Muslim man builds temple, performs puja in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
April 4, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 4: A “Muslim” man has been performing rituals and praying at a Koragajja temple he built beside his house at Kavatharu village near Mulki in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district for the last 19 years, spreading the message of harmony.

P Qasim, 65, a native of Chittalancheri in Palakkad district of Kerala, had migrated to Mulki three decades ago.

Qasim says he built the temple for Koragajja, the 'Daiva' or spirit-god worshipped in Tulunadu region, on the advice of a priest whom he approached when he faced a difficult phase in life.

The priest told him that the earlier inhabitants of his house used to worship Koragajja, the 'Daiva' believed to help people overcome obstacles and fulfill their desires.

He found the spot near his house and built a temple there.

Now, around 50 people in the village, belonging to different religions, come and pray there, he says.

Qasim performs daily rituals at the temple, special poojas on occasions and distributes sandal paste as 'prasadam' to the devotees.

The temple also conducts the 'Kolotsava' festival every two years like other Koragajja temples in the district.

Qasim says he turned vegetarian the day he started performing rituals at the temple.

Qasim also stopped going to the masjid as he had a 'darshan' of Koragajja, he said.

His children, however, go to the masjid, but also have strong faith in Koragajja, Qasim says.

News Network
March 22,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 22: Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi should be booked for rape in connection with the sex scandal that became public earlier this month, said Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka legislative assembly.

Raising the sex scandal in the Assembly, the Congress veteran said that the sex scandal should be brought under an “independent inquiry” monitored by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

“The government and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is only focussing on the ‘conspiracy’ behind the sex scandal. But, what about the victim? She stands humiliated in front of society. A grave injustice has been caused to the victim,” said Siddaramaiah. 

The Congress leader brought up the woman’s video statement in which she sought protection and that she had attempted to end her life. “She has said that she was used by Ramesh Jarkiholi for a job that she sought. There's no consent of the victim, which means it amounts to rape. Why wasn’t Ramesh booked under IPC Section 376,” Siddaramaiah asked, blaming the police for having failed in their duty by not taking cognisance of the woman’s video statement? 

“There are three complaints: One filed by Ramesh, second by the woman’s father saying she’s missing and then by the woman herself,” Siddaramaiah said. “All of this should be comprehensively probed.” 

Siddaramaiah moved an adjournment motion on the sex scandal, which Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri converted into a short-duration discussion on a matter of urgent public importance. 

Former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar sought to know if the government was concerned at all about the woman. “In 1973, a woman named Sumitra Kulkarni went to the then minister RD Kittur’s house and then disappeared. No one knew anything about this woman. Still, he was sacked,” Kumar said. 

“Who is this woman? Where is she? Does she even exist? Have you tried to find out and locate who this complainant is? Can the government be so helpless,” Kumar asked. “Isn’t she our daughter? What right do we have to arrive at a conclusion? In the interest of justice, everything should be brought under the SIT,” he said. 

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded that authorities were yet to locate the woman. “We’re searching for the woman in order to give her protection. After all, she addressed a video to me and sought protection, so it’s my duty. But, she’s not coming forward. We’re ready to go wherever she is with a lady police constable to record her statement,” he said. 

“We have the same enthusiasm when it comes to that woman's complaint. We have not left any stone unturned. We're trying everything. We've many leads,” Bommai said, adding that the SIT had been asked to cover “all aspects” of the sex scandal. 

News Network
March 26,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 26: The Cubbon Park police in Bengaluru have registered FIR against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi based on a handwritten complaint sent by the woman, in the alleged sex-for-job scandal, through her advocate Jagadesh Kumar. 

Speaking to media persons, Jagadesh said that the police have registered the FIR. "Now I am approaching the DG and IGP with respect to providing security to the woman and her family members who are in Kalaburagi," he added.

"I cannot reveal the details of the FIR or the sections imposed because the case is about the sexual offence," he said.

According to Cubbon Park police sources few sections mentioned in the FIR are IPC sections 376c - Sexual intercourse by a person in authority, 354a - Sexual harassment, 504 - Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, 506 - Criminal intimidation, 417 - Cheating, and IT Act 67a - Publishing or transmitting of material containing the sexually explicit act.

April 3,2021

Udupi, Apr 3: An Indian expatriate worker from Karnataka’s Udupi district died in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after he suffered a heart attack while driving.

The deceased has been identified as Nagaraj Saranga (57), son of late Panduranga Saranga, from of Kharvikeri, Melkeri in Kundapur taluk. He was employed in Lijaman company.

The incident occurred on March 29 when Nagaraj was driving his company vehicle. It is learnt that his vehicle collided with another vehicle after he suffered a cardiac arrest. 

Nagaraj’s mortal remains is being taken to Kundapur via Mangaluru airport today.

