Muslims in Mangaluru observe Eid al-Fitr with traditional fervour, pray for peace

Mangaluru, Apr 22: The coastal city of Mangaluru today witnessed the celebration of Eid al-Fitr with thousands of Muslims offering prayers at mosques and eidgahs.

Praising and thanking the Creator, the devout Muslims thronged the mosques and eidgahs early in the day and offered Eid prayers. A large number of women and children too participated in prayers in some of the Masjids. Special duas' were offered for global peace and harmony.

In several villages around Mangaluru, Muslims took out peaceful procession from their jurisdictional Masjid's to Eidgahs ahead of the prayers.

Donning new clothes, Muslims visited houses of their relatives, where they were treated with special sweet dishes. Platters of a variety of delicious cuisines were prepared in Muslim households. Children dressed in festival attire added colour to the celebrations.

People wished Eid Mubarak and hugged each other as a large number of shutterbugs tried to capture the poignant scenes of the festival prayers and greetings. People of all age-groups were seen taking selfies with friends after exchanging greetings. Politicians too were seen exchanging eid greetings with people.

In Mangaluru city alone nearly three dozen mosques were open for Eid prayers. Thakqwa Masjid at Pumpwell, Noor Masjid at Hampankatta, Kudroli Salafi Masjid, Kudroli Juma Masjid, Ihsan Masjid, Juma Masjid adjacent to Sayyid Madani Dargah, Salsabeel Masjid in Ullal and Huda Masjid in Thokkottu also attracted large number of believers.

Meanwhile, police in the coastal city beefed up security in the areas where Masjids are located. Police constables were also seen keeping vigil in some of the Masjids.

In most of the Middle Eastern countries, the festival of breaking the fast was observed yesterday. However, in most part of India including in Karnataka, the festival is being observed today after completing 30 days of Ramadan fasting.