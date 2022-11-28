  1. Home
  MIT professor calls Muslim student a 'terrorist'; temporarily suspended after video goes viral

November 28, 2022

Udupi, Nov 28: A professor at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) was temporarily suspended by the institution after he referred to a Muslim student as a 'terrorist' during a class. The action against the professor came after a video of the incident, which reportedly took place a few days ago, started going viral on social media on November 28. 

In the viral video, the student is seen questioning the professor who reportedly called the former as “Kasab”, a dreaded terrorist who was captured alive and hanged for his role in 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. 

When the professor, identified as Ravindranatha, tried to defend his comments and dubbed it as a fun, the student retorted: "Being a Muslim and facing this every day is not funny".

The teacher then said that the student was like his son, the student replied, "No, if a father says like that, it's on him. It's not funny."

"Will you talk like that to your son? Will you call him a terrorist? How can you call me like that in front of so many people? This is a class, you're professional, and you're teaching. You can't call me that," the student was heard replying.

The teacher can be seen apologising to the student later in the video.

After the video went viral, MIT suspended the professor and ordered an internal inquiry.

"We condemn such kind of incidents as we are an institute that believes in sarwa dharma (equal respect to all religions) and vasudhaiva kutumbkam (one world, one family). Appropriate action is being taken on this issue and we are doing the needful. Counselling is being given to the student, and the professor is kept under suspension until the probe is completed," SP Kar, Director of Public Relations, Manipal University, is quoted as saying.  

"We don't know right now because the incident took place during one of his normal sessions and it is challenging to trace the dialogue that led to this issue. Therefore, we have taken suo motu action. The student is really anxious because nobody actually expected this. And we have no idea who recorded the video, etc.

"We were ensuring that the institution should run efficiently. Only the concerned professor may provide particular answers because the investigation is ongoing," said SP Kar.

November 28,2022

Udupi, Nov 28: Even though Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has publicly thanked the union government after it decided to collect the toll of Surathkal tollgate in Dakshina Kannada at the plaza at Hejmadi of Udupi district, the local MLA has realised it would be a grave mistake to defend the move as assembly polls are just months away. 

K Raghupathi Bhat, who represents Udupi in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, said the collection of combined tolls at Hejmadi after the merger of Surathkal tollgate will burn holes in pockets of people in Udupi district. 

Calling the decision of merging Surathkal tollgate with Hejmadi from December 1 a 'grave mistake' by the officials, Bhat said taxi operators and many other organisations have opposed the decision and a letter will be written to the Union government in this regard to revoke the order.

Bhat, however, has blamed officials for the grave mistake instead of National Highway Authority of India and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government.  

The MLA added that people's representatives will urge the government to review its decision of collecting the toll of two gates at Hejmadi. 

Meanwhile, the day and night dharna being organised by the Action Committee Against Surathkal Toll Gate entered 32nd days on Monday. Action committee convener Muneer Katipalla said the dharna will end on December 1 only if the toll collection stops at Surathkal.

November 14,2022

Hindutva ideologue and Kannada writer S L Bhyrappa released ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’, a book authored by Rangayana director Addanda C Cariyappa, at Vanaranga on the Rangayana premises in Mysuru on Sunday.

The book release programme was held amid tight police security as many historians and non-communal Kannadigas have been opposing the book, which demonises the Tiger of Mysore who died in the battlefield fighting against the colonial forces.

Each person was allowed to enter the venue only after a thorough security check.

Bhyrappa claimed that it is evident from historical records that Tipu was against Kannada.

“Several Persian and Parsi terms still exist in the revenue department. Attempts to change names of villages are also proof to that,” he said. 

Hardling Hindutva activist and former chairman of BJP government sponsored textbook revision committee Rohith Chakrathirtha, BJP MP Pratap Simha and activist Vadiraj were present.

The book is published by Ayodhya Publications and it has a prelude by Bhyrappa and back page content by Chakravarthy Sulibele. 

November 23,2022

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has said that Janata Dal (Secular) JD-S is ready to accommodate a Muslim or a Dalit chief minsiter if his party coms to power in Karnataka election 2023.

Kumaraswamy’s statement is expected to invoke sharp reaction from the political parties in Karnataka.

It may be noted that the communal tensions have been on the rise in Karnataka over issues like hijab ban, halal meat, Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder and the controversy over Tipu Sultan.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister made the comments while taking part in his party's ‘Pancharatna Yatra’.

Kumaraswamy has said that JD(S) aims to win 123 seats in the Karnataka election 2023.

The JD(S) has announced its list of candidates for 100 constituencies for the 2023 Karnataka election soon.

Kumaraswamy sounded the poll bugle in Karnataka through party's 'Pancharatna Ratha Yatra' from Mulbagal Assembly constituency of Kolar district.

Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka president CM Ibrahim recently stoked a controversy by stating that if his party comes to power in the upcoming assembly polls, the party will build a Tipu University.

Some political pundits are of the view that JD(S) is likely to emerge as the kingmaker following the assembly elections in Karnataka.

The Janata Dal (Secular) is trying to retain its traditional Vokkaliga vote base in southern Karnataka.

It may be noted that the BJP has been trying to attract the people of Vokkaliga community to its side.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated 108-feet-tall statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in the premises of Bengaluru International Airport. Kempegowda is an icon of the Vokkaliga community.  

