the amount cannot be grounds to show that he had demanded and accepted the bribe.

The counsel for the ACB contended that the conversation between the petitioner and the complainant clearly revealed the demand for bribe.

The telephonic conversation and the hand examination made by the ACB reveal that the petitioner had accepted the notes, the HC said.

"Nowadays, in government offices, corruption has become rampant and no file will be moved without any bribe. Therefore, I am of the view that the petitioner is not entitled for grant of bail at this stage,” Justice Natarajan said.

News Network
August 11,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 11: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) constituted by the state government in 2016.

A division bench of Justices B Veerappa and KS Hemalekha pronounced the order while allowing the public interest litigations filed by advocate Chidananda Urs, Advocates' Association of Bangalore and Samaja Parivarthana Samudaya challenging the constitution of ACB.

The petitioners have challenged the notifications issued by the state government in March 2016 constituting ACB and withdrawing the powers of the Prevention of Corruption Act from Karnataka Lokayukta.

Quashing both the notifications, the division bench directed the ACB to transfer the cases and officers under its ambit to Karnataka Lokayukta which will have to take up those cases further and utilise those officers' services to strengthen Lokayukta institution to eradicate corruption.

Further, the high court directed the state government to maintain transparency and appoint a competent person as Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta in the interest of the public.

The court observed that the state government has failed to justify why the notification was issued to create Anti-Corruption Bureau and also why it has withdrawn powers from Lokayukta to investigate cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Siddaramaiah- led Congress government created ACB in 2016. Though the BJP promised to restore the powers of the Prevention of Corruption Act with Lokayukta in its manifesto, the BJP government failed to keep up its promise.

On the other hand, the JD (S), which had promised to restore the power to probe corruption cases with Lokayukta if it comes to power, did not do it since it formed a coalition government.

News Network
August 17,2022

Jammu, Aug 17: In a shocking incident in Jammu, six members of a Muslim family were found dead inside two homes in Tawi Vihar area in Sidhra on the outskirts of the city. Police have said that it appears to be a case of poisoning.

Late on Tuesday evening, police received a phone call from Shahzada, a resident of Barzulla in Srinagar, who expressed suspicion that her brother namely Noor Ul Habib is not picking up her calls and she has apprehension that he might have committed a suicide.

A police party was dispatched from police post Sidhra headed by sub-inspector Majid Hussain and SHO Nagrota Inspector Vishav Partap who found that the doors of the said house were locked from inside.

“During the close observation, it was found that a foul smell was emanating from the house and the doors of the house were forcibly broke open in presence of civil witnesses,” said a police official.

It was found by the police party that four dead bodies were lying in the house. “On this a team of FSL and photographers of crime section of police were called in for the probe into the Inquest proceedings started thereof. Prima facie it appears to be a case of poisoning, though it has to be ascertained whether it is a case of forced poisoning or otherwise” said the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli.

The four dead bodies have been identified as Noor ul Habib, Sakina Begum, Sajad Ahmed and Nassema Akhter. Locals informed that there is another home in the area that belongs to the family. The police team opened the doors of the said house and found two more dead bodies, including that of Rubina Bano and Zafar Salim.

SSP said dead bodies have been shifted to GMC Jammu for autopsy and shall be handed over to the legal heirs after medico legal formalities.

 He further informed that a SIT headed by SP Rural Sanjay Sharma and SDPO Nagrota Pardeep Kumar among other police officials has been formed to investigate the case.

News Network
August 20,2022

Belagavi, Aug 20: The drivers of a school bus and truck were killed on spot in a head-on collision between both the vehicles near a school at Athani in the Belagavi district on Saturday. More than 20 students have suffered severe injuries.

Police said that a speeding loaded truck on its way from Miraj in Maharashtra to Athani collided head-on with school bus near the high school in Athani town. Drivers of both the vehicles were dead immediately while students boarding the bus suffered injuries.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment.

Identities of both the drivers is being ascertained. The Athani police are investigating.

