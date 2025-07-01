‘No means no’: Congress rules out CM change in Karnataka amid DKS camp pressure

Bengaluru, July 1: Putting an end to days of speculation, the Congress high command on Monday ruled out any immediate leadership change in Karnataka, reaffirming Siddaramaiah's position as Chief Minister. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, who was dispatched to Bengaluru to calm the storm within the ruling party, made the announcement with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar seated beside him.

"There is no plan to replace the Chief Minister," Surjewala told reporters, in what appeared to be a show of unity. However, the optics did little to mask the growing friction within the party.

Sources in the Congress leadership stressed that the high command is focused on governance, not leadership changes. They admitted, however, that discussions are underway on a possible cabinet reshuffle and key changes in the state unit. Siddaramaiah is reportedly in favour of a cabinet rejig to consolidate his position for the remainder of the government’s term, which ends in 2028. Shivakumar, on the other hand, is said to be resisting the move.

Fueling the internal churn, Shivakumar loyalist and MLA Iqbal Hussain claimed that 100 out of 138 Congress MLAs support the Deputy CM. In a sharp warning, he said that without a change in leadership, the Congress may struggle to retain power in the 2028 assembly polls.

Amid the buzz, Siddaramaiah downplayed the crisis, asserting that the Congress government in Karnataka is "as solid as a rock." Speaking in Mysuru with Shivakumar at his side, he said, “This government will be as strong as a ‘bande’ (rock) for five years.” The term ‘bande’ is often used by Siddaramaiah’s supporters to describe his strongman image.

When asked about his rapport with Shivakumar, the Chief Minister held his deputy’s hand and said, “We are on good terms,” adding that they are unfazed by attempts to drive a wedge between them.

The current turbulence harks back to the 2023 Karnataka election, when Congress stormed to power. Shivakumar, widely credited for the victory, was a strong contender for the CM post. Eventually, he accepted the Deputy CM and KPCC chief roles, amid unconfirmed reports of a rotational CM deal between him and Siddaramaiah.

Now, with murmurs of discontent growing louder in the DKS camp, the party finds itself once again trying to balance power — and egos — within.