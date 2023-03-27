Muslims will get justice through CM Bommai’s decision on quota, claims Dakshina Kannada BJP chief

Mangaluru, Mar 28: The state government’s decision to scrap four per cent reservation for Muslims and add it to the quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) will ensure that Muslims have scope for a bigger share in the reservation, claimed BJP Dakshina Kannada district president Sudarshan Moodbidri.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said that Muslims will get justice through the decision taken by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“Reservation was never based on religion. However, the Congress and others who were in power in the state gave reservation on the basis of religion only to appease a community. The 4% reservation for Muslims introduced in 1995 was anti-constitutional,” Sudarshan said.

Further, he lauded the state government for hiking reservation for SC/ST and also internal quota for the SC. He said Lambanis have been given a bigger share in the reservation. “The state cabinet has recommended a 6% internal quota for SC (Left), 5.5% for SC (Right), 4.5% for Banjara, Bhovi, Korcha, Kuruma, and 1% for others. Many of these communities were deprived of the benefits of reservation all these years. The government’s decision will benefit them in a big way,” he said.

“The BJP is well prepared for the election in Dakshina Kannada that the party workers have already completed one round of campaign in each booth. Besides, booth-level campaigns, meetings of all committees from booth committees to page pramukhs, also have been held,” he said, adding that the Vijayasankalpa rallies have boosted the morale of party workers in the district. “Party workers are active in their respective areas to ensure victory of BJP candidates,” he said.

To a query on contest by Social Democratic Party of India(SDPI), Sudarshan said that the BJP’s focus will be the victory of party candidates and nothing else.