  2. ‘No cure for jealousy’: Speaker Khader invites critics to submit corruption allegations in writing

News Network
October 29, 2025

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Wednesday invited anyone accusing him or his office of corruption or irregularities to meet him in person and submit their complaints in writing at his Bengaluru office.

Reacting to allegations made by former Speaker and MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, Khader told reporters at the Mangaluru International Airport that those with doubts could visit him on Thursday.

“Anyone with questions can come to my office and give their complaints in writing. I am ready for any discussion. The Speaker’s post is a constitutional position; I cannot keep reacting to allegations made from anywhere in the state. If they submit their queries formally, I will clarify,” he said.

Khader said he had taken note of the accusations but refused to be distracted.

“There is no cure for jealousy. Development works will continue. I will uphold the dignity of the Speaker’s post and the Legislative Assembly,” he remarked.

Responding to Dr Shetty’s claim that a lounge in Vidhana Soudha had been turned into a massage parlour, Khader said providing facilities for legislators was part of his duty.

“It is my responsibility to ensure MLAs get all the facilities they need. I will continue to do so,” he said.

He added that political allegations were not new to him.

“If they find pleasure in making allegations, I am fine with that. I have faced such charges since my early days as an MLA. The people in my constituency know who I am,” he said.

On speculation about a possible cabinet reshuffle and rumours of being given new responsibilities, Khader clarified that no such proposal had come to his notice.

October 29,2025

In a revolutionary move to boost transparency and fix accountability, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that key details of contractors and officers overseeing National Highway (NH) projects will soon be made public. 

Commuters will be able to access this information, including names and mobile numbers, via QR codes placed on project signboards.

The Minister's announcement, made at a conference organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), aims to empower citizens and ensure quality control on India's vast highway network.

"If people are paying toll, they deserve international-quality roads... We need ownership, sincerity, and a positive approach. Roads must be good, and they must stay good," Gadkari stated.

The technology-driven initiative ensures that in case of any road defect or inconvenience, the public will know "who are responsible for this," thereby eliminating excuses and making contractors and supervisory officers directly accountable.

This move reinforces the government's commitment to continuous monitoring through performance audits, promising strict action against those found negligent. The ultimate goal is to align India's road infrastructure with the Minister's vision for 'People, Prosperity, and Planet'—focusing on commuter comfort, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

News Network
October 23,2025

Riyadh: Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan has been appointed Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and the Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars.

The appointment was made by royal decree and based on a proposal by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The 90-year-old religious scholar will also undertake the role of president of the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, SPA said.

Sheikh Saleh succeeds former Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh who passed away on Sept. 23. 

Sheikh Saleh, reportedly born Sept 28, 1935, in Saudi Arabia’s al-Qassim province, studied the Quran with a local imam after his father’s death.

He became a prominent scholar, speaking to the faithful via the “Noor ala al-Darb,” or “Light the Way,” radio show and via multiple books he’s authored and his television appearances. His fatwas, or religious orders, have been shared via social media as well.

The al-Sheikh family, descendants of Sheikh Mohammed Ibn Abdul-Wahhab, long had seen its members serve as the grand mufti.
 

News Network
October 28,2025

Udupi, Oct 28: The deep-sea fishing season along the Karnataka coast has been dealt a crippling blow, as persistent heavy rainfall and the impact of recent cyclonic activity have forced the entire fleet to return and anchor. Malpe harbour, a bustling hub, is now eerily still, with hundreds of trawlers moored not only at the port but also crowding the backwaters near Baputota.

Fishermen are reporting significant losses and growing distress, lamenting that unpredictable and severe weather conditions have plagued the season almost from its start. Repeated cyclonic warnings and sudden changes in the Arabian Sea have made deep-sea ventures hazardous, if not impossible.

The industry’s woes began just as the trawling restrictions were lifted. Strong winds and heavy rain repeatedly forced boats to remain docked. After only a few operational days in August, intermittent cyclones disrupted activity throughout September. Now, the renewed spell of heavy rain and powerful winds this month has brought the deep-sea fishing operations to a complete standstill.

Compared to previous years, the current season is proving disastrous. While a fortunate few initially netted decent quantities of prawns and sardines, the majority have been unlucky. "Even though fish are available in the sea, the conditions are making it impossible to go out and catch them," a fisherman stated. The community is lamenting the loss of the peak season months. "Usually, August, September, and October are the best months for fishing, but this year, due to adverse weather, activities have remained far below expectations," another added.

Narayan Karkera, President of the Malpe Fishermen’s Association, highlighted the dual challenges facing the sector. “At the beginning of the season, many boats could not go out due to a shortage of workers. Though workers from other states have now returned, the cyclone has again made fishing impossible.” He further noted that even for the boats that did manage to venture out, catches of high-value fish like mackerel have been disappointingly low, leading to a stark disparity in hauls. The severity of the weather has even forced some Malpe boats to seek refuge as far as Karwar port. “For the last four to five days, due to the cyclone, boats have returned to shore. So far, this year’s fishing season has not been satisfactory,” Karkera concluded.

