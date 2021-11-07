  1. Home
  2. Mumbai-Karnataka region renamed as Kittur-Karnataka

Mumbai-Karnataka region renamed as Kittur-Karnataka

News Network
November 8, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 8: The Mumbai-Karnataka region will now be officially called Kittur-Karnataka, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said in a cabinet briefing here on Monday.

The decision comes in the wake of Basavaraj Bommai government's plans to rename Mumbai-Karnataka region as Kittur-Karnataka.

Earlier, while addressing the 66th Karnataka Rajyotsava Day celebrations here, CM Bommai had said that there was no meaning in calling the region as Mumbai-Karnataka because the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute had already been "settled".

He also had assured to rename the region as Kittur Karnataka in the cabinet meeting.

The border dispute has its origin in the States Reorganisation Act of 1956. Maharashtra has been opposing inclusion of some villages falling under Belagavi, Nipani and Karwar, arguing that a majority of Marathi-speaking population lived in these places and should not have been part of the state.

Karnataka, on the flipside, has maintained that the villages are an integral part of the state.

The Marathi organisations every year observe Karnataka Rajyotsava Day as Black Day in the light of their demand for the merger of Belagavi district with Maharashtra.

On a few occasions, the state government had superseded the Belagavi city corporation, which was controlled by MES, for passing a resolution in favour merging the district into Maharashtra.

The MES members including the mayors also used to participate in the Black Day march every year, despite objections raised by various Kannada organisations.

But, at present the BJP is controlling the reins of Belagavi city corporation for the first time in the history of the district which has resulted in uprooting the anti-Karnataka and anti-Kannada stance of Marathi organisations led by MES and Shiv Sena.

The MES has been observing Black Day since the 1950s in protest against the merger of Belagavi with Karnataka.

The boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is being heard in the Supreme Court for over a decade.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 7,2021

grenade.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 7: The Dakshina Kannada police have recovered five grenades found near a fence in Ilanthila village in Belthangady taluk on Saturday evening.

The grenades were first found by a retired army man named Jayakumar Poojary (66) from the same village when he was walking towards his house from Uppinangady at around 6 pm.

He found one grenade inside a plastic cover while the other four grenades had fallen on the ground and took it to his residence safely and informed the police.

Jaya Kumar, a retired personnel in the Special Commissioned Officers (SCO) Indian Army took the grenades to a safer place as there were chances of wild or stray animals taking them to other places and causing danger to the public.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Sonawane told the media that the grenades are some 40 years old and further investigation is underway as to where these grenades came from.

Uppinangady police have registered a case under section 25(1B), 7 of the Arms Act based on a complaint filed by the ex-army man.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 26,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 26: Karnataka is mulling issuing fresh Covid-19 guidelines after the detection of AY.4.2 variants in Karnataka.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Sudhakar K will meet the Technical Advisory Committee on Tuesday (October 26) and consult CM Bommai on the same.

Around 20 samples of a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 called ‘AY.4.2’ have been identified from India, with the earliest sample having been collected in May this year.

AY.4.2 is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant of the Covid-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus. Delta continues to be the most dominant variant circulating in India. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 5,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 5: Putting an end to speculations on the status of night curfew across Karnataka since the expiry of previous order on October 25, the state government on Friday formally withdrew the order with immediate effect. Besides, the government also permitted horse racing activities to resume.

In a fresh order issued by Chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, the night curfew that was clamped all over Karnataka from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am to curb the spread of Covid 19 infection has been withdrawn. The previous order on extending the night curfew lapsed on October 25 and since then there were many rumours and confusions around the status of night curfew in Karnataka. 

Meanwhile, the state government has also permitted resumption of horse racing events while strictly adhering to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour and SoPs issued by the Health Department.

“Number of racing patrons attending horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue and only fully vaccinated people with Covid 19 vaccine will be allowed into such events,” the order said. 

The state on Thursday reported 261 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,89,275 and the death toll to 38,095, the Health Department said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.