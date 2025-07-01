  1. Home
  2. ‘No means no’: Congress rules out CM change in Karnataka amid DKS camp pressure

‘No means no’: Congress rules out CM change in Karnataka amid DKS camp pressure

News Network
July 1, 2025

rahul.jpg

Bengaluru, July 1: Putting an end to days of speculation, the Congress high command on Monday ruled out any immediate leadership change in Karnataka, reaffirming Siddaramaiah's position as Chief Minister. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, who was dispatched to Bengaluru to calm the storm within the ruling party, made the announcement with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar seated beside him.

"There is no plan to replace the Chief Minister," Surjewala told reporters, in what appeared to be a show of unity. However, the optics did little to mask the growing friction within the party.

Sources in the Congress leadership stressed that the high command is focused on governance, not leadership changes. They admitted, however, that discussions are underway on a possible cabinet reshuffle and key changes in the state unit. Siddaramaiah is reportedly in favour of a cabinet rejig to consolidate his position for the remainder of the government’s term, which ends in 2028. Shivakumar, on the other hand, is said to be resisting the move.

Fueling the internal churn, Shivakumar loyalist and MLA Iqbal Hussain claimed that 100 out of 138 Congress MLAs support the Deputy CM. In a sharp warning, he said that without a change in leadership, the Congress may struggle to retain power in the 2028 assembly polls.

Amid the buzz, Siddaramaiah downplayed the crisis, asserting that the Congress government in Karnataka is "as solid as a rock." Speaking in Mysuru with Shivakumar at his side, he said, “This government will be as strong as a ‘bande’ (rock) for five years.” The term ‘bande’ is often used by Siddaramaiah’s supporters to describe his strongman image.

When asked about his rapport with Shivakumar, the Chief Minister held his deputy’s hand and said, “We are on good terms,” adding that they are unfazed by attempts to drive a wedge between them.

The current turbulence harks back to the 2023 Karnataka election, when Congress stormed to power. Shivakumar, widely credited for the victory, was a strong contender for the CM post. Eventually, he accepted the Deputy CM and KPCC chief roles, amid unconfirmed reports of a rotational CM deal between him and Siddaramaiah.

Now, with murmurs of discontent growing louder in the DKS camp, the party finds itself once again trying to balance power — and egos — within.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
June 22,2025

Manama, June 22: In response to heightened regional tensions following U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Bahraini government has moved swiftly to implement precautionary measures aimed at ensuring public safety.

The Ministry of Education announced on Sunday that all public and private educational institutions, including kindergartens, schools, and universities, must switch to remote learning with immediate effect. This comes after the United States bombed three key Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—in the early hours of Sunday, prompting fears of further escalation in the region.

The Ministry of Interior has also urged the public to limit non-essential movement and to use main roads only when necessary, to allow emergency services and key personnel unhindered access.

Meanwhile, the Civil Service Bureau (CSB) has activated a remote working policy across all ministries and government agencies, allowing up to 70% of employees to work from home. Exceptions have been made for essential services and departments with emergency protocols, with the policy effective from today and until further notice.

These moves are precautionary, but underscore Bahrain’s proximity to the conflict—just 200km of sea separates the island nation from Iran—and the potential risk to civilian safety if the situation escalates.

No radiation threat so far

Despite concerns, no radioactive contamination has been reported in Bahrain or neighboring Gulf countries following the U.S. strikes.

Saudi Arabia’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that “no radioactive effects were detected on the environment of the Kingdom or Arab Gulf states” after the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Kuwait’s National Guard echoed this, stating that radiation levels in the air and sea remained stable and the situation was “normal.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also confirmed that no increase in off-site radiation levels had been observed following the attacks.

As tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate—with both sides exchanging missile strikes—Gulf nations remain on alert, closely monitoring developments and taking steps to safeguard their populations.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 20,2025

iranattack.jpg

Tehran, June 20: In a fresh wave of Operation True Promise III, Iranian armed forces on Friday launched a barrage of missiles and drones at military targets in the south and north of occupied territories.

The spokesperson for the operation, in a statement, said the 17th phase saw the Iranian armed forces fire missiles and drones at Israeli military sites and industries command and control centers as well as the spying hubs.

The statement further noted that long-range and super-heavy missiles as well as combat and suicide drones were used in this phase of the retaliatory operation.

The spokesperson said the world must "await for our surprises," adding that the sacred defense with the support of the Iranian people will end with victory.

Despite the sweeping censorship on publication of images related to Iran's retaliatory operations, some videos were shared online showing plumes of smoke billowing up in the air at the Haifa port after one of the missiles made a direct impact there.

The port city is wearing a deserted look amid the downpour of Iranian missiles, which have been evading multiple layers of Israeli defense systems to hit the intended targets.
The barrage of Iranian long-range missiles, some of them being used for the first time, also hit military targets in other parts of the occupied territories on Friday.

On Friday, in the skies of the northern occupied Palestine, a Shahid-136 drone was also spotted making a flight quietly without being intercepted.

The headquarters of the Zionist propaganda outlet, Channel 14, was also successfully targeted on Friday after the prior evacuation warning issued by the IRGC.

In the fifteen phases of the operation so far, Iranian armed forces – led by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) – have successfully targeted and decimated sensitive and strategic Israeli military and intelligence facilities in the occupied Palestinian territories. 

Military experts say the missile and drone strikes have further exposed the ineffectiveness of the Israeli regime’s air defense systems, forcing illegal settlers and regime officials to flee their homes and seek shelter underground.

On Friday, Iran's foreign minister will be holding talks with his European counterparts in Geneva to discuss the Israeli regime's aggression against the Islamic Republic.

He has ruled out diplomatic talks as long as the US-backed aggression continues.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 1,2025

iqbalhusain.jpg

Bengaluru, July 1: As senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala prepares to meet Karnataka MLAs amid growing unrest within the party, Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain has claimed that over 100 legislators support a leadership change and back Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take over as Chief Minister.

Hussain, known to be a close ally of Shivakumar, warned that the Congress risks losing power in the 2028 Assembly elections if the top post is not handed over now. “More than 100 MLAs are in favour of a change. Many have been waiting for this moment. They want good governance and believe DK Shivakumar deserves the opportunity,” he said in a TV interview.

‘May Lose 2028’

“I will definitely raise the issue with Mr Surjewala,” Hussain added, referring to Monday's meeting. “If the change doesn’t happen now, Congress cannot retain power in 2028. This is in the party’s best interest.”

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recently reiterated that the decision on the Chief Minister post lies with the party high command, Hussain said, “We respect the high command, but it’s our responsibility to speak the truth.”

DKS Camp Pushes for Rotation

The current discontent traces back to the 2023 Assembly elections, when the Congress registered a resounding victory. Shivakumar, then KPCC president, was widely credited for the win and was seen as a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post. Eventually, he was persuaded to accept the roles of Deputy CM and state party chief.

While there were reports of a power-sharing or rotational CM deal between Shivakumar and incumbent Siddaramaiah, no official confirmation ever came from the party.

Top Brass Denies Change

Randeep Surjewala, who was rushed to Bengaluru by the party high command, dismissed speculation of a leadership change. He described his visit as a routine organisational exercise focused on governance and party development, calling any talk of a leadership shake-up “a figment of imagination.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, too, downplayed the buzz. Speaking in Mysuru with Shivakumar at his side, he said, “This government will be as solid as a ‘bande’ (rock) for five years.” Holding hands with the Deputy CM, he added, “We are on good terms. We don’t listen to what others say.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.