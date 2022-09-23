Mohammed Ghouse, Rajendra, Khazi Jayabunnisa elevated as permanent judges in Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru/ Mangaluru, Sept 22: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials are conducting raids on residences of the members of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bengaluru, Manglauru, Karwar, Koppal and other parts of Karnataka.

The raids have been going on since the early hours of Thursday.

According to sources, the NIA sleuths visited houses of PFI leaders in Bajpe and Jokatte areas of Mangaluru.

The NIA action sparked protest by PFI workers in Mangaluru. The police took many protesters into custody.

The raids are being conducted in four places in Bengaluru city - a flat in an apartment on Kannur Main Road near Bagaluru, a flat belonging to Karnataka president Mohammed Shakib in Richmond Town, a house on Tannery Road and the residence of another member in Pulakeshinagar.

Shakib was reportedly not in the house when the NIA officials conducted the raid. However, his wife, children and other family members were present. The officials have seized some documents from his house.

Following the raid hundreds of supports of Shakib gathered infront of his house and staged a protest, raising 'Go back NIA' slogans. They said the raid is politically motivated. The Ashok Nagar police who were at the spot have stopped the protesters entering the premises.

The officials are yet to reveal the findings so far.

The searches are being conducted on the leaders and members who are allegedly involved in radicalising and funding terror activities.

The NIA and Enforcement Directorate jointly conducted raids in a few places, according to sources. However, there is no official statement yet.