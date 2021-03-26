  1. Home
  2. With over 700 students testing positive, Udupi’s MIT campus positivity rate reaches 14%

With over 700 students testing positive, Udupi’s MIT campus positivity rate reaches 14%

coastaldigest.com news network
March 27, 2021

Udupi, Mar 27: With 704 students testing positive for covid-19 so far this cluster, the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) campus has emerged the single driving factor of coronavirus cases in the coastal district of Udupi. The institute was first declared a containment zone on March 17.

Udupi’s positivity rate is more than 4%, and 85% of the district’s active cases are from the MIT campus while the rest of the 15% cases are spread all over the district, the district administration said.

Dr Prashant Bhat, District Surveillance Officer, Udupi, said, “The positivity rate of the district for March, by and large, is 4%. The positivity rate at MIT campus alone is 14%. There are no other containment zones in the district. Excluding MIT, the district has a positivity of 1.35%, which is less than the state’s average.”

On Thursday, out of 145 cases in Udupi district, 111 cases were from MIT campus alone. On Friday as well, with 184 more people in the campus testing positive for the infection, MIT accounted for over 87% of the total cases reported from Udupi district.

“We have travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra, who are contributing to cases. In March, the students didn’t observe social distancing. Parties will obviously spread the disease. We have traced roughly 1,500 contacts who have to be tested on day 7. There’s a high chance they may test positive because they may be in incubation period,” Dr Bhat said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 12,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 12: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court, an official statement said.

According to the Ministry of Law and Justice statement, Kamal has practiced for more than 23 years in the Karnataka High Court and subordinate courts at Bengaluru in civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, arbitration, revenue and Waqf matters.

The President made the appointment in exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution’s Article 224, as per the notification issued by the Ministry’s Department of Justice.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 24,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 24: Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bairy on Wednesday said that the Health Department is putting emphasis on vaccinating the elderly population and those with co-morbidities in the new Covid-19 clusters across the district.

“People above 60 years and those between 45-59 years with co-morbidities residing near the newly identified Covid-19 clusters will be eligible for Covid vaccination. They need to get the first vaccine dose immediately to develop antibodies and in turn, reduce the mortality rate,” he added.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Mr Bairy said that the vaccines are administered free of charge in 66 Primary Health Centres, 12 urban health centres, six community health centres, four taluk hospitals and district hospitals.

More clusters are being formed in the district, especially on college campuses. Meanwhile, 10 students from Mangalore University had tested positive during the past few days.

Similarly, one more nursing college on Falnir Road has reported more than 10 cases and measures have been initiated to seal down the campus. The department is mulling on declaring the blocks where students had tested positive as containment zones, the DHO said.

He said that steps had been initiated to test the swabs of those arriving from Maharashtra, Punjab, Chandigarh and from foreign countries without RT-PCR Covid negative certificate at the Airport.

We could not strictly enforce RT-PCR negative certificates from the travellers in trains as TTE were asked to collect certificates while examining the tickets, which is a challenging task. The buses arriving from Mumbai are checked at Uttara Kannada and Belagavi for Covid-19 negative report,” he added.

The DHO clarified that the students from Kerala attending colleges in Mangaluru are not stopped at Talapady outpost for checking negative certificates. Principals have been asked to make arrangements for tests in schools/colleges.

In fact, there is no accurate data on the number of students from Kerala and other parts of the state studying in the district.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 13,2021

prekshayatin.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 13: One of the three arrested in the unnatural death case of modelling aspirant college girl in Mangaluru is now facing abetment to suicide case. 

Preksha (17), a student of a private college in Mangaluru, was found hanging at her home in Kumpala Ashraya Colony under the limits of Ullal police station on March 10. 

The police had arrested three persons – Yatin Raj from Mundoly, Saurabh and Suhan from Ashraya Colony – on the same day as they had reportedly visited the house of the girl before her death. There were no one else in the house except Preksha during the trio’s visit. 

The police have now registered abetment to suicide case against accused Yatin Raj, who is said to be a member of the ganja gang. Meanwhile, the police also probing the possibility of the involvement of other ganja addicts in Preksha’s death.

In their complaint, the family members of Preksha had named Yatin Raj as the one who directly participated in the murder. He was close to Preksha and opposed her participation in modelling assignments. It is said that he exerted pressure on Preksha not to go to Bengaluru for the photo-shoot.

Preksha used to actively participate in extracurricular activities with zeal. Singing, dancing, and modelling were among her hobbies. On the fateful day she had banked to class as she had planned to leave for Bengaluru for a photoshoot. But she was found hanging when her mother returned home for lunch in the afternoon.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.