Muslim man builds temple, performs puja in Dakshina Kannada

Bengaluru, Mar 22: Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi should be booked for rape in connection with the sex scandal that became public earlier this month, said Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka legislative assembly.

Raising the sex scandal in the Assembly, the Congress veteran said that the sex scandal should be brought under an “independent inquiry” monitored by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

“The government and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is only focussing on the ‘conspiracy’ behind the sex scandal. But, what about the victim? She stands humiliated in front of society. A grave injustice has been caused to the victim,” said Siddaramaiah.

The Congress leader brought up the woman’s video statement in which she sought protection and that she had attempted to end her life. “She has said that she was used by Ramesh Jarkiholi for a job that she sought. There's no consent of the victim, which means it amounts to rape. Why wasn’t Ramesh booked under IPC Section 376,” Siddaramaiah asked, blaming the police for having failed in their duty by not taking cognisance of the woman’s video statement?

“There are three complaints: One filed by Ramesh, second by the woman’s father saying she’s missing and then by the woman herself,” Siddaramaiah said. “All of this should be comprehensively probed.”

Siddaramaiah moved an adjournment motion on the sex scandal, which Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri converted into a short-duration discussion on a matter of urgent public importance.

Former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar sought to know if the government was concerned at all about the woman. “In 1973, a woman named Sumitra Kulkarni went to the then minister RD Kittur’s house and then disappeared. No one knew anything about this woman. Still, he was sacked,” Kumar said.

“Who is this woman? Where is she? Does she even exist? Have you tried to find out and locate who this complainant is? Can the government be so helpless,” Kumar asked. “Isn’t she our daughter? What right do we have to arrive at a conclusion? In the interest of justice, everything should be brought under the SIT,” he said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded that authorities were yet to locate the woman. “We’re searching for the woman in order to give her protection. After all, she addressed a video to me and sought protection, so it’s my duty. But, she’s not coming forward. We’re ready to go wherever she is with a lady police constable to record her statement,” he said.

“We have the same enthusiasm when it comes to that woman's complaint. We have not left any stone unturned. We're trying everything. We've many leads,” Bommai said, adding that the SIT had been asked to cover “all aspects” of the sex scandal.