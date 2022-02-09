Rapes increasing because of women’s clothing; students should wear bindi and nose ring: Karnataka BJP MLA

Bengaluru, Feb 9: BJP MLA and chief minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya today kicked up a new controversy by claiming that "rapes are increasing because of women’s clothes."

He made the comment while referring to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet, wherein she said: “Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.”

Mr Renukacharya said, "Priyanka Gandhi made a low-level statement, to use a word like ‘bikini’. While studying in college, children should be fully clothed. Rapes today are increasing because of women’s clothes, as men get provoked. It's not right. Women have respect in our country."

Demanding an apology from Priyanka, he said that "wearing bikinis is not Indian culture."

Students or women should wear bindi, bangles, earrings and nose rings; this is our culture, he said, adding, "Priyanka is not having knowledge about Indian culture. She is teaching us Italy's culture."

He also demanded the immediate banning of SDPI and Popular Front organisations.