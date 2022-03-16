  1. Home
  2. ‘No urgent hearing’: SC refuses to examine pleas challenging hijab verdict before Holi

News Network
March 16, 2022

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it would hear pleas challenging Karnataka High Court’s verdict denying permission to wear hijab in classrooms after the Holi vacations, not urgently.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the ban on wearing hijabs in the classroom and said that wearing the headscarf does not come under the purview of an essential religious practice. It also said that uniforms impose reasonable restrictions and must be followed.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde mentioned the matter today, stating that there is urgency since the exams are upcoming and several girls are affected by the High Court's order.

On Tuesday a Muslim student named Niba Naaz filed a Special Leave Petitions challenging the High Court Judgment through Advocate-on-Record Anas Tanwir.

Aisha Shifat,1st year student of the Government PU College, Kundapura, Udupi District, Karnataka has also moved the Supreme Court.

More to follow...

News Network
March 10,2022

It is the 'thoko taali' moment for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab as it stares at a landslide victory, it’s first-ever win outside the national capital. State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who became a reason of embarrassment for his party and was backed regardless, failed to save the day.

Many other bigwigs including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former chief minister Amarinder Singh too lost have lost their seats. 

However, accepting the voice of the people as the "voice of God", he congratulated AAP on Twitter.

The constant defiance of the Congress high command which had finally led to the ousting Amarinder Singh from the party was not of much help; instead, a lack of a united face in the party could be one of the major reasons for its defeat in the northern state. On several occasions, Sidhu was seen attacking top candidate Charanjit Singh Channi, directly or indirecty, while he was keen on being named the CM face. 

Later, when Rahul Gandhi announced Channi as the chief ministerial candidate, the first Dalit chief minister of the state was seen touching Sidhu's feet for his blessings, triggering reactions from the Opposition parties who termed it as an 'exposure' of the party's culture.

Sidhu, who owes strong allegiance to the Gandhi family, was also seen targeting his own party over the appointment of officiating director general of police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who was the head of the special investigation team formed by the previous SAD-BJP government to probe incidents of sacrilege. He had even stepped down as the Punjab Congress chief questioning the appointments of the AG and the DGP. Later, Sidhu withdrew his resignation but with a precondition that he would resume the charge the day a new advocate general is appointed.

Even as the “infighting” in the Punjab Congress was evident, the party did not take any step to save itself from the embarrassment, at least there was no significant effort. Sitting MLA from Amritsar East, Sidhu, as well as SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, were trailing from Amritsar East seat. AAP candidate Jeevanjyot Kaur was leading her nearest rival Majithia by 590 votes.

Apart from this, nine-year-old AAP playing its cards right was also a reason for Congress' failure. On one hand, an eerie silence descended on Channi's residence, on the other comedian-turned-politician and AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, confident of a victory, did not fail to make the 'jalebis' in advance and is now seen celebrating with party workers in Sangrur.

News Network
March 14,2022

Deputy Congress leader UT Khader’s suggestion that the government should organise harmony meetings in every district as a precursor to the Invest Karnataka summit led to some pandemonium in the Assembly on Monday. 

“The government wants to conduct a global investors meet in November. Before that, harmony meetings should be held in every district,” Khader said during a discussion on the Budget. He was referring to recent incidents of communal tension - the Hijab row and Shivamogga murder - and how they may deter investors. 

Worked up, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy asked Khader to explain. “You’re saying Karnataka is burning and investments won’t come. This is the Assembly. You can’t be vague. You must explain. Who is responsible for anarchy,” he asked, leading to a din. 

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of spoiling communal harmony. “Your own minister violated prohibitory orders and took out a procession,” he said, referring to riots in Shivamogga following the death of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha. 

Madhuswamy retorted that even Congress violated prohibitory orders with the Mekedatu foot march. “You are spoiling (harmony) for your political reasons,” the minister said. 

Congress’ Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge explained how political stability and communal harmony are important to attract investments. “As IT/BT minister, I once gave a virtual presentation to Apple in Cupertino. They asked just two questions: what is the political stability in your state? And, is there social or communal harmony?” 

Earlier, Khader accused the government of being “quiet” when the hijab controversy brewed earlier this year. “Why was the government quiet? You left it to the court to settle the matter. The government should take steps to provide a conducive academic atmosphere in educational institutions,” he said. 

To this, Madhuswamy said the government had to follow court orders once the matter became sub-judice. “How can we ask someone not to go to court? Did we ask [the petitioners] to move court,” the minister asked rhetorically. 

News Network
March 6,2022

New Delhi: Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed after one of them indiscriminately opened fire at his colleagues earlier this morning in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said. 

The shooter, identified as Ct Satteppa S K, was among those who died in the incident. Another personnel is injured and in critical condition. 

The incident took place at the force mess in the Khasa area, about 20 km short of the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international front.

Senior officers of the border force have rushed to the spot, officials told a news agency.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts.

