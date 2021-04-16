  1. Home
  Now, only 100 guests allowed at wedding functions in Karnataka; outdoor 200

Now, only 100 guests allowed at wedding functions in Karnataka; outdoor 200

April 16, 2021
April 16, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: As part of its restrictions to contain the second wave of covid-19, the government of Karnataka has decided to reduce the number of people allowed for marriage gatherings.

While the current limit of guests for indoor and outdoor marriages is 200 and 500 respectively, it will be reduced to 100 and 200, Sudhakar said, following a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other officials.

He also tried to allay fears on the severity of infections in the second wave of Covid-19. "As many as 95% of the people testing positive for the infection do not require treatment," he said, requesting only those with complications to get admitted to the hospital.

There is no need to rush to the hospital when the results come out positive, he said, urging media to refrain from creating 'unnecessary panic'.

Sudhakar said that there was no shortage medicine and the state was well-equipped to deal with the cases. "We have 30,000 vials of Remdesvir in stock. We have invited tenders for 80,000 vials, which will be finalised in a day or two. The government will supply the medicine to private hospitals," he said.

While government medical colleges of the state have oxygen units to treat patients, it will be set up in district government hospitals too. Tenders are being invited, he said. 

State government has requested the Centre to supply 5,000 oxygen cylinders. Industries Department will also assist in procuring jumbo oxygen cylinders, like last year, Sudhakar said.

In order to tide over the crisis of frontline workers at hospitals, direct recruitment will be done for the personnel with a six months contract, he said. 

The number of helplines to assist those testing positive will also be scaled up. Those with medical backgrounds will be hired for efficient counselling of patients, he added.

April 12,2021
April 12,2021

Bengaluru: Karnataka may see a peak in Covid-19 cases by May first week and slowdown by May-end, said Health and Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar after holding a meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

He cautioned, “We must be vigilant till the end of May. If there is a surge in cases, our health infrastructure will be overburdened. TAC experts have suggested that we should be vigilant along borders and thoroughly test incoming travellers from high caseload states. TAC has been directed to come up with a report which will be submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Further measures will be taken after discussions with the Chief Minister.” He pointed out that suggestions that will impact economic activities will not be considered. “But experts suggested that we should curb large gatherings and crowds which lead to a spread in infections,”  he said. 

With the increase in cases, private hospitals have extended their support to the government, he said. “We were among the first in the country to start tele-ICU and private hospitals too used it. We need to further strengthen the system.”  The state has received 72 lakh doses of vaccine. Around 61 lakh doses have been administered, of which 53 per cent were to women beneficiaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Karnataka’s efforts in containing the second wave, he added.

“Prime Minister Modi spoke to CM Yediyurappa and lauded the state’s efforts. He suggested that we should focus on micro-containment zones. We will take measures accordingly. I will make surprise visits to hospitals and vaccination centres. Irregularities and improper facilities won’t be tolerated. If people are aware and cooperate, there is no need for a lockdown or measures to curb economic activities,” he added. 

Karnataka on Sunday logged a massive 10,250 Covid cases in a single day. Once again, Bengaluru Urban district saw the most positives at 7,584 cases. This spike has also pushed up the state’s single-day positivity rate to 7.72%. While 40 deaths were added to the toll, 2,638 patients recovered during the day.

April 2,2021
April 2,2021

forestfire.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 2: A massive forest fire has broken out on the campus of Bangalore University located on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru. 

The fire broke out on Friday morning in the shrubbery located near Pariksha Bhavan on the campus, which is 100 metres away from the administrative block. 

Two engines have been sent to the spot to help douse the blaze. An official from the Bengaluru fire department said at 1 pm that fire fighting operations have been going on for two hours. No injuries have been reported so far. Visuals from the spot showed a large patch of dry grass on fire, with officials trying to douse it.

Grass fire and the dry weather and higher temperatures in Bengaluru may have accelerated the fire. Such fires are common in Bengaluru and officials say the fire may have been sparked by a cigarette butt that may have been disposed of at the spot. 

An employee working at the University said that the campus has many eucalyptus trees, which create a lot of dry leaves in the summer, which are susceptible to catching fire. 

The lack of shade also adds to the factors that help the fire spread, the University said, adding that if such incidents need to be stopped, the eucalyptus trees need to be replaced and other trees need to be planted in their place. 

Last year too, a forest fire had broken out at the University's Jnanabharati campus in March 2020, and at that time too, some dried eucalyptus leaves that had piled up at the spot had caught fire.

April 1,2021
April 1,2021

cattle.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 1: A gang of miscreants owing allegiance to saffron outfits brutally assaulted two Muslim men last night at Melanthabettu in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district after falsely accusing them of indulging in cattle trafficking. 

The victims, identified as Abdul Rahim and Musthafa, residents of Kupetti in Belthangady sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. 

Police arrested five people in connection with the incident. They are Rajesh Bhat, Rakesh Bhat, Guruprasad, Lokesh and Chidanand. Few others are yet to be arrested.

The incident took place when the victims, who are colleagues, were returning home in a pick-up truck after repairing the vehicle at a garage in Church Road, Belthangady. 

Upon reaching near Melanthabettu, around 10.45pm, two unidentified persons arrived on bikes and asked them to stop the vehicle. 

Soon, few others arrived in a car and started assaulting them and accusing them of cattle theft and illegal transportation. The victims were assaulted with clubs and footwear. The mob also damaged their vehicle, said the police.

Police reached the spot more than half an hour after the incident. By then a large mob had gathered.

The victims, who are undergoing treatment, said that they were beaten for around 45 minutes on false allegations. “Their plan was to murder of us. They told us that they won’t stop beating until we die. However, after 45 minutes police intervened,” they said. 

The mob lynch attempt has sparked outrage in Dakshina Kannada. 

Imtiaz
 - 
Thursday, 1 Apr 2021

Shame on chaddi goons...the culprits must be punished at any cost no matter whoever they are....

