NRIs 18-month-old daughter dies after accidentally consuming mosquito repellent

December 19, 2023

Kasaragod, Dec 19: An 18-month-old girl, battling for her life after accidentally consuming mosquito repellent two days ago, died in a hospital on Tuesday, December 19.

The deceased has been identified as Jasa, daughter of Anshifa P K of Bava Nagar in Kanhangad town's Kalluravi ward, and Ramshid of Arangadi, also in Kanhangad town.

On Sunday, there was a function at the couple's house at Bava Nagar, and nobody paid attention to what the little girl was up to, said Kalluravi councillor Ashraf C K. The girl drank the mosquito repellent from a refill pack kept on the shelf, he said. 

"When the family realised what had happened, they took her to a hospital in Kanhangad. There, no effort was taken to flush out the poison, and was referred to another hospital in Mangaluru," he said.

Despite treatment, the girl could not be revived, said Ashraf. Her father Ramshid, who works in a West Asian country, arrived Tuesday morning and Jasa died soon after.

The girl is survived by her parents and an elder sister.
 

December 8,2023

India's top culinary reality show MasterChef India Season 8 has found its winner. Premiered exclusively on SonyLIV, Mohammed Aashiq, a 24-year-old south Indian city of Manglauru has been adjudged as the champion.

The other contestants who were in the race to win the coveted MasterChef golden coat included Suraj Thapa, Rukhsaar Sayeed, and Nambie Jessica Marak. 

Managluru boy

A food enthusiast, Aashiq hails from the coastal city of Mangaluru in Karnataka. With dreams of becoming a chef, Aashiq opened a small juice shop in his hometown called Kulukki Hub. The sole breadwinner for his family, Aashiq auditioned in the previous season of MasterChef India but got through the show only this season with his audition recipe, Fish Fry Mangalurean style.

Toughest challenge 

In an interview with NewsBytes in November, Aashiq recalled one of the toughest challenges he faced in the MasterChef kitchen. A savory chef, Aashiq had trouble replicating Chef Pooja Dhingra's macaroons for an immunity pin challenge. "It might appear to be simple, but it was very tricky. There were so many technical challenges that I had to cope with during the baking process."

Audition round

The decision over his audition dish was kept on hold by Chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar over its portion size. The pending decision was the biggest learning for Aashiq in the kitchen.

"It was that very day when they taught me what the exact portion and proportion of a dish should be while serving on the plate," he said.

Mangaluean recipes

Whether it was the Fish Fry Magalorean Style or the Crispy Paradise, Aashiq's food inspiration has mostly been a reflection of his Mangalorean upbringing. "Presenting Manglurean dishes in a global way is what I aim to do. My attempt is to give the local food an international face since it is often underestimated," he had said in an interview.

December 12,2023

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has taken strong exception to Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar’s opposition to releasing the report of the State caste survey conducted during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's first term in office.

Intervening in a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill in the parliament on Monday, Kharge, when cornered by the treasury benches on the pending caste survey report, said that “all upper-castes are united on this.”

Kharge’s response was triggered by BJP MP and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi’s assertion that Shivakumar, while holding office, has made his opposition to the report public.

“Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has signed a memorandum that the report of the caste census should not be made public;” Modi said.

The Congress president was quick on his feet to clarify the party’s position on the issue.

“He said that our deputy CM is opposing caste census. He is doing it and they (BJP) are also doing it,” Kharge responded.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi joined the sharp exchange to underscore the differences in the Karnataka government.

“They have also warned the government that if the caste census report is made public, they will oppose it. They have said it clearly Kharge ji. You also come from Karnataka,” Joshi said.

Kharge responded to Joshi’s assertion alleging “all upper caste people are united internally on this. You are also there, and he is also there.”

After this brief exchange, Sushil Modi resumed the debate but not before challenging the Congress to make the report public.

“Kharge ji is sitting here. If he has courage, I request him to announce in this house that the caste survey report will be made public within a month,” Modi said.

I.N.D.I.A allies, especially those from UP, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu have sought to make holding a nationwide caste census a major political issue for 2024. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also backed the demand, which he reiterated during the campaign for the recently held elections to the 5 state assemblies.

After Bihar government released its caste census data, Siddaramaiah has been facing increasing pressure to disclose the findings of a parallel study called the Socio-Economic Survey.

However, the results have not been made public after leaked information suggested a shift in the perceived dominance of Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

December 8,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 8: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 shook parts of Vijayapura district in north Karnataka bordering Maharashtra on Friday morning, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said.

According to the KSNDMC statement, the tremor was felt at 6.52 am and the epicentre of the earthquake was 4.3 kilometre south-east of Ukumanal village in Vijayapura Taluk of the district.

The Seismic Intensity map of the above earthquake from the epicentre show that the intensity observed is low, and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 40-50 km from the epicentre, it said.

"This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone-3 and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map. The community need not panic as the magnitude and intensity observed are low," the statement said. 

