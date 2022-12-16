  1. Home
  New Mangalore Port welcomes third cruise ship of the season

News Network
December 16, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 16: New Mangalore Port welcomed MS Nautica, the third cruise ship of the season, that docked at around 6 am on Thursday. The cruise vessel, belonging to Norwegian cruise liners, carried a total of 548 guests on board, and 397 crew members. Various arrangements were made to ensure a pleasant experience for cruise passengers. A local tour operator reserved 10 buses, tourist vans and taxis for city tours.

The overall length of the ship is 180.45 metres with a carrying capacity of 30,277 gross tonnes and a draft of 6.0 metres. The vessel, en route to Male (Maldives), arrived in India from Muscat and previously berthed at Mumbai and Mormugao Port. The passengers were given a traditional welcome.

Before embarking on a local tour, an elderly Australian couple visiting Mangaluru for the first time said that this was their second cruise this year. “We are happy that cruise ships have resumed sailing after the pandemic.”

The local tour operator said that around 350 passengers took part in city tours. They were taken to Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara Temple, the local market, Karkala Gomateshwara statue, Soans farm, Thousand Pillar Temple in Moodbidri, St Aloysius Chapel, Belmont House and Achal cashew factory. Around 20 cruise passengers had opted for lunch hosted by one of the locals.

When the vessel was about to sail out of Mangalore Port to Cochin Port at around 5 pm, a male passenger suffered a mild heart attack. The passenger was immediately shifted to a private hospital. His condition is stable and he is likely to join the rest of the passengers at their next destination.

News Network
December 13,2022

Udupi, Dec 13: A male sambar deer reportedly died after being hit by a train near the Indrali Railway bridge in Karnataka's Udupi on Monday.

Udupi deputy range forest officer Suresh Ganiga said the sambar deer was hit by a Mumbai-Mangaluru train at around 6 a.m. The animal was about five-year-old.

The forest department rushed to the spot to examine the animal after the railway police informed them.

The body has been disposed of as per the forest department rules. Postmortem reports are awaited.

News Network
December 9,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 9: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has informed Rajya Sabha MP D Veerendra Heggade, that the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway will be restored soon.

Heggade had written to the Union minister, seeking immediate action to restore the NH-75 stretch from Mangaluru to Bengaluru. The minister has agreed to take an appropriate decision in this regard soon, a release from Veerendra Heggade stated.

News Network
December 10,2022

Ishan Kishan, the diminutive opening batter, slammed a belligerent double hundred during India's third ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram. 

Kishan, who was drafted in for the last match of the series after captain Rohit Sharma got injured, threw caution to the wind as he slammed 23 boundaries and 9 sixes to reach the 200-run mark in just 126 deliveries. He had completed his century in just 85 balls.

Kishan broke the world record held earlier by West Indies great Chris Gayle, of slamming the fastest double hundred in 50-over cricket. Gayle had taken 138 deliveries to score his double hundred against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ICC World Cup. Kishan bettered the record by a massive 12 deliveries and also became the youngest cricketer to breach the 200-run mark in ODIs.

He has now become the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to slam a double century in ODIs. Rohit has three scores of 200-plus to his name. Ishan has become the 7th batter in the history of ODIs to score 200 runs in an innings.

The others apart from the Indians are New Zealand's Martin Guptill, West Indies' Chris Gayle and Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman.

Kishan eventually got out for 210 runs, having slammed 24 boundaries and 10 sixes in his innings.

By the time Taskin Ahmed was able to get him out, Kishan had notched up 210 runs - joining Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman on the fifth-highest score in men's ODI cricket, 54 runs behind Rohit's record of 264.

