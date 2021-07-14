  1. Home
  2. Petrol nears Rs 105 in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Udupi: Check rates in prominent cities

Petrol nears Rs 105 in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Udupi: Check rates in prominent cities

News Network
July 15, 2021

Bengaluru, July 15: The months-long surge in the prices of petrol and diesel across the country continued on Thursday amid protests in various states.

In Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru, petrol is priced at Rs 104.94 and diesel at Rs 95.26 per litre. In Mangaluru and Udupi too the petrol prices are nearing Rs 105.

Petrol price was up 35 paise in the national capital while the price of diesel was up 15 paise, according to a price notification by the Indian Oil Corporation. 

After petrol, diesel rates in major cities have also neared the Rs 100-a-litre-mark. The price of petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 101.54 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 89.87 per litre.

In Mumbai, the first of the metros to hit the three-digit mark, the price of petrol has gone up to Rs 107.54 per litre and diesel in the financial capital costs Rs 97.45. 

Kolkata's petrol rate climbed to Rs 101.74 per litre, and diesel rose to Rs 93.02 per litre. 

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 10,2021

Bengaluru, July 10: Fuel prices in the country were hiked for the fourth time this week on Saturday as petrol rates in all major cities remained above Rs 100 while diesel also inched towards the Rs100/litre mark. 

Petrol price was up 35 paise in the national capital and diesel was increased by at least 26 paise.

In Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, petrol is priced Rs 104.29 and diesel stood at Rs 95.26.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Delhi showed a hike, standing at Rs 100.91 per litre against Rs 100.56 on Friday, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.88 per litre.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was Rs 106.93 per litre and diesel in the city costs Rs 97.46.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 101.01 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 11,2021

coach.jpg

Mangaluru, July 11: The maiden run of two Vistadome coaches attached to Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Weekly Express Special--the first of its kind service in South India--was flagged off on Sunday.

BJP Karnataka Chief and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangalore South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, Mayor Premananda Shetty and officials of Railway department were attended the flagging off programme, which was being held at Mangaluru Junction.

Vistadome coaches are being introduced by the Ministry of Railways to promote tourism.

The two tri-weekly and one weekly day train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru traverse through the enchanting Western Ghats via Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section.

The scenic section offers breathtaking glimpses of lofty mountains, ravishing valleys, deep gorges, lush greenery, streams, rivers and tunnels of the Western Ghats. The region blooms in monsoon with added beauty.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2021

IT major Wipro's philanthropic arm has committed an additional Rs 1,000 crore of grants over and above the Rs 1,125-crore support it had announced in the early days of the pandemic last year, its Founder Chairman Azim Premji said on Tuesday.

The additional grant will be directed primarily on universal vaccination, Premji said while speaking at the foundation day event of the Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society.

In the early days of the pandemic last year, Wipro had announced a Rs 1,125-crore aid for the pandemic, which also included converting its facilities at Pune into hospitals.

"As our work as well as our situation evolved, we realised that focus on universal vaccination was just as important as other initiatives. So, we have added that as a key element of our Covid-19 relief strategy, and committed an additional Rs 1,000 crore for it," Premji said.

Terming the pandemic as a once-a-century event that led to a resolve to fight it with all the resources at disposal, Premji said a comprehensive set of plans was drawn up in the early days itself to tackle both the humanitarian and health aspects.

Grassroot teams were organised consisting of 1,600 full-time employees of the Azim Premji Foundation, 55,000 employees working for its partners, 10,000 teachers and 2,500 alumni of the Azim Premji University.

Premji, who has committed almost his entire wealth of over $80 billion to philanthropic initiatives with a special focus on education, appeared to be strongly against the idea of promoting school students to the next class and stressed that adequate attention needs to be paid to the lost schooling days.

"The worst thing that we could do is to ignore the past one and a half years and just keep promoting children to the next class without helping them to learn what they should have learnt. We can create an enormous deficit which can never be filled up otherwise," he said.

Even as the education system grapples with how to go forward, Premji suggested a graded approach that involves having classes in open areas in neighbourhoods, vaccinating teachers and re-engineering education programmes to ensure that the schooling time lost over the past one and half years is made up.

Premji said the foundation's efforts have helped 83 lakh people in rural communities and the most vulnerable pockets regain their livelihoods through field interventions like seed and fertiliser supply for farmers, and working capital for poultry farmers and handicraft industry.

He said collaborating with the government is important for extending aid deep into the country and added that if one has the required skillsets, the state will "meaningfully" collaborate.

The industry doyen, who now devotes full time to his social sector activities, said his mother who ran a hospital for children and Mahatma Gandhi, who advocated a trusteeship model for wealth, have been his greatest inspirations to take the plunge into philanthropy.

Premji exhorted everyone to start giving earlier in their lives, terming the late start to philanthropic activities in his life as a "regret".

"It is only when we come together in this way we realise the dream of a just, equitable, humane and sustainable society as envisioned in the Indian Constitution," he said.

He asked everybody to go into the real world, get their hands dirty and witness the inequities, injustice and lack of basic dignity in the society first hand to get moved by the contrasts and do some good for the society.

"It is not possible to be emotionally detached. Being empathetic and emotional makes much good happen in this world. Please be moved by it," Premji said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.