  2. Remove hijab or change college: Managluru University College to Muslim girls

News Network
May 28, 2022

Manglauru, May 28: In the wake of protests launched by a group of students backed by hardline Hindutva outfits the Mangalore University College has shown red signal to Muslim girls with headscarves. 

Muslim girls of the college have now two choices: Either change college or remove hijab.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya has said that the College will facilitate admission of Muslim girl students in other colleges if they insist on wearing hijab inside classrooms.

Presiding over an emergency meeting on Friday, the VC said that the college will also provide counselling to Muslim girl students to change their decision on the wearing of hijab. 

He said an enquiry will be initiated and action will be taken if any lecturers encouraging Muslim students to wear hijab inside the classrooms.
He said as according to High Court and government’s orders wearing hijab inside the campus also banned. 

Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath present in the meeting said the university college was not exempted from High Court’s order on hijab.

News Network
May 26,2022

Managluru, May 26: After being jailed for more than a year in Saudi Arabia's Buraidah deportation center, a 31-year-old NIR, finally returned to his home town in Mangaluru taluk

The youth, who hails from Ullal on the outskirts of the city of Mangaluru, was taken into custody by the Saudi Arabian passport authorities (Jawazath) on a old pending case of alleged 'escape' (Huroob).

A year ago, he was travelling from Dammam to India via Baharain causeway where he was remanded first to the deportation center in Al-khobar on an old Huroob case filed against him by his previous sponsor. Earlier he had left for India from the KSA and after months, he returned back to Saudi Arabia on another sponsor's visa.

After two years from his second arrival in the KSA, he planned to go on vacation to his hometown. He set out his journey from Dammam to Baharain to leave for India. Upon scrutiny, the case was still pending in the system; consequently, he was detained by the Saudi passport authorities following the violation of the KSA visa provisions.

Initially, he was put in Al-Khobar deportation center for a month and then he was shifted to Riyadh and finally to Buraidah deportation center, where he was undergoing prolonged investigations by the law and order authorities. Various individuals and organizations tried their best to release him from the center, but in vain. 

However, with the help and efforts of Adv P A Hameed Padubidri, a pro-bono lawyer and social worker based in Riyadh, Mr. Abdul Latheef (Shehri) Panemangaluru, a community worker in Buraidah, Abdul Azeez Kalladka Pavithra, a community worker and with the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, he was set free from the center after providing the necessary legal papers and effecting legal formalities in the center.

Upon advice of Adv P A Hameed, his mother and wife had also sent letters to the Embassy and human rights bodies in the KSA requesting them to release him as soon as possible. 

Around three weeks ago, he was released from the center on a conditional bail (Kafalah) upon an individual bond given by Abdul Latheef Panemangaluru and was allowed to stay at his private room in Buraidah only. 

However, after complying with all the required documents and legal formalities, he was actually released from the center last week to be exited from the KSA to India. 

He has expressed his deep gratitude to all the social workers who helped him selflessly and the Embassy.

News Network
May 17,2022

Bengaluru, May 17: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot today gave his assent to the anti-conversion ordinance. The notification has been issued promulgating the ordinance which means the law will now be in effect in the state "at once".

Karnataka is the 9th state to enact the anti-conversion law.

The controversial law prohibits “conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage”.

The law proposes imprisonment of 3-5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion.

Converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3-10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversion will attract 3-10 years of jail time with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

People wanting to convert are required to declare at least 60 days in advance to the deputy commissioner and within 30 days after the conversion.

News Network
May 25,2022

Bengaluru, May 25: With a number of Indian states lining up here at the WEF Annual Meeting to woo investors, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Bommai on Wednesday said his state is the "safest place to do business" and it is not competing domestically but at the international level and listed hydrogen and ammonia fuel as the next focus areas.

He also said that nearly half of the foreign companies present in India are already in Karnataka and all of them are planning to expand and diversify in the state while many more are evincing interest attracted by the robust infrastructure, and talent pool and ease of doing business in the state.

In an interview with PTI at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 here, Bommai said the process to decongest the state capital Bengaluru is underway by developing many adjoining areas as well as tier 2 and tier 3 cities while four more airports would be built this year.

"Karnataka story is different from other states," he said.

Talking about his visit here, Bommai said Davos experience has been excellent and he has witnessed that the international investor community has recognised India as an emerging economic giant and particularly Karnataka.

6"In the aftermath of Covid-19, lockdowns and China's economic downfall, most of the countries are looking at India and their first destination in Karnataka and Bengaluru, because of a highly-tech ecosystem which we have, the highest number of R&D centres and our expertise in aerospace, defence, machinery tools and of course Information Technology and Biotechnology," he said.

"Also, we have got long-standing relations with most of the forward-looking countries, both in the European and American blocks. Almost 50 per cent of the foreign companies present in India are already in Karnataka. The state is also on the top in terms of the FDI flow in the last year, with almost 42 per cent share of the total flow coming into the country," he said.

Further, Bommai said that in niche areas like renewable energy, electric vehicles and battery storage, the state government has taken a lot of initiatives.

"We are aware of climate change and everyone needs to ensure that fossil emissions are limited therefore role of renewable energy is very important. Karnataka accounts for 63 per cent of renewable energy production," he said.

The chief minister said that most of the foreign companies already present in Karnataka are planning to expand and diversify in the state.

"Many of them have already approached us and we have cleared their plans while others are in the process of finalising their plans. Companies that are present in Karnataka will not go back or move to other states, because of the ecosystem and business-friendly atmosphere the state offers.

"Not a single one has any intention to leave, rather most of them have offered their expansion plans," he asserted.

Bommai listed semiconductors, hydrogen fuel and ammonia as among the other focus areas for the state going forward.

"A lot of companies are talking to us. The hydrogen fuel initiative is on the anvil. A strategic location and certain facilities are required, which we have offered to the companies.
"We have got a renewable energy policy. We are now getting into hydrogen fuel in a big way, and also creating ammonia from different sources. We will also look at exports," he said.

The Karnataka leader said that necessary infrastructure is being created for domestic as well as export purposes.

"We are also looking beyond Bengaluru for all these projects. We are also going to decongest Bengaluru. That is necessary and the work has already begun.

"We are looking at nearby areas to the state capital and also at tier-2 and tier-3 cities. We have got very good air connectivity and we are building another four airports this year," he added.

Bommai said that investors know very well that Karnataka is the safest place to do business with all the necessary infrastructure and support system.

"We are competing internationally, not at the domestic level. Companies present in the state are with us and very happy and we want them to invest more. Both the state and the entrepreneurs should benefit from our growth story," he added. 

