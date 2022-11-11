  1. Home
  Moodabidri: Shridhar Puranik arrested on sexual harassment charge after PUC girl's suicide

Moodabidri: Shridhar Puranik arrested on sexual harassment charge after PUC girl’s suicide

News Network
November 11, 2022

Moodabidri, Nov 11: The police have arrested an elderly man in connection with the suicide of a Pre University student of a prestigious private college in Moodabidri.

The victim, 17-year-old, originally from Bailur, lived with her aunt at Howdal on the outskirts of the town. She was found hanging on Wednesday, November 9.

The accused has been identified as Shridhar Puranik, a resident of Kotebagilu and a retired staff of the college where the victim studied. 

It is alleged that the girl took her life due to the sexual harassment meted out by the accused. The girl, in her death note, wrote that the motive for her extreme step was sexual harassment by Puranik.

It is alleged that the sexual harassment took place, on Tuesday, November 8, in the car of the accused. 

The girl was unwell and asked to be sent home. As the guardians were busy, they asked the accused for help. Puranik who brought her home in his car allegedly sexually harassed her on the way.

As the deceased girl is minor and Dalit, the accused faces POCSO and atrocity case. He was produced in court and the court remanded him to judicial custody.

News Network
November 7,2022

cricket.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 7: The state government has approved a proposal to sanction land for the construction of a cricket stadium of international standards at Kabaka of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said that the government approval will help promote talent among rural sportspersons. The stadium will be constructed by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Letter by KSCA to provide land

On July 22nd 2017, KSCA secretary R Sudhakar Rao wrote a letter to the Assistant Commissioner of Puttur sub division requesting the provision of 25 acres of land for an extended period on contract basis. 

Later, the revenue department identified the location. But since the identified land fell within the municipality limits, the then tahsildar wrote a letter to the municipality on Sep 28th 2017, requesting it to submit a no-objection letter regarding the providing the land on contract to KSCA. 

The municipality gave the NOC during the end of January 2018 after much deliberation was conducted during the municipality’s general meetings regarding the request.

News Network
November 9,2022

SC.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 9: Supreme Court judge DY Chandrachud on Wednesday took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of Office of the Chief Justice of India to Justice Chandrachud at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024. Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65.

Justice Chandrachud is the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court.

His father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978, to July 11, 1985.

Justice Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.

He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud was the judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.

Justice Chandrachud succeeds Justice UU Lalit. Justice Lalit on October 11, had recommended Justice DY Chandrachud's name as his successor to the Centre in accordance with the convention. President Murmu had appointed him as the next CJI on October 17.

The Union Law Ministry had recently initiated the process for the appointment of the next CJI, asking the outgoing CJI to recommend his successor.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which governs the process of appointment of judges in the higher judiciary, the outgoing CJI initiates the process of naming the successor after getting a communication from the Law ministry.

The MoP states that the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court is considered fit to hold the office of the CJI and the views of the outgoing head of the judiciary have to be sought at the appropriate time.

The MoP, however, does not specify the time limit for the initiation of the process of recommending the name of the successor CJI.

News Network
November 2,2022

missing.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 2: The National Investigating Agency, which is probing into the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru has announced a reward for those who will provide information on four more accused in connection with the case.

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by bike-borne assailants in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada in July this year days after a gang of saffron activists murdered a Muslim youth. The police have already arrested several people in connection with the case. 

The NIA meanwhile has announced Rs 5 lakh reward for information on Mohammed Mustafa alias Mustafa Paijaru, resident of Boodu Mane of Ballare village of Sullia taluk, Rs 5 kah for M H Thufail, resident of backside of Gaddige mosque of Madikeri, Rs 2 lakh for information on M R Ummer Farooque, resident of Kallumutlu Mane of Sullia town and Rs 2 lakh for Aboobacker Siddique alias painter Siddique alias Gujuri Siddique, resident of Bellare village of Sullia.

The NIA said that continuous search is on for the absconding accused. If anyone comes to know about the whereabouts of these accused, they are requested to provide information to the office of NIA police superintendent on eighth floor of Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Kendriya Sadana in Dommalur of Bengaluru. One can also provide information on phone numbers 080-29510900, 8904241100 and email [email protected]

