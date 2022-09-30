  1. Home
  2. NIA raids community hall in Dakshina Kannada over PFI link suspicion

NIA raids community hall in Dakshina Kannada over PFI link suspicion

News Network
September 30, 2022

Mangaluru, Sept 30: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided the freedom community hall at Mittur in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on the suspicion that PFI workers were trained in its premises.

One of the trustees of the trust which runs the hall, Ayub Agnadi was arrested by NIA officials, while another trustee Masood Agnadi is missing, police sources said. 

NIA suspects that training was given to activists of the PFI in isolated areas at Bantwal, Puttur and Sullia to carry out terrorist activities. Many youths from across the state are suspected to have been trained at the freedom community hall at Mittur, which was opened by the trust in 2007.

Search is on for the absconding trustee Masood, sources said. NIA had earlier raided the hall on September 6 in connection with the probe into the murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 16,2022

dog.jpg

Kasaragod, Sep 16: Seeking to guard his children from stray dogs, a man carries an air-gun while escorting young ones to their school in Kasaragod, the northernmost district of Kerala.

Amid reports of increasing stray dog menace across the State, the video of an armed Sameer escorting a group of children to school has gone viral on social media.

He could be seen walking in front of the children with the gun and saying he will shoot any stray dog if it attacks.

He later told a television channel that it was his responsibility as a father to ensure the protection of his children.

Sameer pointed out that he was forced to carry the gun as his own children and those of his neighbours stopped going to school for fear of stray dogs, which has been an issue in the area for some time.

“A madrasa student was bitten by a stray dog the other day. So, all the children here were scared to go out and walk to the madrasa. So, I decided to give them security,” he said, adding that his son shot the video and posted it on the social media.

A native of Bakel here said no licence is needed to carry an air-gun.

“I’m not afraid of legal action, as I don’t kill any dog. But if any dog attacks, I will have to shoot it for self-protection,” the man added.

When contacted, police said they were aware of the incident but no complaint has been received in this regard so far.

Of late, the State has been seeing a rise in attacks by strays. The Kerala High Court had then intervened to issue a slew of directions for proper implementation of Animal Birth Control (ABC) measures and vaccination of dogs.

Despite that, it had to intervene this time as well to remind the State of its obligation to protect the citizens and to caution the general public against taking law into their hands.

Amid mounting criticism of the government’s inability to control canine population or instil confidence regarding efficacy of the anti-rabies vaccine, the State government and its various authorities have initiated steps to address the menace on a war-footing.

In an effort to allay public fears, the government announced measures including a State-wide mass vaccination campaign from September 20 to October 20 for vaccinating stray and pet dogs and opening more Animal Birth Control centres.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 30,2022

madrasa.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 30: The Karnataka government on Friday directed the education department to submit a report on the activities of madrasas in the state, stirring a controversy.

The education department has taken up the exercise amid the demands to ban madrasas in the state by extremist Hindutva organisations, according to the sources.

It has been alleged by the Hindutva extremists that suspicious activities are going on in madrasas.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommail-led government has asked the department to submit report about 960 madrasas in the state.

A committee has been formed under the leadership of the Commissioner of the education department, which will give comprehensive report on the activities of the madrasas.

BJP insiders said that after the submission of the report, a decision would be made on whether the madrasas should be banned or these should be brought under the jurisdiction of the education department.

The BJP insiders said that the ruling BJP in Karnataka is contemplating the action on madrasas on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with madrasas.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 27,2022

Over eighty persons have been detained as raids by the Karnataka state police are under way across the state at the residences of office-bearers and members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its offices under the provision of 'Preventive Action' under the CrPc.

The raids are being conducted under the supervision of Alok Kumar, additional director general of police (AdGP, Law and order).  

Kumar said, "We have detained around 80 persons so far and they will be sent for detention."

All those detained will be produced before the tahasildar and will be remanded to custody.

According to sources, the raids were a preventive measure after the NIA conducted mass raids across the country including in Karnataka.

During the raids, officials seized some documents and are interrogating members. Cases will be registered against anyone found involved in anti-social activities.

Following the raids, PFI members across the state are conducting protests. According to sources, a few PFI leaders have alredy been arrested.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.