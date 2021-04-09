  1. Home
Passenger from Dubai held with gold worth Rs 30 lakh at Mangaluru Airport

coastaldigest.com news network
April 9, 2021

gold1.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 9: The officers of Mangaluru air customs apprehended a man and seized 647 grams of gold that was being smuggled into the country, at Mangalore International Airport.

The surveillance team led by Deputy Commissioner of Customs Avinash Kiran Rongali had profiled and intercepted a passenger named Ibrahim Panalam Abdullah hailing from Alampady in Kasargod on his arrival from Dubai.

The passenger had arrived in the Spicejet flight SG 146 from Dubai. He tried to smuggle the gold by concealing it in his innerwear. The value of the seized gold is Rs 30.73 lakh. Further investigation is in progress.

A Crucial role of surveillance and interception was carried out by Superintendents Sateesh and Shrikanth in the team.

Agencies
April 4,2021

As the campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls draws to a close, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday gave a further push to his 'Nyuntam Aay Yojana' (NYAY) to reach out to the voters, promising that every poor person in Kerala will get Rs 6,000 every month "without fail", if the UDF is voted to power.

"The UDF is proposing something revolutionary. Something that has never been tried in any Indian state before," Gandhi told a UDF meeting organised at Vellamunda in Mananthavady.

Gandhi, who reached the venue after offering prayers at the ancient Lord Mahavishnu Temple in Thirunelli, said the idea of NYAY was very simple.

"The idea is that we are going to put money directly into the hands of the poorest people in Kerala. And not a small amount of money. Every poor person in Kerala is going to get Rs 6,000 a month -- Rs 72,000 a year -- without fail every month into his bank account," the Congress leader, who represents Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha, said.

Gandhi has given an increased focus on the NYAY scheme in his poll meetings, apparently in a bid to counter the ruling Left which is relying heavily on the welfare schemes implemented by it in the last five years to win votes in the crucial polls.

In the last five years, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government has substantially increased the welfare pension for the elderly.

The welfare pension was Rs 600 when the UDF rule came to an end in 2016. It is now Rs 1,600 per month, with the left government increasing the amount in multiple phases.

The government has also ensured that the pension amount reaches the beneficiaries every month without fail.

News Network
April 1,2021

Hyderabad, Apr 1: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asad Khan, 40, was hacked to death on a busy road in broad daylight in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Vattapally area under the Mailardevpally police station in Old City, Hyderabad. It is a region that is considered to be the bastion of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The assailants were not immediately identified.

Police say Asad Khan, a local AIMIM leader, had a criminal past and they suspect this is case of "revenge killing".

The cops have started investigating the matter and are collecting evidence to arrest the criminals.

Sources say Asad Khan was attached when he was riding his two-wheeler. A group of assailants attacked him with sharp-edged weapons near a public hall on Shastripuram Road. After stabbing him to death in broad day light, the assailants fled the spot.

Asad Khan was rushed to Osmania Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In the past, Asad Khan was arrested in a murder case and was also facing several other criminal cases.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 30,2021

Asmath Sharmeen.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 30: Asmath Sharmeen T S of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, has secured 1st Rank in Civil Engineering for the academic year 2019-20 in the university examinations conducted by VTU, Belagavi. 

Asmath Sharmeen T S secured the rank by scoring a CGPA of 9.42 in her under graduation in civil engineering. She has also bagged 13 Gold Medals which is the highest number of gold medals won by a single student. She will be receiving her degree and medals from his Vajubhai Vala, the Chancellor of the University during the 20th Annual Convocation to be held on 3rd April 2021 at VTU, Belagavi.

Asmath Sharmeen has brought laurels to her college by securing First Rank in Civil Engineering among 203 affiliated institutions of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi. Her faculty members say that she was not only excellent in Academics but also in extra-curricular activities right from her first semester and Sahyadri college was looking forward to a rank from such a talent. She is currently preparing for competitive exams for a high yielding career. She is daughter of Shareef and Shaheeda from Kasaragod.

The lists of gold medals received by Asmath Sharmeen T S are Sri Nijagunappa Gurulingappa Hakkapakki Gold Medal, R N Shetty Gold Medal, Sir M Visvesvaraya Co-operative Bank Gold Medal, N Krishnamurthy Memorial Gold Medal, Jain University Gold Medal, Dr. M C Srinivas Murthy Memorial Cash Prize, Er. H S Siddalingaiah Civil Engineering Memorial Award (Cash Prize), National Institute of Engineering Silver Jubilee Gold Medal, Jyothi Gold Medal, Murty’s Medal of Excellence, Sri. S G Balekundri Gold Medal, VTU Gold Medal and Dr. (Smt.) Malathi Kesaree Gold Medal.

Dheeraj M from MBA secures 8th Rank

Dheeraj M.jpg

Dheeraj M of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management has secured 8th Rank in MBA for the academic year 2019-20 in the university examinations conducted by VTU, Belagavi. He scored a CGPA of 8.57. He was placed from the campus and is currently working as the Audit Associate at KPMG GDC. As a student, Dheeraj has pursued several social concern projects and has also won Govt. Funding and Best Project Award in KSCST Student Project Scheme. He is son of Janardhana Rai and Revathi Rai of Kasaragod.

Sahyadri College management, principal, and faculty members are extremely proud of the university level achievement of the students.

