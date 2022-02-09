  1. Home
  Rapes increasing because of women's clothing; students should wear bindi and nose ring: Karnataka BJP MLA

Rapes increasing because of women's clothing; students should wear bindi and nose ring: Karnataka BJP MLA

News Network
February 9, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: BJP MLA and chief minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya today kicked up a new controversy by claiming that "rapes are increasing because of women’s clothes."

He made the comment while referring to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet, wherein she said: “Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.”

Mr Renukacharya said, "Priyanka Gandhi made a low-level statement, to use a word like ‘bikini’. While studying in college, children should be fully clothed. Rapes today are increasing because of women’s clothes, as men get provoked. It's not right. Women have respect in our country."

Demanding an apology from Priyanka, he said that "wearing bikinis is not Indian culture."

Students or women should wear bindi, bangles, earrings and nose rings; this is our culture, he said, adding, "Priyanka is not having knowledge about Indian culture. She is teaching us Italy's culture."

He also demanded the immediate banning of SDPI and Popular Front organisations.

News Network
February 7,2022

Udupi, Feb 7: The BJP-government backed Hindutva agitation against hijab has spread to one more college in Udupi. Students having links with saffron organisation today demanded that the Muslim girl of MGM College to remove hijab before entering the campus.

The pro-Hindutva students have threatened to launch saffron shawl agitation if the Muslim girls failed to expose their hair in the college. “We will wear saffron shawl, dhoti and rudraksh beads if Muslim girl students continued to cover their hair with scarf,” the claimed.

They also have reportedly warned to forcefully impose the recent controversial order issued by the Karnataka government not to wear hijab inside any government school and college premises.

Meanwhile, principal of the college held meeting with students of both groups and asked the Muslim girl students to enter the classroom without hijab from February 8.

Leaders of Hindu Jagarana Vedike and other hardline Hindutva organisations are reportedly encouraging the Hindu students of the college to launch agitation against hijab. 

News Network
February 2,2022

yash.jpg

Udupi, Feb 2: Video and photos of KGF star Yash playing cricket with local boys in the coastal town of Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district have gone viral on social media and are being appreciated by one and all.

Yash, director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kirangadur were at music director Ravi Basrur's studio, located in Kundapur, for giving final touches to the music of KGF-2.

Taking time off from work, Yash played cricket with the boys in the adjacent ground next to Basrur's studio. Yash's sportive spirit has been well-appreciated as he batted like a pro and ran between the wickets with swag.

The KGF-2 team visited the famous Kollur Mookambika temple to offer special prayers and sought blessings from the goddess. The team also offered prayers at Anegudda temple.

As per the team, the movie is slated for global release on April 14.

News Network
February 7,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 7: Amid escalation row over students wearing hijabs, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that students of all government schools, colleges should follow the government circular issued on uniform.

"The state government already issued circular on school uniform taking into account of individual rights as per Constitution of India and various court judgements on this issue. Everybody has to abide by the circular," he said when asked about his comment on hijab row.

The CM, who was in Delhi to meet the party central leaders, told reporters that the matter is also coming up in the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday. The state government will abide by the court order on this issue, he said.

He also appealed to the students not to get involved in this issue. Since examination is coming up soon, the students should focus on studies and prepare for exam, he said.

On BJP leaders giving statements on hijab row, the CM said, "I will not make any further statement on this issue as matter is in the court."

The state government on Saturday referring to judgements of various High Courts, instructed that children at government schools, colleges must wear uniforms approved by the state government and in private institutions, the uniform approved by the management.

