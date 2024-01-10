  1. Home
Muslim family hosts dinner for Sabarimala pilgrims in Karnataka

News Network
January 10, 2024

Koppal, Jan 10: The photos and videos of a Muslim family hosting 'anna santarpana (to provide food with gratification)' for Sabarimala pilgrims have gone viral on social media in Karnataka.

The gesture was being appreciated by people across the state.

Khashim Ali Muddaballi, district president of Pinjara community, had hosted the anna santarpana programme for Hindu pilgrims at his residence located in Jayanagar locality of Koppal city in north Karnataka.

The pilgrims also sang 'bhajans' and did worship at his house. The family of Khashim also took part in the bhajans and worship along with hundreds of 'maldharis (ones who take vows to visit Sabarimala)'.

Khashim said that all religions are one, and one should know the essence of all religions.

Recently, a group of six Hindu pilgrims from north Karnataka who were on way to Sabarimala temple in Kerala, faced the threat of wildlife attacks during night. They were relieved after being allowed to stay in the premises of a mosque in the Kodagu district.

The management and religious preachers of the Livaul Huda Jumma Masjid and Madrassa in Edathara village, Virajpet taluk, Kodagu district, were praised for accommodating the Hindu pilgrims.

The Hindu pilgrims, who were from a village near Gokak in Belagavi district, undertook the yatra to Sabarimala on bikes. Upon reaching Edathara village, located amid dense forest, they learned about the potential danger of wildlife attacks, especially by elephants.

Having spotted the masjid, they requested the management to allow them to stay. The President of the masjid, Usman, and office-bearer Khateeb Quamaruddin Anvari responded positively and made all necessary arrangements in the masjid. The pilgrims -- Kamalesh Gowri, Bheemappa Sanadi, Shivananda Navedi, Gangadhara Badide, and Siddarod Sanadi -- were also permitted to carry out worship in the premises of the masjid.

The heart- warming gesture of the masjid management was also appreciated. 

News Network
December 27,2023

Those testing positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka will have to undergo home quarantine for a week. Following a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee on Tuesday, December 26, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that said that 36 individuals have tested positive for the JN.1 variant of the virus in the state. Currently, there are 436 active Covid-19 cases, with those who tested positive placed under home isolation, closely monitored by health officials.

“Whoever gets Covid has to stay at home for a week. So, we have ordered that (any organisation) government or private should provide leave to a person if they are found to be having Covid-19 and unable to reach the office because of the same,” he said.

Despite the overall rise in Covid-19 cases, minister Rao reported that only seven deaths occurred due to the infection in the state. Among those, three were confirmed cases of the JN.1 variant.

The minister said that out of 60 samples sent for genome sequencing, 34 were identified as the JN.1 variant, along with another variant, JN.1.1. The health minister reassured public, stating that while the variant is new, there is no need for panic. “The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a variant of interest, and there are no advisories suggesting it is dangerous,” he said.

During the meeting, acknowledging the severity of the situation, chief minister (CM) Siddaramaiah advised caution and ordered an inspection of the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in the state. Oxygen supply and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) have been notified to be equipped in the state to prevent oxygen deficiencies.

Currently, out of the 436 positive cases, approximately 400 individuals are in home isolation, and seven are in ICUs. “We keep track of these 400 odd patients who are on home isolation. Similarly, for those who are hospitalised, we will check on them. The data will be used for further precautionary measures,” he said.

Minister Rao said that the state government is securing additional resources. “Four oxygen containers will be procured to support both hospital and home settings. Those eligible have received both doses of the vaccine, and 30,000 additional precautionary vaccines have been requested from the central government. “The precautionary vaccine are corbett vaccines, The others, Covaxin and Covishield are currently not available. We have asked the union government requesting for the stock of these vaccines,” he said.

According to the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Tuesday, 74 new Covid-19 cases were reported, accompanied by two deaths with comorbidities. Both deceased individuals hailed from Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Karnataka detected 34 cases of the JN.1 variant, with Bengaluru city reporting 20 cases, Mysuru four, Mandya three, and one each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar.

Despite the rise in cases, Minister Rao assured that there will be no restrictions on New Year celebrations in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. He advised the public to exercise necessary precautions in crowded places.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar reacted to the Covid-19 situation in the state and said that there was no need for people to panic about the situation. “People do not have to panic about the Covid-19 situation. They just have to be careful. We have increased the Covid-19 testing and taking all precautions. There are no restrictions on business,” he said.

News Network
January 8,2024

Amid the India-Maldives row, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the resumption of a tourist boat service between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep, instructing the Dakshina Kannada district administration to take necessary steps toward this endeavour.

At present, access to Lakshadweep is primarily facilitated via ferry and flight services operating from Kochi, Kerala. Despite its closer proximity to Mangaluru, Lakshadweep remains accessible only through Kochi, posing an inconvenience for tourists worldwide. Notably, Mangaluru has historically served as a transit hub for essential commodities like building materials, fruits, and vegetables destined for Lakshadweep via its old port.

In the past, a tourist boat service from Mangaluru to Lakshadweep had successfully catered to travellers, offering expeditions to Kalpeni Island at a mere cost of Rs. 250 to Rs. 300. This service even included specially curated tour packages for tourists.

However, the service has been discontinued for several years, prompting MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to highlight the growing demand expressed by tourists through online platforms. Addressing the Collector, the MP emphasized the necessity to revive the tourist boat traffic between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep, considering the increased interest and requests from travellers.

Sources within the MP's office disclosed that MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has actively sought information from the district administration regarding the requisite measures to reinstate the tourist boat service. Expressing the need to facilitate easier access for tourists, especially after PM Modi's recent visit, the MP has underscored the importance of reviving this mode of travel.

The resurgence of the Mangaluru-Lakshadweep boat service would not only simplify travel logistics but also potentially boost tourism and promote easier connectivity between these destinations. The initiative aligns with the burgeoning demand from travellers seeking direct access to the pristine beauty of Lakshadweep from Mangaluru.

News Network
January 8,2024

The controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a few public figures in Maldives have left many Indian celebrities fuming. Slamming the remarks cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, etc. have encouraged fellow citizens to explore the beauty of the Indian beaches instead of Maldives. 

Former India opener Virender Sehwag gave a sharp reply to the comments against PM Modi.

"Whether it be the beautiful beaches of Udupi, Paradise Beach in Pondi, Neil and Havelock in Andaman, and many other beautiful beaches throughout our country, there are so many unexplored places in Bharat which have so much potential with some infrastructure support. Bharat is knowing for converting all Aapda into Avsar, and this dig at our country and our Prime Minister by Maldives ministers is a great Avsar for Bharat to create just the necessary infrastructure to make them attractive to tourists and boost our economy. Please do name your favourite unexplored beautiful places," he wrote on X.

Ex-Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote, "Having travelled the world since I was 15, every new country I visit reinforces my belief in the exceptional service offered by Indian hotels and tourism. While respecting each country's culture, it's disheartening to hear negative remarks about my homeland's extraordinary hospitality."

Former India batter Suresh Raina urged Indians to unite against Maldives and explore Indian Islands. Raina said it's upsetting to see such criticism from the Maldives, especially because India contributes greatly to their economy, crisis management, and many other areas.

He stated now is the moment to explore the Indian Islands.

"I saw remarks from prominent public figures in the Maldives, expressing hateful and racist comments directed towards Indians. It's disheartening to witness such negativity, especially considering that India contributes significantly to their economy, crisis management and so many other aspects. Having visited the Maldives multiple times and always expressing admiration for the destination's beauty, I believe it's crucial to prioritize our self-respect," he said in a post on X.

"In light of recent events, let's unite and choose to #ExploreIndianIslands, supporting our own vibrant tourism industry. It's time to celebrate and appreciate the rich experiences that our own has to offer," Raina added.

Notably, former cricketer Aakash Chopra took to social media to voice his opinion on the matter.

"'India Out' was a part of the manifesto. Maldives voted for it. Now, it's up to us, Indians, to choose wisely. I know that my family will. Jai Hind," Akash Chopra wrote on X.

Earlier, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to the social media platform and lauded Sindhudurg, the coastal town in Maharashtra and its beautiful coastlines and pristine islands.

"250 days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our "Atithi Devo Bhava" philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created," Sachin posted on Sunday.

PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' after he tried his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep," PM Modi posted on X.

He added, "During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list".

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Agatti on Tuesday.

The Maldivian government on January 7, reportedly suspended three deputy ministers for social media posts critical of PM Modi after the Indian High Commission in Male raised the issue with the foreign ministry even as the island nation's key opposition leaders slammed the ruling establishment over the row.

