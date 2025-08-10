  1. Home
  2. Retired Mangaluru woman loses ₹3.09 crore in parcel hoax ‘digital arrest’ scam

Retired Mangaluru woman loses ₹3.09 crore in parcel hoax ‘digital arrest’ scam

coastaldigest.com news network
August 10, 2025

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A 75-year-old retired woman in Mangaluru has lost more than ₹3.09 crore to online fraudsters who trapped her using the so-called “digital arrest” method.

According to a complaint filed at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police station, the victim, identified as Leni Prabhu, received a missed call from an unknown number on January 15, 2025. When she returned the call, a woman claiming to represent the General Post Office alleged that a parcel in her name, supposedly sent to China, had been returned with 150 grams of MDMA inside. The caller warned that the offence carried a prison term exceeding 75 years.

Despite the victim’s denial, the caller insisted her identity had been misused and offered to “help” her obtain a no-objection certificate — in exchange for 93% of her pension amount.

Two days later, under pressure and fearing arrest, the woman travelled to Mangaluru and transferred ₹55 lakh via RTGS to accounts provided by the fraudsters. Over the next several months — from January 17 to July 4 — she made multiple transfers, amounting to a total loss of ₹3,09,75,000.

The scammers told her to keep the matter confidential, which kept her in fear and prevented her from seeking help. The fraud came to light when the accused stopped responding to her calls and messages.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons for online fraud using the “digital arrest” technique, and an investigation is underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 1,2025

prajwalrapist.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 1: In a major blow to former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, a special court for elected representatives on Friday convicted him in a sexual abuse and rape case registered at KR Nagar police station.

Special judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat delivered the verdict, with sentencing expected to be pronounced on Saturday.

Revanna, who was expelled from the JD(S) following multiple allegations of sexual assault, reportedly broke down and wept in court as the judgment was read out, according to ANI.

Case Details

The case involves the sexual abuse of a 48-year-old woman employed as domestic help at the Revanna family’s Gannikada guest house in Hassan. Investigators said Prajwal not only assaulted the woman but also recorded the act on his mobile phone.

The SIT chargesheet invoked IPC sections 376(2)(k) (rape by a person in a position of dominance) and 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), along with section 66E of the IT Act and related offences.

Prosecution alleged that the woman was raped twice in 2021 — once at Revanna’s Hassan residence and later at his Bengaluru residence. The chargesheet listed 113 witnesses, and the trial concluded on July 18.

Multiple Cases Pending

Prajwal Revanna is also the prime accused in four separate cases filed after explicit videos allegedly depicting him assaulting multiple women surfaced online in 2023. The first complaint was lodged in April 2023, triggering a wider SIT investigation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 29,2025

explosives.jpg

Bengaluru, July 28: Three people have been arrested after a bag containing gelatin sticks and explosives were recovered recently at a BMTC bus stand in west Bengaluru.

From the arrested, the police have so far recovered 22 gelatin sticks and 30 electric detonators.

The bag was discovered on July 23 at the BMTC bus stand in Kalasipalyam. From the bag, the police recovered six gelatin sticks and 12 electric detonators.

A case was subsequently registered under the Arms Act and five teams were formed by the police to trace the suspects.

Further details are awaited.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 2,2025

HDRevanna.jpg

Bengaluru: Convicted in a rape case and awaiting sentencing on Saturday, suspended JD(S) leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna sought for lesser punishment, claiming he did nothing wrong and that his only mistake was his 'fast' growth in politics.

A Special Court here is slated to pronounce the quantum of sentence after convicting the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him on Friday.

Prajwal broke down in court on Saturday as he appealed to the judge for lesser punishment.

He told the court that he is a BE Mechanical graduate, and has always passed on merit.

"...they say that I have raped multiple women, but none of the women have come out voluntarily to complain, they came six days prior to election (Lok Sabha polls last year)...the prosecution side brought them purposefully and made them give a complaint," Prajwal told the court.

Pointing out that the woman (victim) had not complained to anyone including her husband or kin about the alleged rape, he said that she comes and gives complaint when certain videos were circulated.

Stating that will bow down to the court's conviction, Prajwal said, "I have a family, I have not seen my mother and father for six months now.....please give me a less sentence is what I request the court."

"The only mistake I made in my life is growing fast in politics," Prajwal, arrested in May last year upon his arrival from Germany, said.

The special court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat on Friday had convicted the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him. The court is likely to pronounce the quantum of sentence on Saturday.

The prosecution advocates sought life imprisonment for Prajwal Revanna during the hearing, ahead of the sentencing.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice -- at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.