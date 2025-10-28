‘No cure for jealousy’: Speaker Khader invites critics to submit corruption allegations in writing

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Wednesday invited anyone accusing him or his office of corruption or irregularities to meet him in person and submit their complaints in writing at his Bengaluru office.

Reacting to allegations made by former Speaker and MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, Khader told reporters at the Mangaluru International Airport that those with doubts could visit him on Thursday.

“Anyone with questions can come to my office and give their complaints in writing. I am ready for any discussion. The Speaker’s post is a constitutional position; I cannot keep reacting to allegations made from anywhere in the state. If they submit their queries formally, I will clarify,” he said.

Khader said he had taken note of the accusations but refused to be distracted.

“There is no cure for jealousy. Development works will continue. I will uphold the dignity of the Speaker’s post and the Legislative Assembly,” he remarked.

Responding to Dr Shetty’s claim that a lounge in Vidhana Soudha had been turned into a massage parlour, Khader said providing facilities for legislators was part of his duty.

“It is my responsibility to ensure MLAs get all the facilities they need. I will continue to do so,” he said.

He added that political allegations were not new to him.

“If they find pleasure in making allegations, I am fine with that. I have faced such charges since my early days as an MLA. The people in my constituency know who I am,” he said.

On speculation about a possible cabinet reshuffle and rumours of being given new responsibilities, Khader clarified that no such proposal had come to his notice.