PM Modi’s meeting with BSY prompts leadership talk in poll-bound Karnataka

January 17, 2023

New Delhi, Jan 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 15-minute meeting with Karnataka's former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday on the sidelines of the BJP national executive.

Karnataka is one of the states going to polls this year. Poll strategy for these nine states was the key agenda of the ongoing two-day executive meet in New Delhi, which is being attended by PM Modi and the key leaders and ministers of the party.

Since being removed from the top post in Karnataka - the only southern state where the BJP has made a breakthrough - Mr Yediyurappa, who has a large base of Lingayat supporters, has been keeping a low profile. But with the polls approaching, the BJP's original strongman in the south has been elevated to the parliamentary board - the party's highest decision-making body.

The meeting with PM Modi has raised speculation about a turn in fortune for the four-time Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Mr Yediyurappa's successor, Basavaraj Bommai, has been in news more for the wrong reasons than right.

Mr Bommai's tenure in the top post had looked shaky last year as the opposition heaped corruption allegations against him and started the PayCM campaign. But the party had maintained that there will be no change and the state will go to polls under his leadership.

Amit Shah, the BJP's chief strategist, has handed the Karnataka unit a "Mission 136" - winning 136 of the state's 224 seats. But it could be an uphill task in the backdrop of the Congress challenge in Karnataka, one of the few states where the party has ground-level support.

The BJP came to power in the southern state for a third time in Karnataka as the alliance government of the Congress and HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular collapsed following an exodus by its MLAs. The ruling alliance had accused the BJP of running an Operation Lotus - - toppling an opposition government by poaching on its MLAs.

Mr Bommai and the party's state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel also met the state general secretary in-charge Arun Singh. 

January 14,2023

Bhatkal, Jan 14: A Hindu activist, who had threatened to blast the Bhatkal Town police station in a letter, was remanded in four days police custody by a local court. 

The accused, identified as Hanumanthappa, a resident of Hospet, was arrested in Chennai by Tamil Nadu police, earlier this month. He had allegedly sent a postcard to Bhatkal town police station on December 25, warning that “it will be bombed’’. 

The postcard, according to an official, was written in Urdu and English. The letter read, “Next target Happy New Year 2023. He had reportedly posted the card from Dharmasthala. 

Hanumanthappa was taken into to custody by Bhaktal police on January 13 and was produced before a local court. 

A similar letter had also reached Chennai police. Getting into action immediately, a Chennai police team arrested him on January 5. 

“He stole a laptop from a shop and tried to get its Id. When he could not, he wrote a letter using the phone number of the store owner, from where he stole the hardware,” the Chennai police said. 

The Chennai police team used the number and traced the store owner who turned out to be a victim. His number was misused by the miscreant. On further inquiry, the police arrested Hanumanthappa. Later the Bhatkal police sought his body warrant to investigate the reason for targeting Bhatkal. 

January 6,2023

Chikkamgaluru, Jan 6: Senior JD(S) leader and former MLA Y.S.V. Datta will be joining the Congress party in Bengaluru on January 15 In the presence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to mediapersons at Yagati in Kadur taluk in Chikkamagaluru district on January 5, Mr. Datta said he recently received a call from the Congress office to join the party on January 15. His supporters would be joining the Congress at a programme to be organised in Kadur.

“I have been in touch with people of Kadur. Many have favoured me joining the Congress party. The people of the constituency are looking for change. Going by the opinion of my followers and workers, I have taken this decision,” he said.

On his long association with the JD(S), Mr. Datta said he had been with the party’s national president H.D. Deve Gowda for 50 years. “He made me an MLC, and that changed my political career. However, due to unavoidable reasons, I am joining the Congress. I am embarrassed to convey my decision to him. But, I believe, he will understand my situation,” he said.

Mr. Datta was elected to the Karnataka Assembly from Kadur seat in 2013 on the JD(S) ticket. Earlier, he served as member of the Legislative Council. He contested again on the JD(S) ticket in 2018, but lost the election. For the past few days, there was speculation that he would join the Congress.

January 11,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 11: As many as 10 persons including doctors, and medical and dental students of prestigious colleges have been arrested by the city police on the charges of consuming and supplying ganja.

Among the arrested one each are from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, two each from Kerala, Punjab and Delhi and one local. 

The arrested are Neel Kishorilal Ramil Sha (38), a UK citizen, Dr Sameer (32), Dr Nadiva Sirai (24), Dr Manimaran Mutthu (28), Dr Varshini Prathi (26), Dr Bhanu Dhahiya (27), Dr Riva Chadda (22), Dr Kshithir Gupta (25), Drira Basin (23) and Mohammad Rauf @ Gouse (34).

Neil Kishorilal Ramji Shah was arrested from Bunts Hostel on January 8. He had possessed ganja in his flat and was trying to sell it to locals and students. 

Police seized 2 kilos of ganja worth Rs 50,000, two mobile phones, and Rs 7,000 cash all together worth Rs 78,000. He purchased ganja from Visakhapatnam.

Based on the information given by Neil, nine others were arrested today from their PGs, flats, and rented houses and produced to the court. Ganja was also seized from their possession. They were later sent to two-day police custody.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, Neil is a UK citizen and overseas citizen of India living in Mangaluru for the past 15 years. “He has been pursuing his studies in a dental college for past 15 years but did not complete his education.”

