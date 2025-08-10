Retired Mangaluru woman loses ₹3.09 crore in parcel hoax ‘digital arrest’ scam

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A 75-year-old retired woman in Mangaluru has lost more than ₹3.09 crore to online fraudsters who trapped her using the so-called “digital arrest” method.

According to a complaint filed at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police station, the victim, identified as Leni Prabhu, received a missed call from an unknown number on January 15, 2025. When she returned the call, a woman claiming to represent the General Post Office alleged that a parcel in her name, supposedly sent to China, had been returned with 150 grams of MDMA inside. The caller warned that the offence carried a prison term exceeding 75 years.

Despite the victim’s denial, the caller insisted her identity had been misused and offered to “help” her obtain a no-objection certificate — in exchange for 93% of her pension amount.

Two days later, under pressure and fearing arrest, the woman travelled to Mangaluru and transferred ₹55 lakh via RTGS to accounts provided by the fraudsters. Over the next several months — from January 17 to July 4 — she made multiple transfers, amounting to a total loss of ₹3,09,75,000.

The scammers told her to keep the matter confidential, which kept her in fear and prevented her from seeking help. The fraud came to light when the accused stopped responding to her calls and messages.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons for online fraud using the “digital arrest” technique, and an investigation is underway.