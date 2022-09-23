  1. Home
  2. Mohammed Ghouse, Rajendra, Khazi Jayabunnisa elevated as permanent judges in Karnataka High Court

Mohammed Ghouse, Rajendra, Khazi Jayabunnisa elevated as permanent judges in Karnataka High Court

News Network
September 23, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 23: Three additional judges of the Karnataka High Court were on Friday elevated as permanent judges in the HC, the law ministry said.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry, the three judges are Justices Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal, Rajendra Badamikar and Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin.

Among them Khazi Jayabunnisa was part of the three-judge bench which pronounced the controversial verdict on the wearing of hijab in the institutional institutions in Karnataka earlier this year. 
 
Their appointments will take effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices in the High Court.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 22,2022

PFIprotest.jpg

Bengaluru/ Mangaluru, Sept 22: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials are conducting raids on residences of the members of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bengaluru, Manglauru, Karwar, Koppal and other parts of Karnataka.

The raids have been going on since the early hours of Thursday.

According to sources, the NIA sleuths visited houses of PFI leaders in Bajpe and Jokatte areas of Mangaluru.

The NIA action sparked protest by PFI workers in Mangaluru. The police took many protesters into custody.

The raids are being conducted in four places in Bengaluru city - a flat in an apartment on Kannur Main Road near Bagaluru, a flat belonging to Karnataka president Mohammed Shakib in Richmond Town, a house on Tannery Road and the residence of another member in Pulakeshinagar. 

Shakib was reportedly not in the house when the NIA officials conducted the raid. However, his wife, children and other family members were present. The officials have seized some documents from his house. 

Following the raid hundreds of supports of Shakib gathered infront of his house and staged a protest, raising 'Go back NIA' slogans. They said the raid is politically motivated. The Ashok Nagar police who were at the spot have stopped the protesters entering the premises. 

The officials are yet to reveal the findings so far.

The searches are being conducted on the leaders and members who are allegedly involved in radicalising and funding terror activities.

The NIA and Enforcement Directorate jointly conducted raids in a few places, according to sources. However, there is no official statement yet.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 23,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 23: Three additional judges of the Karnataka High Court were on Friday elevated as permanent judges in the HC, the law ministry said.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry, the three judges are Justices Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal, Rajendra Badamikar and Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin.

Among them Khazi Jayabunnisa was part of the three-judge bench which pronounced the controversial verdict on the wearing of hijab in the institutional institutions in Karnataka earlier this year. 
 
Their appointments will take effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices in the High Court.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 22,2022

bhagavat_0.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 22: After meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation said that Mohan Bhagwat is 'Rashtra Pita (father of the nation) and a 'Rashtra Rishi' (sage of the nation).

Talking to IANS after the meeting, Ilyasi said: "Mohan Bhagwat visiting us is a privilege. Bhagwat came to Imam House for a meeting and he is our Rashtra Pita and Rashtra Rishi. The unity and integrity of the country should be maintained. We may all worship in a different way, but before that we all are human. We live in India and are Indians."

"India is on the verge of becoming Vishwa Guru and we all should strive for it," he said.

When asked if he referred to Bhagwat as 'Rashtra Pita', Ilyasi said, " Absolutely, he is 'Rashtra Pita' (father of the nation)."

Umar Ilyasi's brother Suhaib Ilyasi said, "Our father had an old relationship with the Sangh. Mohan Bhagwat had come to the mosque on the death anniversary of Jameel Ilyasi. It was a family programme and it should be seen in that context only."

Bhagwat had held discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony, Suhaib Ilyasi said.

The RSS Chief met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi at his office in a mosque at Kasturba Gandhi (KG) marg in the national capital.

Providing details about the meeting, RSS prachar pramukh said, "RSS chief meets people from various sections of the society. It is a part of continuous conversation (Samvad) process."

Bhagwat, who has been trying to reach out to Muslims, in August too had met Ilyasi. Recently, Bhagwat had held discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony.

In the August 22 meet, Bhagwat had met former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, former Aligarh Musilm University vice chancellor L-G (retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and Industrialist and social worker Saeed Sherwani. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.