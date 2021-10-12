  1. Home
  2. Rain wreaks havoc in parts of Karnataka; at least 2 dead, crops damaged, flights delayed

News Network
October 12, 2021

At least two farmers were killed in lightning strikes and ready-to-harvest sugarcane and other crops worth lakhs of rupees were damaged as thundershowers continued to lash parts of Karnataka including Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Bagalkot.

A very heavy downpour in Devanahalli led to unprecedented water-logging in parts of the kerb side of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru last evening. 

The airport police and the teams attached to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) had a tough time diverting the vehicles and making alternative arrangements. “Our team was immediately pressed into action and the issue has been resolved,” a BIAL spokesperson said. However, heavy rains continued to lash the area. Around a dozen departing flights were delayed due to the adverse weather conditions till 10 p.m. last night. 

Moderate to heavy rain also lashed coastal region of Karnataka including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district.

A 48-year-old farmer was struck dead in a lightning strike while working at his farm at Saidapur in Annigeri taluk of Dharwad district. Deceased has been identified as Sangappa Warad, a native of the village.

In another incident, Mahesh Dyamanna Jhunjungoudar (18) was killed in a lighting strike at Mushtigeri village near Kerur of Bagalkot district.

Sharp spells of rain in the afternoon left many roads and residential areas in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad waterlogged.

The heavy downpour affected normal life in Annigeri town. Rainwater mixed with sewage gushed into several houses in low-lying areas and stalls of TMC commercial complex, causing untold hardships to the residents and traders.

Good inflows have swelled the water level in Tungabhadra reservoir near Hosapete. On Monday, the inflow to TB dam clocked 30,000 cusec.

Locals came to the rescue of a tourist who got stuck in the middle of a submerged bridge at Mahalgod near Balehonnur as parts of Chikkamagaluru district experienced downpour. Incessant rain the region has swelled the water level in Bhadra river.

Many parts of Mysuru region continued to see intermittent spells of rain. Incessant showers in the last two days left four houses damaged in Nagamangala town. Hours after Revenue Minister inspected the flooded KSRTC bus stand, rain resumed and submerged it again. 

News Network
September 28,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 28: A few college students who were travelling in together in a vehicle were reportedly attacked by the miscreants belonging to Sangh Praivar near Surathkal on the outskirts of the city. 

The police swung into action after a video clip showing the attack went viral on social media.

The video clip shows a crowd having mobbed a car and deriding some people with obscene words is visible.

A case has been registered in Suratkal police station. 

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, said city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Wellwisher
 - 
Wednesday, 29 Sep 2021

Finish the culprits. Mangalore dies not require such sanghi activities.

Ahmed A.K.
 - 
Tuesday, 28 Sep 2021

ivarige eiga thinnalikke kudiyalikke hanavilla - adu karana hoguva baruva vahanagalannu nillisi upadravisi avarinda enadaru peenkisalikke siguttada noduvudu

News Network
October 5,2021

Chandigarh, Oct 5: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening and will raise with him the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Channi, who along with some ministers and Congress legislators held a silent protest at Gandhi Smarak Bhawan here, said the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri reminds him of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.

Eight people died and several others were injured on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers' protest over the Centre's agri laws began last year.

Four of the dead were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The others were BJP workers and their driver who were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched. Two cars were set on fire.

Channi alleged that the “killing” of the farmers was “intentional”.

He said he will be meeting the Union home minister at 6.30 pm and will raise the issue of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident with him.

Slamming the BJP government at the Centre, he said it should not force the country's youth to look at martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Shahid Udham Singh for again “restoring” democracy in the country.

Channi said the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was “painful” and demanded that the three controversial farm laws should be repealed immediately.

“The way an SUV mows down peaceful farmers from behind and kills them and all this which happened was intentional,” Channi alleged, apparently referring to a video clip purportedly showing an SUV mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

He alleged that a BJP leader had earlier told farmers that they would not be spared. “And then they (farmers) were killed intentionally. It was brutal.”

He said the incident reminded of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy wherein General Dyer had ordered his troops to fire at peaceful civilians.

“Today, the same has been done with the farmers,” he added.

“It is necessary to recognise the voice of people. The governments in democracy should work according to the will of the people,” Channi said.

“Today farmers are upset and they are dying. Considering this, these (farm) laws should be repealed immediately,” he said.

He said incidents like in Lakhimpur Kheri should be stopped.

“(Narendra) Modi ji should stop his BJP people and the RSS. It will not work in the country,” he said.

On the issue of detention of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh, Channi said, “This is too much. It is unacceptable.”

“Today, the blood of all the countrymen is boiling,” he said.

News Network
October 4,2021

Millions of leaked documents dubbed the Pandora Papers and a worldwide journalistic partnership on Sunday claims to have uncovered financial secrets of current and former world leaders, politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories, including India.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which involved the BBC and The Guardian newspaper in the UK and ‘The Indian Express’ in India among 150 media outlets in its investigation, claims it obtained the trove of more than 11.9 million confidential files to find secret financial dealings of many super rich.

"People linked by the secret documents to offshore assets include India’s Reliance ADAG chief Anil Ambani, cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar, pop music diva Shakira, supermodel Claudia Schiffer and an Italian mobster known as ‘Lell the Fat One’,” says ICIJ in its report.

"Tendulkar’s attorney said the cricket player’s investment is legitimate and has been declared to tax authorities. Shakira’s attorney said the singer declared her companies, which the attorney said do not provide tax advantages. Schiffer’s representatives said the supermodel correctly pays her taxes in the UK, where she lives," it notes.

On a world map highlighting the number of politicians linked with offshore dealings, India is shown as having six and Pakistan seven.

"ICIJ’s latest investigation, the Pandora Papers, brings renewed attention to the use of offshore companies by Pakistani political players. This time, the offshore holdings of people close to (Prime Minister Imran) Khan are being disclosed, including his finance minister and a top financial backer,” the findings claim.

A spokesperson for Khan told a press conference that if any of his ministers or advisors had offshore companies, “they will have to be held accountable”.

According to the ICIJ, its secret documents expose offshore dealings of the likes of the King of Jordan, the presidents of Ukraine, Kenya and Ecuador, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The files also reveal financial activities of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “unofficial minister of propaganda” and more than 130 billionaires from Russia, the US, Turkey and other nations.

The ICIJ says the leaked records come from 14 offshore services firms from around the world that set up shell companies and other offshore nooks for clients often seeking to keep their financial activities in the shadows.

It says the global investigation provides an "unequalled perspective" on how the rule of law has been “bent and broken” around the world by a system of financial secrecy enabled by wealthy nations.

"The findings by ICIJ and its media partners spotlight how deeply secretive finance has infiltrated global politics – and offer insights into why governments and global organisations have made little headway in ending offshore financial abuses,” it notes.

The ICIJ analysis of the secret documents identified 956 companies in offshore havens tied to 336 high-level politicians and public officials, including country leaders, cabinet ministers, ambassadors and others.

