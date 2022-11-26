  1. Home
  2. Parked car catches fire in Mangaluru

Parked car catches fire in Mangaluru

News Network
November 26, 2022

car.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 26: A parked car caught fire triggering panic at Balmatta in Mangaluru on Saturday noon.

The car engine and battery has been damaged in the mishap. It is suspected that a short circuit caused the mishap. Fire was doused immediately, sources said.

“We were having juice at a juice outlet in Balmatta. The engine was on. Suddenly, smoke started coming out from the front portion of the car," said Rifad from Mangaluru.

The car was purchased seven years ago. Traffic ACP Geetha and other officials visited the spot.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 22,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 22: The directorate of municipal administration has approved proposals submitted by the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC), to name six circles in the city after Lord Rama, philosophers, warriors and achievers.

With this, the temple city will have circles in the names of Indian philosophers Madhvacharya, Vadiraja, twin warriors of Tulunadu Koti-Chennaya, Sri Rama, social reformer Sri Narayana Guru and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat said that the CMC of Udupi had adopted resolutions to name circles in the city, following requests from people. 

“The government has issued a circular naming six prominent circles in the city, as per the Section 211 of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964. Bannanje Circle in the city will be named as ‘Narayana Guru Circle’ and Kalsanka Circle will be known as ‘Madhvacharya Circle’. The Diana Circle in the city will hereafter be known as ‘Vadiraja Circle, and a junction on the Santhekatte-Kalyanpura road will be named after ‘Koti-Chennaya’. The circle at Brahmagiri will be named as Oscar Fernandes Circle. Meanwhile, a junction on the Parkala-Kodange-Saralabettu road stretch will be named as ‘Sri Rama Circle,’ as per the government circular,” the MLA said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 23,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 23: Two of a family lost their lives after allegedly consuming poisonous mushrooms in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The deceased are Guruva Mera, 80, and his son Odiyappa, 41. Both residents of Kerimaru house in Puduvettu village which falls under the limits of Dharmasthala police station.

Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said according to a complaint when Karta, 60, left home on Monday at around 3 pm, he saw his brother Odiyappa had brought mushrooms from the forest, cleaning it and getting ready to cook the same.

At that time, his father, Guruva Mera, was resting at home. Karta decided to stay in his relative’s house on Monday. When he returned at around 6.30am the next day, he saw that his father and brother were lying outside the house. 

Since they were not responding, he called his relatives and neighbours for help. On realising that they were dead, he went into the house and noticed that the duo had eaten mushrooms.

An unnatural death report has been registered by the police. The case is under investigation by the police.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 12,2022

NajatullahSiddiqi.jpg

Internationally acclaimed economist, Islamic thinker and winner of the King Faisal International Prize for Islamic Studies, Mohammad Najatuallah Siddiqi passed away at United States. He was 91.

Born in India in 1931, he was educated at Aligarh Muslim University as well as Rampur and Azamgarh. He served as associate professor of economics and professor of Islamic studies at the Aligarh Muslim University and as professor of economics at the King Abdul Aziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in its Center for Research in Islamic Economics. He later became a Fellow at the Center for Near Eastern Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, and after that a visiting scholar at the Islamic Research & Training Institute, Islamic Development Bank, Jeddah.

He was a prolific writer in Urdu and English. According to WorldCat, he has 63 works in 177 publications in 5 languages and 1,301 library holdings. Several of his works have been translated into Arabic, Persian, Turkish, Indonesian, Malaysian, Thai, etc. Perhaps his most widely read book is Banking without interest which was published in 27 editions between 1973 and 2000 in 3 languages and is held by 220 libraries worldwide.

During his long academic career, he has supervised a number of Ph.D. theses in the universities in India, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. Till the end he continued to be associated with a number of academic journals as editor or advisor. He had served on numerous committees and participated in many conferences in various parts of the world. He was a very helpful for all and shared his valuable knowledge in the society.

Siddiqi was also a former Central Advisory Council member of Jamat-e-Islami Hind. He was also a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Management Studies, Aligarh Muslim University, India.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.