  2. NRI from Karnataka beheaded in front of wife, son at US motel

News Network
September 12, 2025

In a gruesome incident, an Indian national was brutally murdered at a motel in the US city of Dallas on Wednesday, September 10. The victim, who has been identified as 50-year-old Chandramouli Nagamalliah, was attacked and beheaded by an employee of the motel. 

The Dallas police have identified the accused as 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who has been arrested and charged with capital murder. 

As per reports, Chandramouli had approached a female colleague and Cobos-Martinez while they were cleaning one of the rooms in the motel and told them not to use a washing machine that was already broken. 

An arrest affidavit, which was accessed by Fox 4 News, revealed that Cobos-Martinez got triggered by the fact that Chandramouli asked the female colleague to translate what he had just said to them, instead of addressing him directly. 

Enraged over this, the suspect left the motel, came back with a machete and began to attack Chandramouli, who ran through the parking lot of the motel, trying to escape the attack. The accused ran after him. 

It has also been reported that Chandramouli’s wife and son, who were present at the motel’s front room, had rushed out to help him. However the accused pushed them away and continued to brutally assault him, eventually beheading him in front of his wife and son. 

Cobos-Martine, who has a prior criminal history in Houston, including arrests for auto theft and assault, is being held without bond. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

Reacting to the incident, the Consulate General of India in Houston, expressed their condolences over the death of Chandramouli, who is reported to be a native of Karnataka. “Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely," the Consulate General of India in Houston said.

A fundraiser has been set up by friends and family of the victim in Dallas to help cover funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and his son's college education. Funeral services for Nagamallaiah are scheduled for Saturday.

News Network
September 11,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 11: The coastal tourism scene in Dakshina Kannada is set for a makeover, with the Karnataka tourism department announcing plans to develop two new resorts — one at the popular Tannirbhavi Beach and another at Kodikal, on the banks of the Gurupur River.

As per the 2025–26 state budget, the department has already initiated the process by inviting tenders for the appointment of consultants to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

During the Karnataka Tourism Investors’ Meet, held in Mangaluru on February 19 under the Tourism Policy 2024–29, officials revealed that 44 tourism nodes across the coastal belt have been identified for phased development through private partnerships.

MLC Ivan D’Souza said that tenders for the Tannirbhavi project were opened on August 7, with three bidders in the fray. The department is now in the final stage of appointing a consultant. “I have also brought to the notice of Tourism Minister H.K. Patil that the lack of a five-star hotel in Mangaluru is discouraging potential investors. In response, the minister assured that resorts at Tannirbhavi and Kodikal will be developed to fill that gap,” he said.

On the Kodikal project, D’Souza explained that the first round of tenders allowed only bidders empanelled with the Infrastructure Development, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department. However, following a pre-bid meeting where participants urged for wider competition, the government has agreed to float an open tender soon.

Officials said these projects, along with similar proposals in the pipeline, are expected to attract investors, boost tourism, and reshape the hospitality landscape of coastal Karnataka.

News Network
September 12,2025

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka is weighing a decision on whether to upload details of all unencumbered Waqf properties to the Union government’s newly launched UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) portal, developed under the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Act mandates a centralised portal for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration had earlier opposed the Bill, even passing a resolution against it in the Assembly in March.

However, on Thursday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan held discussions on uploading property details.
“A direction has come from the Union government on making entries of Waqf properties in the centralised portal. This will be examined. We have asked the Revenue and Minority Welfare secretaries to discuss it,” Gowda said.

Sources said Khan urged Gowda to instruct revenue officials to facilitate uploading. “The State government feels there’s no harm in uploading details of legally clear Waqf properties,” a source added.

Karnataka has 48,148 Waqf properties, including mosques, madrasas, khabrastans, Idgahs, Dargahs, and Ashoorkhanas. The Board faces 4,173 cases of encroachment, spanning 12,458 acres and 2.39 crore sq ft. So far, only 185 cases of encroachment have been cleared, recovering 371 acres.

In December 2024, Minister Khan told the Assembly that the State Waqf Board once held 1.28 lakh acres, but only 36,000 acres remain today. Large chunks were lost to the Karnataka Inam Abolition Act (47,263 acres), the Karnataka Land Reforms Act (23,620 acres), government acquisitions (3,000 acres), and private encroachments (17,969 acres) — with 95% of usurpers being Muslims themselves.

The BJP, which had launched a sharp campaign during the Waqf (Amendment) Bill debate, had accused the Congress government of allowing farmlands to be wrongly marked as Waqf property.

Mariyamath Shaniba B.S., Mangalore University
September 10,2025

Sir,

I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the very bad condition of the Pumpwell–Kankanady road in Mangaluru. The road is full of potholes and is extremely uneven. During the rains, water collects on the surface, making it slippery and dangerous. Several accidents have already taken place because of this.

This stretch is used by thousands of commuters every day, yet no proper repair has been carried out for a long time. Although funds have been allotted under the Smart City project, there has been no improvement. Due to heavy traffic between Pumpwell and Kankanady, ambulances often get stuck and are unable to move freely. School and college students also face difficulties in reaching their destinations on time.

I request the Mangalore City Corporation to repair this road urgently, using good quality materials, and to provide proper drainage so that people can travel safely. Despite repeated complaints from the public, no action has been taken so far. Therefore, I once again urge the authorities to address this issue without further delay.

