  MLA Zameer Ahmed extends help to families of arrested men in Hubballi violence; BJP angry

MLA Zameer Ahmed extends help to families of arrested men in Hubballi violence; BJP angry

News Network
April 29, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 29: The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have locked horns over the issue of extending help to the families of the persons arrested for indulging in large-scale violence in Hubballi.

Congress MLA and former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has announced that he will help the mothers and children of the persons arrested in Hubballi. He has also stated that he will distribute food kits and Rs 5,000 cash to every family in Mastaan Shah Shaadi Mahal near Kasaba police station in Hubballi.

BJP National General Secretary and MLA C T Ravi took exception to it and stated that the Congress's role repeatedly comes into the open on such occasions. "After the violence at DJ Halli-KG Halli and Padarayanapura, where agitators torched the police station and the sitting MLA's house, the Congress played a similar role in helping the accused families," he said. The party gives monetary support and legal help through advocates, he added.

Congress MLA Zameer's name had also came to the front then also. Now also his name has come out for similar reasons. "He is the one pinching the baby and he is the one who is comforting the baby also," Ravi said.

"Congress wants to cause communal clashes to strengthen its vote bank. There were rumours of Congress supporting the hijab controversy from behind. They stood for the hijab and extended legal help. The advocates who argued for hijab charge Rs 50 lakh and they were in close touch with the Congress party. If we observe these developments, the role of the Congress is clear in the hijab crisis and the series of incidents of communal violence in the state," he claimed.

Khan stated that he will pray to Allah and ask him to punish the guilty as well as guide them on the right path during the sacred month of Ramzan. "Help will be extended to the families whose earning members have been jailed. This should not be misunderstood. Those who are guilty let them be punished," he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah distanced himself from the issue of Khan distributing food kits and cash to the families of the arrested persons. Siddaramaiah maintained that he wouldn't react on the issue. 

News Network
April 17,2022

hubballi.jpg

Hubballi, Apr 17: 12 police personnel have suffered injuries and more than 45 persons have been arrested in connection to the Saturday midnight violence on in Hubballi, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram has said.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday after taking stock of the situation in old Hubballi, Labhu Ram said that six cases had been registered with regard to damage to public property and stone-pelting.

Another FIR had already been filed on Saturday in connection with the provocative WhatsApp post against Muslims that led to the violence and one youth had been arrested, he said.

Along with clamping prohibitory orders in Hubballi city, an adequate number of KSRP platoons and police personnel had been deployed at strategic points.

Responding to a query, he said further investigation was on and steps were being taken to identify and trace all those involved. 

News Network
April 24,2022

aapkarantaka.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 24: The mood in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is upbeat in Karnataka after its initiative to engage with the farmers enabled it to reach out to every village in the state. The major parties in the state -- BJP, Congress and regional party JD(S) -- are worried over the development and political moves of the emerging party.

The AAP is now all set to expand its base further. After the pact with Karnataka Farmers Association headed by Kodihalli Chandrashekar, the party leaders are forging alliances with other farming organisations to consolidate the base further in the state. The AAP is going to give the call for farmers to become lawmakers and make suitable laws to address their age-old grievances.

The AAP's announcement on free education, healthcare, power, water, free transport for women is expected to consolidate its base in urban and as well as rural Karnataka. Sources in the AAP say the reach out to farmers is going to work magic for the party.

AAP National Convener and New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was overwhelmed with the first massive convention with a 30,000 strong crowd attending the convention in Karnataka. The response he got when he urged the crowd to bring AAP to power, has made everyone turn around in political corridors.

Leaders of the major political parties reveal that AAP has arrived in the political scenario as a serious player in the state. After the pact with the Karnataka Farmers Association, which has lakhs of volunteers across Karnataka, AAP has matched the network of major political parties, making the competition tougher for the upcoming Assembly elections of 2023.

Talking to IANS, Kodihalli Chandrashekar, President of Karnataka Farmers Association explained that the AAP is going to win a majority of seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. "The farmer community is facing the challenge of life and livelihood in Karnataka. They will overcome the hurdles of politics of caste and religion, which has played a major role so far in the state," he said.

"The farmers are taken for granted. To give an example, Ragi crop is being purchased for Rs 1,600, whereas the Minimum Support Price (MSP) fixed is Rs 3,370. This is a huge difference. Things like this have to be communicated to every voter. They won't bother much about Rs 1,000 that is going to be dangled by the national parties during elections for their vote," he explains.

The assurance to farmers will be worked out with the statistics regarding their produce, including vegetables and various crops. "The farmers will overthrow national and regional parties who have used them as vote banks all these days," he said.

Explaining about the network of the association, Kodihalli Chandrashekar said the association has a well-organised committee in every hobli and taluk levels of the state. There are more than 10,000 village committees across the state. Through the association, AAP has reached every booth in the state.

He further stated that the 30,000 strong crowd which gathered for the convention in Bengaluru, attended voluntarily. They were not given any money. The crowd poured in by public transport, no transport arrangements were made like the national parties. "We have not arranged for 'biryani'. This is the momentum which will go down the history of the country, mark my words," he stated.

"On the sidelines of the convention, I spoke personally with Arvind Kejriwal and explained that we need to keep the assurance for the farmers which is crucial. He assured to emulate the Punjab model where seeds and fertilizers are given by the government and minimum support price (MSP) for produce is also given to them, which will make farmer's life at ease," he said.

When asked if the delivery of these assurances are practical, he said that these things could be done in a very simple way, he said.

Darshan Jain, State Joint Secretary of AAP told IANS that there is a huge anti-incumbency factor against the BJP in the state. They are going to be whitewashed. The regional party JD(S), which is powered by farmers, does not have a clear political stand. The AAP has started preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. The presence of AAP is strong in Bengaluru as well as in Hyderabad-Karnataka region. The party is contesting in all 224 Assembly seats, he explains.

Jagadish V. Sadam, the State Media Convener of AAP in Karnataka said the party, which has been branded as urban centric, has reached every doorstep now. The party is going to call upon farmers to become lawmakers. That is what happened in Punjab. They can address their grievances better than anyone, he says.

sunil Mangalore
 - 
Monday, 25 Apr 2022

Now picture is very clear who was behind the farmers strikes.

