Rain wreaks havoc in parts of Karnataka; at least 2 dead, crops damaged, flights delayed

At least two farmers were killed in lightning strikes and ready-to-harvest sugarcane and other crops worth lakhs of rupees were damaged as thundershowers continued to lash parts of Karnataka including Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Bagalkot.

A very heavy downpour in Devanahalli led to unprecedented water-logging in parts of the kerb side of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru last evening.

The airport police and the teams attached to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) had a tough time diverting the vehicles and making alternative arrangements. “Our team was immediately pressed into action and the issue has been resolved,” a BIAL spokesperson said. However, heavy rains continued to lash the area. Around a dozen departing flights were delayed due to the adverse weather conditions till 10 p.m. last night.

Moderate to heavy rain also lashed coastal region of Karnataka including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district.

A 48-year-old farmer was struck dead in a lightning strike while working at his farm at Saidapur in Annigeri taluk of Dharwad district. Deceased has been identified as Sangappa Warad, a native of the village.

In another incident, Mahesh Dyamanna Jhunjungoudar (18) was killed in a lighting strike at Mushtigeri village near Kerur of Bagalkot district.

Sharp spells of rain in the afternoon left many roads and residential areas in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad waterlogged.

The heavy downpour affected normal life in Annigeri town. Rainwater mixed with sewage gushed into several houses in low-lying areas and stalls of TMC commercial complex, causing untold hardships to the residents and traders.

Good inflows have swelled the water level in Tungabhadra reservoir near Hosapete. On Monday, the inflow to TB dam clocked 30,000 cusec.

Locals came to the rescue of a tourist who got stuck in the middle of a submerged bridge at Mahalgod near Balehonnur as parts of Chikkamagaluru district experienced downpour. Incessant rain the region has swelled the water level in Bhadra river.

Many parts of Mysuru region continued to see intermittent spells of rain. Incessant showers in the last two days left four houses damaged in Nagamangala town. Hours after Revenue Minister inspected the flooded KSRTC bus stand, rain resumed and submerged it again.