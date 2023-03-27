  1. Home
  2. Muslims will get justice through CM Bommai’s decision on quota, claims Dakshina Kannada BJP chief

News Network
March 28, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 28: The state government’s decision to scrap four per cent reservation for Muslims and add it to the quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) will ensure that Muslims have scope for a bigger share in the reservation, claimed BJP Dakshina Kannada district president Sudarshan Moodbidri.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said that Muslims will get justice through the decision taken by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“Reservation was never based on religion. However, the Congress and others who were in power in the state gave reservation on the basis of religion only to appease a community. The 4% reservation for Muslims introduced in 1995 was anti-constitutional,” Sudarshan said.

Further, he lauded the state government for hiking reservation for SC/ST and also internal quota for the SC. He said Lambanis have been given a bigger share in the reservation. “The state cabinet has recommended a 6% internal quota for SC (Left), 5.5% for SC (Right), 4.5% for Banjara, Bhovi, Korcha, Kuruma, and 1% for others. Many of these communities were deprived of the benefits of reservation all these years. The government’s decision will benefit them in a big way,” he said.

“The BJP is well prepared for the election in Dakshina Kannada that the party workers have already completed one round of campaign in each booth. Besides, booth-level campaigns, meetings of all committees from booth committees to page pramukhs, also have been held,” he said, adding that the Vijayasankalpa rallies have boosted the morale of party workers in the district. “Party workers are active in their respective areas to ensure victory of BJP candidates,” he said.

To a query on contest by Social Democratic Party of India(SDPI), Sudarshan said that the BJP’s focus will be the victory of party candidates and nothing else.

News Network
March 18,2023

New Delhi, Mar 18: Food supply in India and across the globe will go down by at least 6 per cent by 2050 as water crisis and heat stress caused by climate change will hit productivity, the Global Commission on Economics of Water (GCEW) has warned.

The commission is convened by the Government of the Netherlands and facilitated by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Its latest report used a large dimensional computable general equilibrium model to project impacts on global irrigated food production and food security.

Food supply decreases were projected for two climate change scenarios or representative concentration pathways (RCP) based on the intensity of the greenhouse gas emissions. The optimistic RCP 4.5 based on drastic cut in emissions and RCP 8.5 the worst-case scenario. The model used 2014 as base year.

"Even under the best-case climate change scenario of RCP4.5, most African countries experience an increase in people with severe food insecurity by more than one third," the report 'The What, Why and How of the World Water Crisis' said.

The "best case" scenario for India meant a 6.52 per cent fall in food supply while it was 16.1 per cent in the worst case scenario. In China, it was 8.97 per cent and 22.4 per cent, respectively while the fall in the US was pegged at 4.8 per cent and 12.6 per cent.

Food insecurity affects 72-81 crore people globally and is linked to water insecurity. The fall in production, the study said, will push 100 crore people into severe food insecurity, the report said.

In another report titled 'Turning the Tide', the GCEW issued a seven-point agenda for collective action: managing global water cycle with just and equity, adopt outcomes-focussed approach to water conservation, cease underpricing water, phase out subsidies in agriculture and water, establishing just water partnerships, fortifying freshwater storage systems and reshape the multilateral governance of water. 

News Network
March 25,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Former Ministers U T Khader, B Ramanath Rai and Vinay Kumar Sorake will contest from Mangaluru (erstwhile Ullal), Bantwal and Kaup Assembly constituencies in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district as the Congress announced its first list of 124 constituencies on Saturday, March 25. 

Of the eight constituencies in Dakshina Kannada and five in Udupi districts, Congress has finalised candidates for five and three respectively in the first list. 

Rakshith Shivaram will contest from Belthangady seat while Mithun Rai will contest from Moodbidri and G Krishnappa from Sullia (SC) constituencies in Dakshina Kannada. 

M Dinesh Hegde and former MLA K Gopal Poojari will contest from Kundapura and Byndoor constituencies in Udupi district, respectively. 

Former Minister R V Deshpande is fielded from Haliyal, Satish Sail from Karwar and Mankala Subba Vaidya is fielded from Bhatkal constituencies in Uttara Kannada district.

In coastal region, U T Khader is offered ticket from Mangaluru City (earstwhile Ullal constituency), Mithun Rai from Moodbidri, Rakshit Shivaram from Beltangady, Ramanath Rai from Bantwal, Krishnappa G from Sullia, Gopal Poojary from Byndoor, Vinay Kumar Sorake from Kaup and Dinesh Hegde Molahalli from Kundapur legislative constituency.

News Network
March 15,2023

Representative Image

 

Haveri, Mar 15: Tension prevailed in Karnataka's Haveri district on Tuesday as an incident of stone pelting by hardline hindutva activists on a mosque, Muslim houses and a school led to people of the two communities coming into a confrontational position.

Police has made elaborate security arrangements and is making an all out effort to rein in the situation. At least 15 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. 

Saffron activists, who pelted stones on the mosque, claimed that when they had taken the procession of Sangolli Rayanna (a martyr who fought the British), a section of Muslims had pelted stones on them and disrupted the procession. Stones were pelted at a similar programme last week.

On Tuesday when their rally was disrupted, the saffron activists pelted stones on the mosque, houses of Muslims and also damaged their vehicles, police sources said. Locals said that saffron activists had pelted stones on the local Urdu school and students had run outside from the classes and stood on the streets crying for help.

The group had also attacked an auto driver and smashed his vehicle. As tension mounts, police have made tight security measures and deputed policemen at the localities where Muslims live in large numbers.

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, reacting to the incident, said that it is wrong on anyone's part to pelt stones during the rally of Sangolli Rayanna and police will lodge complaints and initiate action. However, he said he was not aware of the stone-pelting incident on Tuesday.

"I don't have information on the stone pelting incident at the mosque. Will get details," he said.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah stated that the strife should be resolved amicably without giving any room for violence. The police should maintain peace, and whoever violates the law should be punished, he added.

