  Peace is essential for development of DAKSHINA KANNADA; cops shouldn't spare trouble mongers: In-charge minister

Peace is essential for development of DAKSHINA KANNADA; cops shouldn’t spare trouble mongers: In-charge minister

News Network
June 11, 2023

Mangaluru, June 11:  Dinesh Gundu Rao, the new District-in-Charge Minister of Dakshina Kannada has said that the development works and maintenance of law and order for peace and communal harmony in Dakshina Kannada district would now be prioritised. 

Rao, who is also the Minister for Health and Family Welfare said that officials should take people into confidence and implement development works. 

“All the government schemes should be implemented effectively and it must be ensured that genuine beneficiaries get all the benefits from the government,” he told media persons on his maiden visit as a District-in-Charge Minister in Mangaluru.

Stressing the need for maintaining law and order in the district, the minister said that police should take stringent action against those who flout the rules. He added that peace and harmony are essential for the development and investors in the district. 

"It is easy to provoke and create disturbances but difficult to restore peace. Irrespective of political affiliation, everyone should support the district administration in development and maintain brotherhood in the society," he said.

News Network
June 6,2023

gowda.jpg

Bengaluru, June 6: Following the poor show in the Karnataka Assembly polls, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said there are plans to restructure the party in a "big way". The former chief minister said that JD(S) National President and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has advised that a high-level committee be constituted with representation from all communities for strengthening the party.

"In a big way we want to give responsibilities this time, community wise, as per the directions of our national president, and extract work from them in order to build trust among the people and to strengthen the party. So, there are plans to bring in big changes and restructure the party," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have started discussions with leaders from all 30 districts. We discuss and decide on restructuring." JD(S) emerged a distant third in the Assembly polls last month by securing just 19 of the total 224 seats. Following this, party state president C M Ibrahim and youth wing chief Nikhil Kumaraswamy have resigned taking moral responsibility.

Their resignations are yet to be accepted. JD(S) chief Deve Gowda has called a meeting of party leaders to discuss the party's performance in the recently held Assembly polls as well as about organising, strengthening the party and restructuring of taluk and district units wherever necessary ahead of the upcoming zilla, taluk and corporation polls, in addition to making preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Stating that the JD(S) will wait and watch whether the Congress government will fulfil the irrigation projects in the state and its poll guarantees as promised before the elections, Kumaraswamy said, "If they take steps to implement them as promised, we will support. If not, we will fulfill the responsibility as an opposition by creating awareness among the people."

He also hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for accusing the opposition of trying to incite people by spreading false information regarding the guarantee schemes.

"Siddaramaiah, it is you who have misled the people. You have now attached conditions for the implementation of guarantees, without having made any reference to them ahead of elections." Kumaraswmy urged the Siddaramaiah government to walk the talk and fulfill the guarantees as promised to the people before the polls.

"Their (Congress govt) guarantees seem to have become duplicate. We will see how many beneficiaries will get the advantage of them in the next few days... Let's give some time to the new government, we will discuss on the floor of the Assembly," he added.

News Network
June 8,2023

edumin.jpg

Bengaluru, June 8: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday said revision of school textbooks will be done this year itself in the interest of the students.

He said the matter will be soon placed before the Cabinet to seek its consent.

The Congress in its poll manifesto had promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power, and had also promised to scrap National Education Policy (NEP).

"The Chief Minister is personally interested in this, it was also clearly mentioned in our manifesto -- of which I was the vice president -- that we will revise the textbook in the interest of the students. Same thing will stand. As we are implementing the guarantees, in the same way in my department we will fulfill what he had said," Bangarappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "There are reports in the media that we may not revise this year as the textbooks have already reached the students. No we will do it this year itself by introducing whatever necessary as a supplementary. There is such a system and it has been done several times in the past. We have already begun the work in this regard."

It is also being ensured that there is no burden on the students because of this, he said adding that as "It is still the initial days of the academic year, and as students wouldn't have entered the textbook curriculum yet, this is the time we have to do whatever we have to, of course those chapters (to be omitted) will be there in the textbooks, but teachers will be directed what to teach and what not to."

Noting that based on the experts advice what is necessary for the students will be kept and the unnecessary would be omitted, the Minister without revealing much said, as we are talking, the discussions and meetings are going on in this regard.

"After all these processes are completed, with the guidance of the Chief Minister it will be placed before the Cabinet and once it is passed there, it will be sent to students, keeping their interest in mind," he said.

Bangarappa indicated that the proposal on the textbook revision will be placed before the Cabinet probably when it meets next.

He however did not wish to go into details, when asked about reports stating that plans are on to remove some lessons from textbooks introduced by the previous BJP government, including one on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

There was a textbook controversy during the previous BJP regime, with demands by opposition Congress and some writers for sacking the then textbook review committee chief Rohith Chakratirtha for allegedly “saffronising” school textbooks by including the speech of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar as a chapter, and omitting chapters on key figures like freedom fighters, social reformers, and the writings of noted literary figures.

There were also allegations of erroneous content on 12th century social reformer Basavanna and certain factual errors in the textbooks, including accusations of disrespecting ‘Raashtra Kavi’ (national poet) Kuvempu and distortion of the state anthem penned by him. Initially, the allegations were refuted but subsequently rectifications were made in some cases. 

News Network
May 30,2023

CDS.jpg

Pune, May 30: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday said challenges in Manipur have not disappeared, but expressed hope that things will settle down in some time while noting the situation in the north-eastern state now is not related to insurgency.

The death toll from clashes since ethnic rioting began on May 3 in Manipur has gone up to 80, according to officials.

Chauhan was in Pune on Tuesday to review the passing out parade of the 144th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Asked about the situation in Manipur, he told reporters that, "The Army, Assam Rifles were deployed in Manipur before 2020. Since the challenges of the northern borders were far more, we were able to withdraw the Army. Since the insurgency situation had normalised, we were able to do that."

"The situation now in Manipur is "not related to insurgency". It is a clash between two ethnicities and a situation of law and order," he said.

"We are helping the state government with the problem," the CDS said. "I would like to say that the armed forces and Assam Rifles have done an excellent job there and may have saved a large number of lives. Though the challenges in Manipur have not disappeared, it will take some time. Hopefully this will settle and the government there will be able to do the job with the help of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) etc," he said.

In his address to the cadets, Chauhan spoke out the deployment of China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) along the northern borders. "We see the war in Europe, the deployment of China's PLA along the northern borders and geo-political crisis in neighbouring countries.

These crisis present a challenge to India, but the armed forces are firm to maintain the legitimacy of India's claims and peace in the region," he said. 

