Moodabidri: Shridhar Puranik arrested on sexual harassment charge after PUC girl’s suicide

Moodabidri, Nov 11: The police have arrested an elderly man in connection with the suicide of a Pre University student of a prestigious private college in Moodabidri.

The victim, 17-year-old, originally from Bailur, lived with her aunt at Howdal on the outskirts of the town. She was found hanging on Wednesday, November 9.

The accused has been identified as Shridhar Puranik, a resident of Kotebagilu and a retired staff of the college where the victim studied.

It is alleged that the girl took her life due to the sexual harassment meted out by the accused. The girl, in her death note, wrote that the motive for her extreme step was sexual harassment by Puranik.

It is alleged that the sexual harassment took place, on Tuesday, November 8, in the car of the accused.

The girl was unwell and asked to be sent home. As the guardians were busy, they asked the accused for help. Puranik who brought her home in his car allegedly sexually harassed her on the way.

As the deceased girl is minor and Dalit, the accused faces POCSO and atrocity case. He was produced in court and the court remanded him to judicial custody.