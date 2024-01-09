  1. Home
  Meet Mangalurean Prof. Anjana Devi, the new director of IFW, Germany

News Network
January 9, 2024

Mangaluru: Prof. Dr Anjana Devi, who hails from south Indian city of Mangaluru and an alumnus of Mangalore University and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has been appointed director of the Institute for Materials Chemistry at the Leibniz Institute for Solid State and Materials Research (IMF), Dresden, in Germany. 

She is the first alumnus from these institutions to be appointed to the post in Germany. She took over on January 1, 2024. She was also appointed as Chair of Materials Chemistry in the Faculty of Chemistry and Food Chemistry at the Technical University of Dresden. She is currently involved with Fraunhofer Institute in Duisburg.

Daughter of late K B Bhasker and Vajrakshi Bhasker couple from Kulshekar, Mangaluru, Prof Anjana Devi is married to Dr Harish Parala from Ujire, who is also a scientist based in Germany. The couple has a daughter, Anouksha who is studying in Germany.

Anjana says that Germany is becoming the next Silicon Valley, giving competition to the United States of America. 

“There is a lot of scope for students in Germany, especially Indian students. There is a big boom, with demand in the field of semiconductors for students to do their Masters and postgraduation. Many universities are also signing MoUs with Indian universities,” she said. 

Speaking of her role, she said she would encourage more independent research and draw more Indian students for higher studies and research programmes. 

Anjana said Indian students are very strong and good with theory knowledge, but have limited practical experience, and lack laboratory experience. She noted that there is a stigma among many students. “They fear their lecturers and are worried if things in the lab go wrong or break. But nowadays, young professors are different. Students need to break out of it, have an independent opinion and think out of the box. This is being encouraged in foreign universities,” she said.

Anjana (55) studied Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Materials Science at Mangalore University till 1991. She completed PhD in Materials Science at the Materials Research Centre, IISc. 

She was awarded a fellowship by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and moved to Ruhr University Bochum (RUB) as a PostDoc in 1998. She was a junior professor at RUB since 2002 and Professor of Inorganic Materials Chemistry since 2011. 

In 2020, she was awarded an honorary doctorate in science and technology by Aalto University in Finland in recognition of her contribution to the field of precursor chemistry for CVD and ALD applications. In 2021, Anjana received the Attract grant from the Fraunhofer Society for researching 2D materials for innovative sensors using ALD technology. 

Since then, she has been leading the Nanostructured Sensor Materials (NSM) research group at the Fraunhofer Institute for Microelectronic Circuits and Systems in Duisburg.

News Network
December 27,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 27: A protest by the Kannada Raksha Vedhike, a pro-Kannada language outfit, turned violent on Wednesday as the group vandalised a hotel in Bengaluru demanding use of the local language on their sign board.

The protests come in the background of BBMP's order telling commercial establishments in the capital city to use as much as 60 per cent of Kannada on their name boards by February 28, 2024, or lose their trade licence and face legal action.

However, many traders said that they were unaware of the rule and hence did not adhere to it. More to follow.

News Network
December 28,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 28: Madhu Bangarappa, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, met with an accident near Nandihalli, Tumakuru, late on Wednesday night.

The car crashed into the back of a lorry en route to Bengaluru from Shivamogga on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru road.

The front of the car was completely crushed by the impact of the accident.

However, the minister did not suffer injuries and escaped unhurt.

He was shifted to another car to continue his journey to Bengaluru.

A case has been registered at the Kyathsandra police; both the car and the lorry have been seized. 

News Network
January 4,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 4: The twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi received moderately good rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Thursday, providing a brief respite from the sweltering heat.

People in the coastal city of Mangaluru experienced a monsoon-like atmosphere as the temperature dipped in the city overnight.

Weather department sources said the region received 5.5 mm rainfall, against the normal average rainfall of 0.11 mm during the period.

The low-pressure system at sea level led to the formation of a whirlwind at approximately 5.8 km above sea level, causing the widespread rainfall in the two districts, sources said.

Heavy rainfall was witnessed in Bantwal and Belthangady taluks in DK, while other parts received light rains in Dakshina Kannada district.

A yellow alert has been issued for the coastal region on Thursday as moderate rains are anticipated in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Kodagu districts.

