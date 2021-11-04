  1. Home
No more night curfew in Karnataka, confirms govt

News Network
November 5, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 5: Putting an end to speculations on the status of night curfew across Karnataka since the expiry of previous order on October 25, the state government on Friday formally withdrew the order with immediate effect. Besides, the government also permitted horse racing activities to resume.

In a fresh order issued by Chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, the night curfew that was clamped all over Karnataka from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am to curb the spread of Covid 19 infection has been withdrawn. The previous order on extending the night curfew lapsed on October 25 and since then there were many rumours and confusions around the status of night curfew in Karnataka. 

Meanwhile, the state government has also permitted resumption of horse racing events while strictly adhering to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour and SoPs issued by the Health Department.

“Number of racing patrons attending horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue and only fully vaccinated people with Covid 19 vaccine will be allowed into such events,” the order said. 

The state on Thursday reported 261 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,89,275 and the death toll to 38,095, the Health Department said. 

News Network
November 2,2021

sindagi.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 2: BJP candidate Ramesh Bhusanur registered a thumping victory with a margin of 31,088 votes in the bypolls held to the Sindagi assembly segment. While Ramesh Bhusanur secured 93,380 votes, his nearest rival Ashok Managuli of Congress obtained 62,292 votes. JD(S) candiate Najiya Angadi was pushed to third. 

Sindagi bypoll in-charge and former deputy chief minister Lakshman Savadi ensured BJP's victory through caste equations. Ministers Govind Karjol, V Somanna, CC Patil and Shashikala Jolle led by Savadi turned the wave towards the saffron party by visiting each convincing leaders of all communities. 

BJP leaders managed to woo the Talawar community, who form a major chunk of the population in the constituency, by promising them reservation under the ST category. 

For Congress candidate Ashok Managuli, sympathy for his late father M C Managuli did not work in his favour. Original Congress leaders did not actively work for him as he switched to the grand-old-party from the JD(S). 

The regional political outfit tried to woo Muslims by fielding a Muslim candidate but voters from the minority community spotted the strategy and didn’t vote enmasse for the party and instead stood behind Congress.

CM Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and vice president Vijayendra and other ministers campaigned agressively to woo voters. According to political observers, people might have leaned towards the BJP as the double engine government at the Centre and in the state may help take up developmental works in the segment. 

The issue of price rise of essential commodities raised by Congress failed to impact the election. JD(S) had won Sindagi constituency in 2018 but ended up worse off, and lost its deposit.

News Network
October 27,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 27: Industrialist-cum-whistleblower Alam Pasha has lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau seeking arrest of three persons, including IAS officer Harsh Gupta and Commercial Street Inspector of Police for alleged dereliction of duties with an ulterior aim to acquit IMA chief Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who is an accused in IMA scam.

Speaking to UNI, Pasha said Gupta, who was appointed by Karnataka government as Competent Authority (CA) on behalf of Revenue Department to retrieve the investors monies of more than Rs 4,000 crore and take action as per law against Khan and other accused in the case.

Giving background of the scam in his complaint, Pasha said Khan had floated a ponzi scheme offering investors dream returns on investments made in his firm called I Monetary Advisory Group.

Around October 2018, as many as 75,000 investors began complaining of the firm reneging on payments worth Rs 4,000 crore and the firm also had come under the RBI scanner, he said.

The firm was accused of siphoning off nearly Rs 4,000 crore of funds for the personal benefit of the owners of the firm, he said.

In June 2019, Khan absconded as police initiated a probe in the case. Before absconding, he had released an audio message for the police accusing then Congress MLA Roshan Baig for the fall of the firm, Pasha alleged.

Khan alleged Baig borrowed Rs 400 crore from the firm and failed to return it. He had also accused other politicians and officials of bleeding IMA resources, the complainant said.

After the scam became a major controversy, the then Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy ordered the creation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the IMA scam, he said.

Khan was arrested by the ED at Delhi airport in July 2019. In October 2020, he was granted bail by Karnataka High Court, Pasha said.

Gupta, the complainant said, has failed to take action as per law to book IMA culprits to meet the purpose of his appointment to retrieve the monies of the investors from them.
He said the CA has failed in his duty to direct the Inspector of Police to file FIRs against the IMA culprits so that the victims of the scam get back their monies, which they had invested in nine of the companies owned by Khan.

"Unless the police file FIRs against the IMA culprits, no court in the country shall be able to deliver the verdict in favour of the victims. Filing FIRs is the first step towards providing relief to the victims," he said.

The CA also has failed in his duties to seek the intervention of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to investigate serious frauds committed by IMA Group of companies so that the investigation is carried out without depending on police and their investigation, Pasha said.

The IMA group of companies fall under the purview of the Companies Act 2013 as they are not financial establishments, Pasha said.

Also, the CA has been appointed under section 5 of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act 2004, who enjoys powers to initiate an investigation into the financial establishments, but IMA Group of companies are full-blown firms, Pasha said.

"So, knowing that he has to depend on the investigation of the police, the CA is well within his rights to seek the intervention of the Ministry of Corporate Companies to conduct investigations under SFIO rules. If he is sincere and genuine, he would have asked for the SFIO probe," he said.

"It is very clear that the CA and the police officer are working in favour of the accused, namely Khan, rather than giving relief to the IMA victims, who are waiting for retrieval of their money. In these circumstances, I had approached the ACB and lodged a complaint seeking arrest of the three accused," Pasha said.

News Network
November 4,2021

sandeep.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 4: In a bizarre development, a Bajrang Dal leader from Udupi district has allegedly abducted the wife of a Bajrang Dal activist. 

A case has been registered at Moodbidri police station against Sandeep Acharya, haling from Udupi’s Karkala taluk in this regard.  The complainant is Harish, a resident of Hadiyangady near Shirlalu. 

According to Harish, his wife was abducted by Sandeep when she was on her way to her her mother’s home along with two-year-old child a week ago.

The police have managed to trace both the abductor and the woman. The woman has been sent to Prajna Counselling Centre in Mngaluru for counselling. 

