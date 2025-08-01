  1. Home
  2. ‘My only mistake was fast political growth; victim had not even complained to husband’: Prajwal Revanna’s shocking remark 

‘My only mistake was fast political growth; victim had not even complained to husband’: Prajwal Revanna’s shocking remark 

News Network
August 2, 2025

HDRevanna.jpg

Bengaluru: Convicted in a rape case and awaiting sentencing on Saturday, suspended JD(S) leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna sought for lesser punishment, claiming he did nothing wrong and that his only mistake was his 'fast' growth in politics.

A Special Court here is slated to pronounce the quantum of sentence after convicting the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him on Friday.

Prajwal broke down in court on Saturday as he appealed to the judge for lesser punishment.

He told the court that he is a BE Mechanical graduate, and has always passed on merit.

"...they say that I have raped multiple women, but none of the women have come out voluntarily to complain, they came six days prior to election (Lok Sabha polls last year)...the prosecution side brought them purposefully and made them give a complaint," Prajwal told the court.

Pointing out that the woman (victim) had not complained to anyone including her husband or kin about the alleged rape, he said that she comes and gives complaint when certain videos were circulated.

Stating that will bow down to the court's conviction, Prajwal said, "I have a family, I have not seen my mother and father for six months now.....please give me a less sentence is what I request the court."

"The only mistake I made in my life is growing fast in politics," Prajwal, arrested in May last year upon his arrival from Germany, said.

The special court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat on Friday had convicted the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him. The court is likely to pronounce the quantum of sentence on Saturday.

The prosecution advocates sought life imprisonment for Prajwal Revanna during the hearing, ahead of the sentencing.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice -- at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 22,2025

Mangaluru, July 22: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering school children in remote areas, a series of first aid and CPR training sessions has been launched in government and private schools across Charmadi and Neriya. The programme, led by Dr. Murali Krishna Irwathraya, Medical Director of Shri Krishna Hospital, is supported by the Emergency Department of KMC Hospital, Mangaluru.

What sets this effort apart? The sessions are held even on Sundays, and cover a wide spectrum of life-threatening emergencies—from heart attacks and strokes to electric shocks, dog bites, and lightning injuries—all tailored for rural students who often lack access to immediate care.

“Saving a life is not just a doctor’s job. Anyone with the right knowledge can step in and make a difference,” said Dr. Murali, who conceptualized the programme after observing an alarming rise in sudden cardiac incidents—even in rural belts.

Training the Next Line of First Responders

Since its launch in July, the programme has reached six schools so far:

St Savio School, Bendrala

Government High School, Kakkinje

Government Primary School, Thotathady

St Thomas High School, Gandibagilu

Karunya English Medium School, Kakkinje

Government Primary School, Bayalu

Students are being trained in Basic Life Support (BLS) techniques like CPR, bleeding control, and how to respond during drowning, burns, or falls—a common risk in these hilly regions.

Busting Myths, Building Skills

“Many children have heard of CPR but don’t know how to do it right. Superstitions often take the place of science in emergencies. This initiative aims to change that,” Dr. Murali explained.

With paramedics on board, the sessions focus on practical, scenario-based learning that simulates real-life crises. The programme has already sparked interest among more schools in the region and may soon expand beyond Charmadi and Neriya.

Why It Matters

In remote areas where medical help is often delayed, a trained student or teacher could be the difference between life and death. By planting the seeds of first-aid awareness early, the initiative hopes to create a culture of proactive, informed response to emergencies.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 26,2025

Phnom Penh: India on Saturday advised its citizens in Cambodia to avoid travelling to border areas as the clash between Thailand and Cambodia over a disputed border entered its third day.

"In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas," the Indian embassy here said in an X post.

It also urged Indian citizens to contact the mission in case of any emergency at +855 92881676 or email [email protected].

On Friday, India issued a similar advisory to its citizens in Thailand, asking them to exercise caution and avoid travelling to seven provinces of the country.

Advisory issued to citizens in Thailand as well

India on Friday advised its citizens in Thailand to exercise caution and avoid travelling to seven provinces in view of the situation arising out of the clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops over a disputed border.

The Indian embassy in the Thai capital urged all Indian travellers to check updates from authorities in the country before visiting tourist attractions in troubled areas.

The fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops began on Thursday.

According to reports, 16 people have been killed and thousands have been evacuated to safer places on both sides of the border.

In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travellers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand) Newsroom, the Indian embassy said in a social media post.

The mission also attached a post by the TAT that urged travellers not to visit certain places in seven provinces.

Thailand is a popular destination for Indian tourists. The Southeast Asian nation has direct connectivity with more than 15 Indian cities with over 400 weekly flights operating between Thailand and India.

All major airlines operate between the two countries.

In 2024, around 2.1 million Indian tourists visited Thailand, which is around six per cent of the total tourist inflow into Thailand, according to official data.

The total number of Indian-origin people in Thailand is estimated to be around four to five lakh, including more than 25,000 NRIs, majority of whom are concentrated in the capital city, Bangkok.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 22,2025

kadrirest.jpg

Mangaluru, July 22: A wave of shock and sorrow swept through the city after Nithin Poojary (41), a well-known restaurateur and owner of the popular Kodakkene restaurant near Kadri-Kambla, died by suicide late Sunday night, reportedly after consuming poison at his residence.

The entrepreneur, known for his wide circle of friends and outgoing nature, had launched Kodakkene just eight months ago. The restaurant quickly made a name for itself in the city’s food scene for its signature non-vegetarian dishes. However, sources close to Nithin say that financial stress, compounded by a high-maintenance lifestyle, may have pushed him over the edge.

From Dreams to Despair

Before starting Kodakkene, Nithin had been a partner in a restaurant business in Moodbidri. Venturing out on his own, he invested heavily in his new restaurant. Though it gained popularity fast, expenses reportedly outpaced income, leading to growing debt.

According to friends, Nithin had been visibly distressed in recent weeks. On Sunday night, he allegedly consumed poison at his flat on Gundurao Lane, Mannagudda. He was rushed to the hospital, but despite medical efforts, he passed away in the early hours of Monday.

Mourning

Nithin, a native of Maroli, was unmarried and lived with his mother in his newly purchased Mannagudda flat. Grief-stricken friends flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, sharing his photograph and memories.

A Plea for Mental Health Awareness

This heartbreaking incident has once again highlighted the silent struggles of entrepreneurs battling debt, social pressure, and emotional burnout.

Suicide is not a solution. If you or someone you know is in distress, please seek professional help. Free mental health support is available at 9152987821.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.