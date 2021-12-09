  1. Home
Polling under way for 25 MLC seats in Karnataka

December 10, 2021

Dec 10: Voting is underway for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council's 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies on Friday, for which 90 candidates are in the fray.

The polling that began at 8 am will go on till 4 pm. The results will be declared on December 14.

Out of total 90 candidates in the fray, 20 each are from BJP and Congress, six from JD(S), 33 independents and rest are all from smaller parties. Among the candidates, there is only one woman from Chickmagalur.

The electorate for this election comprises elected members of urban and rural local bodies, and unlike legislative assembly or Lok Sabha polls, council contests are decided by preferential votes.

The election is necessitated as the term of 25 incumbent MLCs — 14 Congress, seven BJP and four JD(S) — will end on January 5 next year.

The poll outcome will have a bearing on the power equation in the 75-member Upper House, where the ruling BJP wants to gain a majority. The BJP that has expressed confidence about winning maximum seats, needs to win at least 13 seats to secure a majority.

The good performance in this election will be a morale booster for the party after losing Hangal seat in the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home district of Haveri, during the recent assembly bypolls. The Congress too is determined to win maximum seats to keep the BJP away from gaining control of the upper house; while JD(S) has expressed confidence about winning all the six seats it is contesting in.

With the aim to get a majority in the Council, State BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had openly sought JD(S)' support for BJP candidates in the seats where the regional party is not contesting.

However, amid buzz about a possible pact with the ruling BJP, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy recently said that local leaders have been authorised to take a decision on whom to support in the seats where his party is not contesting, keeping in mind the prospects for the 2023 assembly election. 

The elections are being held for two seats each from the local authorities constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu. 

November 29,2021

New Delhi, Nov 29: Intelligence agencies have sounded an alert after Sikhs for Justice released an online video appealing to farmers to 'gherao' Parliament and hoist the 'Khalistani' flag there today. Delhi Police and other agencies have been asked to remain alert and vigilant. 

The Centre is planning to bring it in Rajya Sabha on Monday itself after it is passed by Lok Sabha.

Sources said the Bill was circulated among Rajya Sabha MPs on November 26 and the government may move it in Rajya Sabha in the afternoon after the Lower House passes it.

The Council General of Sikh for Justice Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has released a video on YouTube, appealing to gherao the Parliament and hoist the Khalistani flag during the winter session of Parliament.

Pannu has said in the video that the one who hoists the flag of Khalistan on the Parliament will be given a reward of 125000 US dollars.

The Intelligence agencies have asked all the agencies including Delhi Police to be on alert as well as to make elaborate security arrangements around the Parliament.

Parliament's winter session 2021 is set to begin on Monday and will conclude on December 23.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session with its legislative business including Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021.

Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) is scheduled to meet at 10:30 am on Monday as the Parliament's winter session 2021 commences on Monday. 

December 1,2021

farooq.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 1: After a youth went missing from Dakshina Kannada, a case of stealing jewelleries worth over Rs 2.88 crore has been registered against him in Kasaragod. 

The missing youth is Mohammed Farooq, a resident of Talipadpu in Kaikamba at BC Road in Bantwal taluk. He was working as an assistant sales manager at the Kasaragod showroom of reputed Sulthan Diamonds & Gold. 

Farooq’s wife had filed a complaint at Bantwal town police station claiming that Farooq had left house to play cricket on November 28 at 7.30 am and never returned.

Meanwhile, the proprietors of the Sulthan Diamonds & Gold showroom filed a complaint at Kasargod town police station against the same person accusing him of escaping with huge amount of jewelleries from the showroom. 

An employee, who was working in the showroom for past one and half year, has stolen gold, diamond and silver worth Rs 2.88 crore, the compliant stated.

The incident came to light on Saturday November 27 while the accounts of the showroom were checked.

It is said that the Farooq who was working as a sales manager in showroom, fled from the spot while the checking of accounts was in progress on Saturday. He is absconding since Sunday.

November 27,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 27: In the wake of trishul attack incidents in the coastal district, former minister U T Khader has urged the Dakshina Kannada district administration and police to conduct a detailed inquiry into the recent ‘Trishul Deekshe’ wherein weapons were distributed by the Sangh Parivar.

Speaking to media persons the Mangaluru MLA sought to know whether the assault and untoward incident cases reported in the district in the recent past were the result of the ‘Trishul Deekshe’ programmes

He said that if ‘trishul’ distributed among youth were misused, then action should be initiated against those who distributed ‘trishul’ and also on those who misused it. “What will be the future if all youth start carrying trishul instead of pens? Legal action should be taken if such programmes triggered untoward incidents in the district,” he demanded.

The coastal districts have been witnessing untoward incidents of communal clashes only because of the lack of freedom given to the police. The police department is under political pressure, the MLA told reporters here on Saturday.

“Police officials are not able to work due to “political blackmailing” which in turn has resulted in an increase in untoward incidents in the coastal districts. It is the height of lawlessness that Hindu Jagarana Vedike leaders are threatening even the deputy commissioner of holding his collar if their demand is not fulfilled and warning a police officer that her leg will be broken, said the MLA.

“The Hindutva leaders who issued such statements are confident of making such statements openly in front of police. This is the gift of the BJP administration to anti-social elements in the state. The government should take serious measures to prevent leaders from making such statements in public and social media platforms,” added the former Minister.

The Home Minister and the District in Charge Minister should convene a meeting and discuss the untoward incidents that were reported in the district all these days. 

