  1. Home
  2. Rain havoc: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, other politicians come under scrutiny

Rain havoc: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, other politicians come under scrutiny

News Network
September 7, 2022

surya.jpg

Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya was trolled and criticised by a section of social media users accusing him of relishing dosa and promoting an eatery in his constituency, when many parts of the city have been reeling under torrential rains and floods.

In a 40-second video that has gone viral, the National President of BJP Yuva Morcha can be seen eating 'Butter Masala Dosa' and 'Uppittu' (Upma) at an eatery in Padmanabhanagar and praising its quality and taste. He also recommended it to people asking them to come and taste the food there.

There is no mention as to when the video was shot. However, Congress' national social media co-coordinator Lavanya Ballal said the video is said to be dated September 5, when most parts of the city were flooded.

"Video dated 5th September. @Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning. Has he visited even a single flood affected region?" Ballal tweeted.

"Has anyone heard from @Tejasvi_Surya and his colleagues? Is he in Bangalore?" she said in another tweet.

Several Twitter users including actress and former Congress MP Ramya have shared Surya's video online.

"Food blogger @Tejasvi_Surya avare, If you want to promote other hotels, Let's meet for a coffee on ORR Your voters from Bengaluru South are working there," a Twitter user said.

"When Rome burnt, Nero Fiddled !When Bengaluru drowned, @Tejasvi_Surya ate Dosas and mocked the very people who voted him to power ! Remember this picture and his smile when you vote next !" AAP leader Prithvi Reddy said.

Hitting out Surya, one tweet read, "MP Name: @Tejasvi_Surya Constituency: Bangalore South * Tweets on Kejriwal in the last 3 days: 240 * Tweets on Rahul Gandhi: 17 * Tweets on Indira Gandhi and Nehru: 55 * Tweets Praising Modi: 137 *Tweets on BANGALORE FLOODS: 00*".

Some even tweeted "Surya missing" note as a tweet, stating "For no reasons he will land up in Congress ruled states, but now when his own state is going through one of worst stages...he is missing."

Though most tweets targeted Surya, a few questioned why the other two Bengaluru MPs Sadananda Gowda (North) and P C Mohan (Central), who are also from BJP, have not posted any tweets regarding the rain havoc in Bengaluru.

There were also several tweets blaming the city's MLAs and political class for the mess.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 26,2022

kerrala.jpg

Kochi, Aug 26: The Kerala High Court on Friday denied permission to construct a mosque in a locality that has many mosques, observing that the state already has a large number of religious structures and their ratio to the population is very high.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan opined that Kerala, that is termed as 'God's own country', is crammed full of religious places.

"Because of the peculiar geographical situation of Kerala, it is known as 'God's own country'. But we are exhausted with religious places and prayer halls and we are not in a position to allow any new religious places and prayer halls except in the rarest of rare cases," he said.

The court observed that even though mosques are important to the Muslim community, it is not necessary, as per the Holy Quran, that there be a mosque in every nook and cranny.

"The verses of the Holy Quran clearly highlight the importance of he mosque to the Muslim community. But it is not stated in the above verses of the Holy Quran that a mosque is necessary in every nook and corner.... It is not stated in the 'Hadis' or in the Holy Quran that mosque is to be situated adjacent to the house of every Muslim community member. Distance is not the criteria, but reaching the mosque is important," it said.

The court also referred to a study on religious structures, based on the 2011 Census, which it termed as "alarming" as it said that Kerala has 10 times the number of religious structures as villages and 3.5 times the number of hospitals.

"Kerala is exhausted with religious institutions and prayer halls... If every devotee ... Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Jew, Parsi, etc. starts to construct religious places and prayer halls near their residence, the state will face serious consequence including communal disharmony. In this case, the intelligence report and the police report says that if the present conversion of the commercial building to a religious prayer hall is allowed, there is chance for communal disharmony. It is a sensitive issue," it noted.

In the instant case, since 36 mosques were existing within the vicinity in question, the court held that there was no need of another mosque in that vicinity because the adherents of Islam can go to other nearby mosques, especially considering the fact that most citizens have access to some kind of vehicle or public transportation.

"It is true that Article 26(a) of the Constitution of India states that subject to the public order, morality and health, every religious denomination or any section thereof shall have the right to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes. That does not mean that they can construct religious places in every nook and corner of the country. Kerala is a very small state," it said.

Justice Kunhikrishnan also referred to a movie song by acclaimed poet, late Vayalar Ramavarma which speaks of how man created religions, religion created God, and together they divided the world and humanity.

The verdict was given on a petition seeking to change a commercial building to a Muslim place of worship so as to enable Muslims in the vicinity to access a mosque to offer prayers.

The District Collector considered the request and denied it, based on reports of the district police chief who noted that there are about 36 mosques situated within 5 kilometre radius from the existing commercial building of the petitioner.

This prompted the petitioner to approach the High Court.

The court went through the 'The Manual of guidelines to prevent and control communal disturbance and to promote communal harmony' issued by the state, via a Government Order, and found that even for a change of occupancy, the permission from district authorities is necessary.

In the present case, the court found no reason to interfere with the decision of the state authorities and dismissed the petition.

It then asked to issue the following directions to the state government and police authorities, including, that the Kerala Chief Secretary and the state police chief shall issue necessary orders/circulars directing all the officers concerned to see that there is no illegal functioning of any religious places and prayer halls without obtaining permission from the competent authorities as per the Manual of Guidelines.

If any such religious place or prayer hall is functioning without necessary permission, they should take necessary steps to close down the same forthwith, it said.

Besides, the court said that it should be clearly mentioned that the distance to the nearest similar religious place/prayer hall is one of the criteria while considering the application for religious places and prayer halls and also directed the Chief Secretary to issue a separate circular/order prohibiting change of category of a building to a religious place/prayer hall, except in the rarest of rare case, and that also only after getting report from the police and intelligence, ascertaining the ground realities of that particular place.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 27,2022

project.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating to nation MRPL’s two landmark projects. The inauguration will be done during PM’s visit to the city on September 2. These projects are BS VI upgradation project which is executed at a cost of Rs 1,829 crore inside the MRPL premises and a 30 million liters per day desalination plant executed at a cost of Rs 677 crore located at 14.5 acres of land in Tannirbhavi beach.

BS-VI upgradation project of MRPL is crucial for meeting the Visionary environmental targets India has chosen to meet in the days to come. This project for producing ultra-pure BS-VI grade fuel (with Sulphur content less than 10 PPM). As part of this project, ONGC MRPL has set up one new FCCU Gasoline Treatment Unit (FGTU), Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU) and Nitrogen Plant. The Consultant for the project was Engineers India Limited (EIL). The Licensor for FGTU was M/s Axens, Licensor for SRU was EIL and Licensor for Nitrogen Plant was M/s Linde.

The entire system is under operation producing environment-friendly BS-VI fuels. These cleaner fuels support the Government of India's vision of achieving the larger goals of the nation to preserve our environment for future generations.

The desalination plant has a capacity of 30 Million Litres per Day (MLD) and the capacity can be enhanced to 70 MLD. The plant converts seawater into the water required for the refinery processes. The plant runs on Sea Water Reverse Osmosis technology. The consultant for the project is M/s Fichtner Consulting Engineers (India) Private Limited. The project has been executed and is fully functional. Availability of desalination water ensures smooth running of the refinery throughout the year. This uninterrupted supply of precious hydrocarbons plays a vital role in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharath’.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2022

towers.jpg

Noida, Aug 28: The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on Sunday, a year after the Supreme Court's direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground.

The nearly 100-metre-high structures – taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) – were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern-day engineering.

They were the tallest structures to be demolished in India.

Minutes after the demolition, the nearby buildings appeared to be safe. A detailed safety audit is expected later.

The Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers were under construction since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A of Noida, adjoining the national capital of Delhi.

The towers were proposed to have 40 floors with 21 shops and 915 residential apartments with a fascinating view of the city.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the implosion that brought down the building.

Before the towers were demolished, around 5,000 residents of the adjacent Emerald Court and ATS Village societies vacated their homes for the day.

Nearly 3,000 vehicles and 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs, were also taken away.

The demolition of the structures leaves behind an estimated 35,000 cubic metres or 55,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes of debris which chiefly includes concrete rubble, steel and iron bars and would take another three months to be properly disposed of.

The Supreme Court had on August 31, 2021 ordered the demolition of the towers for violation of building norms in "collusion with district officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law".

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), also called the Noida Authority, had received a rap on its knuckles as the top court pointed out multiple incidents of collusion of its officials with Supertech Ltd in the Emerald Court project and violations of norms by the realty major in construction of the twin towers.

"The case has revealed a nefarious complicity of the planning authority in the violation by the developer of the provisions of law," the Supreme Court had observed.

The local Noida Authority, which had approved the building maps in the first place, oversaw the mega demolition exercise which had been in planning for almost a year now.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering was tasked with the job and it had hired South Africa's Jet Demolitions for its expertise. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was appointed by the Supreme Court as a technical expert for the project.

The top court ordered that Supertech would bear the cost of the demolition as it noted that the construction of twin towers, which was not part of the original plan for Emerald Court, directly affected the quality of life of its residents.

The only other precedence of high-rise structures in India being demolished is four housing complexes in the Maradu municipality area of Kochi, Kerala, in January 2020 in compliance with orders of the Supreme Court, which had held the 18-20 storey buildings to be illegal as they had been built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

Edifice and Jet Demolitions had collaborated for the Maradu complexes demolition, too. Jet Demolitions individually successfully executed the implosion of the 108-metre-tall Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg, South Africa, in November 2019. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.