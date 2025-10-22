  1. Home
Police open fire on cattle transporter in Puttur; injured man hospitalised in Mangaluru

News Network
October 22, 2025

Mangaluru, Oct 22: Police opened fire on a man allegedly involved in illegal cattle transportation after he tried to evade arrest, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district when the accused, identified as Abdullah (40), a native of Kasaragod in Kerala, was transporting ten cattle in a vehicle, they said.

According to police, when signalled to stop, Abdullah allegedly sped away, leading to a chase spanning about 10 km.

During the pursuit, he reportedly rammed the police jeep from behind, prompting the sub-inspector to open fire one round aimed at the vehicle and another that struck Abdullah in the leg, a senior police officer claimed.

He was immediately shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. Another suspect accompanying him managed to escape, he said.

Police said Abdullah is a repeat offender, with a previous case registered against him under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act at the Bellare Police Station earlier this year.

A case has been registered, and efforts are on to trace the absconding accused, police added.

October 21,2025

gazabomb.jpg

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the regime’s military showered the besieged Gaza Strip with 153 tons of bombs on Sunday, in a brazen admission to violating a ceasefire agreement between the occupying entity and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Netanyahu made the acknowledgment at the opening of the Israeli parliament (Knesset)’s winter session on Monday as he faced repeated interruptions from opposition lawmakers protesting his cabinet’s policies and its deliberate prolonging of the war in Gaza.

Claiming that the fierce bombardment was due to the killing of Israeli occupation forces following the US-sponsored truce deal, Netanyahu said, “During the ceasefire, two soldiers fell… We struck them with 153 tons of bombs and attacked dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip.”

Confirming the heavy bombardment campaign, the Gaza government media office reported 80 Israeli ceasefire violations since the agreement came into effect on October 10, which resulted in 97 Palestinians killed, including 44 on Sunday alone, and 230 others injured.

The Tel Aviv regime earlier claimed that the strikes served as retaliation for a Hamas attack that killed two Israeli soldiers in an explosion in the southern city of Rafah. This is while the Palestinian resistance group refuted any involvement and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

US officials later revealed the blast was caused by an Israeli settler bulldozer that hit unexploded ordnance.

The first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire, which kicked off on October 10, was aimed at bringing an end to Israel’s assault, a partial withdrawal of its troops to a so-called yellow line along Gaza’s borders, and a modest increase in humanitarian aid.

The deal also saw Hamas releasing last Monday all living captives, as well as the remains of 12 of the 28 dead Israeli captives.

In return, Israel freed 2,000 Palestinian detainees and returned 15 Palestinian bodies for every one dead Israeli captive returned.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war in October 2023, the occupying regime has claimed the lives of at least 68,216 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and injured 170,361 others, and reduced Gaza to ruins, drawing global outrage as well as calls for accountability.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the coastal strip.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 8,2025

flight.jpg

Mangaluru: The suspension of direct flights between Mangaluru and Muscat has sparked widespread concern among expatriates, who say the move has caused major inconvenience to passengers and families on both ends. Several community associations have now written to the government, political leaders, and airlines, urging immediate restoration of the service.

In a letter addressed to various stakeholders — including Air India Express (AIE), which operated the route — Shashidhar Shetty Mallar, representing the coastal Karnataka and Kasaragod community in Oman, said the decision to withdraw direct flights has brought “immense hardship” to thousands of travelers.

“The worst affected are pregnant women, mothers with infants, and elderly dependents, who now face long and stressful transits through Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Kannur,” Mallar wrote. “Families travelling for medical or emergency reasons also require direct connectivity. We urge the airline to reinstate Muscat–Mangaluru direct flights at the earliest.”

Mallar noted that Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has already taken up the issue with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, while Gopal Chinayya Shetty, a Mumbai-based former MP and Mangaluru native, has assured to discuss the matter with Tata Group officials, who own Air India Express.

“We have received a positive response regarding the resumption of services and are hopeful that direct flights will restart soon,” Mallar said.

He added that Air India Express had operated direct Muscat–Mangaluru flights for over 15 years, during which they enjoyed high occupancy and consistent demand. “The service was discontinued abruptly, likely due to a miscalculated assessment. Even two weekly flights would greatly ease the burden on passengers,” he said.

The stoppage has also affected professional groups and event travelers. Loyd Rego, a member of a brass band troupe scheduled to perform in Oman, said that his 20-member team now faces six-hour layovers in Mumbai on both legs of the journey. “With direct flights, we could have saved not just money but also valuable time,” he said.

News Network
October 19,2025

Mangaluru: In a major breakthrough, the Mulki Police have arrested a couple accused of cheating multiple residents of Kinnigoli and surrounding areas by luring them into fraudulent investment schemes. The total value of the alleged scam amounts to nearly ₹1.5 crore in cash and gold.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: Richard D’Souza (52), son of Patrick D’Souza and Rashmi Rita Pinto (47). Both are residents of Kavattaru village, near Kinnigoli on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The Modus Operandi

According to police investigations, the duo promised high returns on investments and convinced several people to deposit large sums of money and gold. Victims were assured that their investments would yield quick and significant profits. However, once the funds were collected, the couple failed to return the money or deliver any returns as promised.

Two criminal cases were earlier registered against the couple at the Mulki Police Station under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Evasion and Arrest

To evade arrest, the couple reportedly absconded to Mumbai, where they had been hiding for over a year. Acting on credible information, the Mulki Police launched a targeted operation, successfully tracing and apprehending the accused.

Following their arrest, both were produced before the jurisdictional court. The court has remanded Richard D’Souza to judicial custody, while further investigation into the financial trail is ongoing.

Police Advisory

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid falling prey to schemes promising unusually high or quick returns. Citizens are encouraged to verify the legitimacy of any investment plan and seek guidance from certified financial institutions before parting with their savings or valuables.

The Mulki Police have also requested anyone who may have been duped by the accused to come forward and file a complaint.

