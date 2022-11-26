Parked car catches fire in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Nov 22: The directorate of municipal administration has approved proposals submitted by the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC), to name six circles in the city after Lord Rama, philosophers, warriors and achievers.

With this, the temple city will have circles in the names of Indian philosophers Madhvacharya, Vadiraja, twin warriors of Tulunadu Koti-Chennaya, Sri Rama, social reformer Sri Narayana Guru and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat said that the CMC of Udupi had adopted resolutions to name circles in the city, following requests from people.

“The government has issued a circular naming six prominent circles in the city, as per the Section 211 of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964. Bannanje Circle in the city will be named as ‘Narayana Guru Circle’ and Kalsanka Circle will be known as ‘Madhvacharya Circle’. The Diana Circle in the city will hereafter be known as ‘Vadiraja Circle, and a junction on the Santhekatte-Kalyanpura road will be named after ‘Koti-Chennaya’. The circle at Brahmagiri will be named as Oscar Fernandes Circle. Meanwhile, a junction on the Parkala-Kodange-Saralabettu road stretch will be named as ‘Sri Rama Circle,’ as per the government circular,” the MLA said.