‘No post is permanent’: An emotional CM triggers rumours of his exit

News Network
December 19, 2021

Haveri, Dec 19: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in an emotional address to the people of his constituency Shiggaon in this district said nothing is permanent in this world including posts and positions, fuelling speculation in some quarters about his possible exit.

"Nothing is eternal in this world. This life itself is not forever. We don't know how long we will be here in such a situation, these posts and positions are also not forever. I am aware of this fact every moment," he said.

In an expression of gratitude to the people of his constituency, Bommai said he is only 'Basavaraj' for them and not the Chief Minister. The CM was addressing people after inaugurating the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, the 19th Century queen of Kittur in Belagavi district, who fought against the British.

"I have always been saying that outside this place (Shiggaon) I was Home Minister and Irrigation Minister in the past, but once I was in, I remained just 'Basavaraj' for you all. Today as a Chief Minister I am saying that once I come to Shiggaon, I may be Chief Minister outside but amongst you, I will remain as the same Basavaraj Bommai because the name Basavaraj is permanent and not the posts", he said.

There have been rumours in some quarters that Bommai is likely to be replaced. The CM is reportedly suffering from a knee-related problem, and may undergo treatment abroad but there was no official word on this.

The Chief Minister who turned emotional twice recalled how affectionately he was fed 'Rotti' (Jowar Roti) and 'Navane' (foxtail millet) rice every time he came to his constituency as Basavaraj.

"I don't have great things to say. If I could live up to your expectations, that's enough for me. I believe that no power is bigger than your love and trust. I try my best not to talk to you in an emotional way but sentiments overwhelm me after seeing you all," Bommai said in a choking manner.

Noting that there was a huge responsibility on his shoulders to plan a comprehensive development of the state and to respond to the demands and requests of every community, the Chief Minister said," he always kept his conscience awake every moment and in his every deed".

Bommai took over as Chief Minister on July 28 after B S Yediyurappa resigned on the day he completed two years in office. 

News Network
December 10,2021

Dec 10: Voting is underway for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council's 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies on Friday, for which 90 candidates are in the fray.

The polling that began at 8 am will go on till 4 pm. The results will be declared on December 14.

Out of total 90 candidates in the fray, 20 each are from BJP and Congress, six from JD(S), 33 independents and rest are all from smaller parties. Among the candidates, there is only one woman from Chickmagalur.

The electorate for this election comprises elected members of urban and rural local bodies, and unlike legislative assembly or Lok Sabha polls, council contests are decided by preferential votes.

The election is necessitated as the term of 25 incumbent MLCs — 14 Congress, seven BJP and four JD(S) — will end on January 5 next year.

The poll outcome will have a bearing on the power equation in the 75-member Upper House, where the ruling BJP wants to gain a majority. The BJP that has expressed confidence about winning maximum seats, needs to win at least 13 seats to secure a majority.

The good performance in this election will be a morale booster for the party after losing Hangal seat in the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home district of Haveri, during the recent assembly bypolls. The Congress too is determined to win maximum seats to keep the BJP away from gaining control of the upper house; while JD(S) has expressed confidence about winning all the six seats it is contesting in.

With the aim to get a majority in the Council, State BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had openly sought JD(S)' support for BJP candidates in the seats where the regional party is not contesting.

However, amid buzz about a possible pact with the ruling BJP, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy recently said that local leaders have been authorised to take a decision on whom to support in the seats where his party is not contesting, keeping in mind the prospects for the 2023 assembly election. 

The elections are being held for two seats each from the local authorities constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu. 

News Network
December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: Mangaluru International Airport, which has four common-use self-service kiosks, plans to increase the number in a phased manner.

A media statement said that MIA has four common-use self-service kiosks enabling flyers to print the boarding passes. Of them, three are enabled to print both the boarding pass and baggage tag.

The airport has definite plans to set up additional common-use self-service kiosks with the above feature, and they will be installed in a phased manner to decongest space opposite the check-in area, it said.

The presence of these kiosks helps the passengers to go contactless during the global pandemic. While these kiosks have been there before, they have gained wider acceptance among flyers in the Covid era, it said.

At present, Air India, Air India Express, GoFirst, and IndiGo have facilitated the use of these kiosks for their respective customers, the statement added.

