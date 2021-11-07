Mumbai-Karnataka region renamed as Kittur-Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 8: The Mumbai-Karnataka region will now be officially called Kittur-Karnataka, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said in a cabinet briefing here on Monday.

The decision comes in the wake of Basavaraj Bommai government's plans to rename Mumbai-Karnataka region as Kittur-Karnataka.

Earlier, while addressing the 66th Karnataka Rajyotsava Day celebrations here, CM Bommai had said that there was no meaning in calling the region as Mumbai-Karnataka because the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute had already been "settled".

He also had assured to rename the region as Kittur Karnataka in the cabinet meeting.

The border dispute has its origin in the States Reorganisation Act of 1956. Maharashtra has been opposing inclusion of some villages falling under Belagavi, Nipani and Karwar, arguing that a majority of Marathi-speaking population lived in these places and should not have been part of the state.

Karnataka, on the flipside, has maintained that the villages are an integral part of the state.

The Marathi organisations every year observe Karnataka Rajyotsava Day as Black Day in the light of their demand for the merger of Belagavi district with Maharashtra.

On a few occasions, the state government had superseded the Belagavi city corporation, which was controlled by MES, for passing a resolution in favour merging the district into Maharashtra.

The MES members including the mayors also used to participate in the Black Day march every year, despite objections raised by various Kannada organisations.

But, at present the BJP is controlling the reins of Belagavi city corporation for the first time in the history of the district which has resulted in uprooting the anti-Karnataka and anti-Kannada stance of Marathi organisations led by MES and Shiv Sena.

The MES has been observing Black Day since the 1950s in protest against the merger of Belagavi with Karnataka.

The boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is being heard in the Supreme Court for over a decade.