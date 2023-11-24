  1. Home
Previous BJP govt’s sanction for CBI probe against DKS was illegal, says CM

News Network
November 24, 2023

Bengaluru: Defending his cabinet's move to withdraw approval for the CBI probe against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said, the sanction given by the previous BJP government is illegal.

The cabinet on Thursday deemed the previous BJP government's move to give consent to the CBI to investigate the DA case against Shivakumar as not being in accordance with the law and decided to withdraw the sanction.

The then BJP government had given the sanction on September 25, 2019 following which the central investigating agency registered an FIR against Shivakumar on October 3, 2020.

The CBI has claimed that Shivakumar amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 74.93 crore, disproportionate to known sources of his income from April 1, 2013 to April 30, 2018, when he was the Energy Minister in the then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of 2013-2018.

"What we have said is that the sanction given is illegal. For an inquiry on any government servant, the government will have to give sanction. If it is a minister, the Governor should give sanction, and if it is an MLA, the Speaker has to give it. Here the Speaker's permission was not taken. Shivakumar was an MLA when sanction was given," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that even before the Advocate General gave his opinion, the order was issued consenting for the CBI to investigate the case by the Chief Secretary, on the basis of oral instructions of the then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

"We have said this is illegal, as it is not in accordance with law," he added.

Responding to a question, Siddaramaiah said he would not comment on court decisions; the government will do what it has to.

"The sanction was given illegally (by the previous government), it is not right, we will withdraw the sanction is what we have said...we cannot hinder what the court decides, we cannot interfere, let the court decide what it has to," he said.

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday adjourned to November 29 the hearing of the appeal filed by Shivakumar against the sanction accorded by the previous government to the CBI to prosecute him in the DA case.

The CBI informed the high court on November 15 that the Supreme Court has directed the HC to hear the application filed by the investigating agency seeking vacation of the stay granted on the appeal, preferably within two weeks.

A single judge bench had earlier dismissed Shivakumar’s petition challenging the sanction of September 25, 2019 granted by the government to prosecute him.

Shivakumar then challenged it before the division bench which had stayed the single judge order. The CBI had filed an application for vacation of this stay.

Based on the Income Tax Department's search operations in Shivakumar's home and offices in 2017, the Enforcement Directorate started its own probe against him. Based on the ED investigation, the CBI sought sanction from the state government to register a case against him. 

News Network
November 23,2023

New Delhi, Nov 23: An apparently inebriated 16-year-old stabbed another teen more than 55 times, slit his throat, dragged the body through the street and did a jig while he carried out the grisly crime in east Delhi’s Welcome colony earlier this week, police said on Thursday.

Some of the horrifying details of the killing in Janta Mazdoor Colony on Tuesday were captured on CCTV, the 2.23 minute footage also showing the accused threatening those around him.

The accused, who was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning and has confessed, did not know the 17-year-old who he had approached for money to buy biryani, officials said.

"We have already recovered the weapon used for murder. We are investigating from where he procured the knife," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The crime took place around 11.15 pm on Tuesday. The victim was rushed to hospital but died on the way.

The CCTV footage shows the accused teen dragging a person through a narrow bylane and going on a stabbing spree.

"He did not stop there. He was seen dancing while doing the gruesome act. A person tried to open a door to see what was happening, but the accused threatened him by brandishing a knife," an official investigating the crime said.

It all started when the victim refused to buy biryani for the accused, apparently sending him into a wild rage. There was a verbal spat, which soon turned into a scuffle.

"The accused overpowered the victim who was 17 years old and a resident of Jafrabad. He first choked him till he was unconscious and took out a mini knife out of his pocket and stabbed him multiple times. He then dragged him to a bylane where he continued to stab him on his face, neck, back, beneath eyes more than 55 times,” the official said.

Detailing the crime, he added that the accused was seen shouting at people to stay away.

“The accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident," said the investigator.

It did not end there.

"We were also taken aback... the accused after the entire act holds the lifeless body by the hair and drags him back to the same narrow area. He robbed Rs 350 from the victim and fled. We have already apprehended the accused, who had confessed and weapon of murder has been recovered," an investigator said.

"The CCTV footage helped us for the identification of the accused who was arrested immediately by police team," said the DCP Tirkey.

News Network
November 14,2023

Mangaluru, Nov 14: P B Abdul Razzak, a social worker and philanthropist from coastal city of Mangaluru, passed away at Aster Hospital in Dubai last night after a brief of illness. He was 67.

He was the president of Mangaluru city unit of Jamiyyatul Falah. He had also served as the president of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Jamiyyatul Falah. 

He was the founder president of Nurul Huda Education Trust in Katipalla. He was also a trustee of Al Wafa and ACE Academy. 

He was the proprietor of city based clothing store called ‘Infashion’. A native of Katipalla, Abdul Razzak had relocated to Kulshekar area in Mangaluru. He had flown to Dubai around a month ago. 

It is learn that he was hospitalized due to cerebral haemorrhage. However he breathed his last late last night without responding to any treatment. 

Abdul Razzak is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter and a large number of relatives and friends.  The last rites will take place in Dubai, according to his family sources.

