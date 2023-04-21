  1. Home
Muslims in Mangaluru observe Eid al-Fitr with traditional fervour, pray for peace

April 22, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 22: The coastal city of Mangaluru today witnessed the celebration of Eid al-Fitr with thousands of Muslims offering prayers at mosques and eidgahs.

Praising and thanking the Creator, the devout Muslims thronged the mosques and eidgahs early in the day and offered Eid prayers. A large number of women and children too participated in prayers in some of the Masjids. Special duas' were offered for global peace and harmony.

In several villages around Mangaluru, Muslims took out peaceful procession from their jurisdictional Masjid's to Eidgahs ahead of the prayers.

Donning new clothes, Muslims visited houses of their relatives, where they were treated with special sweet dishes. Platters of a variety of delicious cuisines were prepared in Muslim households. Children dressed in festival attire added colour to the celebrations.

People wished Eid Mubarak and hugged each other as a large number of shutterbugs tried to capture the poignant scenes of the festival prayers and greetings. People of all age-groups were seen taking selfies with friends after exchanging greetings. Politicians too were seen exchanging eid greetings with people. 

In Mangaluru city alone nearly three dozen mosques were open for Eid prayers. Thakqwa Masjid at Pumpwell, Noor Masjid at Hampankatta, Kudroli Salafi Masjid, Kudroli Juma Masjid, Ihsan Masjid, Juma Masjid adjacent to Sayyid Madani Dargah, Salsabeel Masjid in Ullal and Huda Masjid in Thokkottu also attracted large number of believers.

Meanwhile, police in the coastal city beefed up security in the areas where Masjids are located. Police constables were also seen keeping vigil in some of the Masjids.

In most of the Middle Eastern countries, the festival of breaking the fast was observed yesterday. However, in most part of India including in Karnataka, the festival is being observed today after completing 30 days of Ramadan fasting.

News Network
April 17,2023

Udupi, Apr 17: Former minister and Kaup Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Sorake has dropped a bombshell by claiming that Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has brought a massive amount of money to Udupi when the visited the district by helicopter. 

Speaking at Udupi Congress Bhavan ahead of Udupi Congress candidate Prasadraj Kanchan’s nomination filing, Mr Sorake accused the BJP of trying to win the poll with money power.  

“I have credible information that a huge amount of cash has been transported to Udupi under the supervision of BJP’s poll in charge Annamalai,” he said.  

“If they are bursting crackers for a candidate announcement, they might blast bomb if their candidate wins,” he warned.  

Congress Manifesto was released on the occasion. Prasadraj Kanchan filed the nominations at the Udupi taluk office following the event.

News Network
April 13,2023

A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.8 was recorded off the Arabian Sea coast of Oman on Thursday morning, UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported. The epicentre of the tremor was around 500km from the port city of Sur in Oman at a depth of 10 km below the seabed, it added.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimates the quake at 5.4 magnitude in the Owen Fracture Zone region.

According to the NCM, UAE was not impacted by the quake and temblor was not felt by residents in the country. The Met department recorded the quake at 7.24am off the Arabian Sea.

Seismology experts had earlier said that UAE residents have no reason to worry about earthquakes. Khalifa Al Ebri, director of Department of Seismology, NCM, said: "The UAE has low to moderate seismicity; hence we are safe. We are not on the active seismic belt.

"We have frequent tremors ranging from two to three in a year. People do not feel most of these tremors and they are just detected by the sensors. All these tremors do not affect the buildings or the infrastructure (in the country)."

News Network
April 18,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 18: The candidate of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for Mangaluru constituency, Riyaz Farangipet who has submitted nomination to contest from the Ullal constituency in Mangaluru, faces alleged sedition charges and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is closely watching his movements.

The SDPI has fielded a formidable candidate in the form of Riyaz in Mangaluru constituency where it wants to defeat Congress MLA U T Khader. The constituency is considered as the bastion of Congress so far.

Riyaz, the national secretary of SDPI, was accused of hatching a conspiracy to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Phulwari Sharif Aarea of Bihar on July 12, 2022. The investigations allegedly revealed Riyaz's links with accused persons. The NIA had filed an FIR against him. He is alleged to have taken part in the meetings with accused persons in planning.

In 2022, NIA had lodged an FIR against him on charges of sedition. The case is being investigated under IPC Sections 120, 120 (B), 121, 121 (A), 1s3(A), 1s3(B) read with 34.

Apart from this, there are many cases lodged against him in Belthangady, Mangaluru South, Konaje, Mangaluru North, East police stations in Dakshina Kannada district. He is facing charges of creating enmity between groups, obstructing the duty of policemen.

Riyaz Farangipet had taken out a massive rally to file nomination for the Mangaluru constituency on Monday. Sources said that the SDPI had aggressively campaigned against Congress candidate Khader, in the wake of hijab controversy and boycott call on Muslim traders.

Khader had won from this constituency three times since 2008 by defeating BJP candidates. In 2018 Khader defeated Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru from BJP by more than 19,000 votes. BJP had won this constituency constantly for three times between 1994 to 2004.

Khader, known as a progressive leader, is facing stiff competition from the SDPI this time in the Muslim dominated constituency. It was the only constituency to be won by the Congress in the 2018 elections. All seats of the district were won by BJP. 

