  2. Rs 100 crore fraud charge: Absconding chairman of Cooperative Society arrested in Udupi

December 29, 2022

Udupi, Dec 29: The Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime branch of Udupi district police have finally arrested B V Laxminarayana, chairman of the Kamalakshi multipurpose cooperative society on charges of siphoning of crores of rupees. 

He was reportedly absconding after a case of cheating was registered against him. He was picked up from Matapadi near Brahmavar, police sources said. 

The customers of Kamalakshi multipurpose cooperative society had laid siege to the office of the society on December 19 accusing it of cheating them to the tune of over Rs 100 crore.

It is alleged that the cooperative society has collected more than Rs 100 crore deposits from customers and invested the same in various places. 

December 17,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 17: Immoral policing is on the rise in Mangaluru city and its outskirts because Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is encouraging such acts by right wing activists, Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged on Saturday.

Addressing reporters at the airport here, he said eight moral policing incidents have been reported in Dakshina Kannada in the recent past. Condemning such acts by anti-social elements, he said strict action should be taken against those involved in moral policing.

Siddramaiah wondered whether the Chief Minister is aware of the existing laws and the duties of the police.The government should not allow such activities to take place, he said.

Reacting to the wide-spread criticism against the statement of KPCC president D K Shivakumar on the Mangaluru blasts, Siddaramaiah said the BJP is manipulating the KPCC chief’s statement and spreading false information among the people.

On the BJP’s charge that terrorist activities were on the rise during the rule of the Congress, he asked why the BJP could not contain terrorism in the country in the last 9 years. “Now they have a double-engine government here and why are they not preventing terrorist activities,” he asked.

He said the BJP leaders are trying to divert the attention of the people from burning problems faced by the State and are provoking the masses with emotive issues.

December 23,2022

New Delhi, Dec 23: Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above and is likely to be introduced on the Co-WIN platform Friday evening, official sources said.

The needle-free vaccine will be available at private hospitals as of now.

It is likely to be rolled out in the national Covid vaccination programme soon, they said.

The ministry's approval for the intranasal vaccine comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 --had received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 years as a heterologous booster dose.

"The vaccine branded as iNCOVACC is likely to be introduced on the Co-WIN platform Friday evening onwards. For now it will be available in private hospitals," an official source said.

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker had said in a statement.

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule as well as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

iNCOVACC was developed in partnership with the Washington University, St. Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in preclinical studies for efficacy.

Product development related to preclinical safety evaluation, large-scale manufacturing scale up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials were conducted by Bharat Biotech.

Product development and clinical trials were funded in part by the Government of India through the Department of Biotechnology's Covid Suraksha programme.

The government has advised those eligible to take the precaution dose and follow Covid appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the health ministers of the states and Union territories at 3 pm over the Covid related situation in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports. 

December 24,2022

India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that RT-PCR testing will be made mandatory for international arrivals from five countries.

Passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand will be tested. If travellers test positive or display symptoms of Covid-19, they will be put under quarantine.

Filling the Air Suvidha form to declare current health status will also be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from the aforementioned countries.

Yesterday, India issued updated Covid-19 guidelines for international passengers arriving in the country, with effect from 10am IST (8.30am UAE) today.

The new guidelines are being revised in light of the "increasing trajectory of Covid-19 cases being noted in some countries across the world," said the notice by the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Consulate General of India in Dubai also took to Twitter on Friday to share the advisory.

The updated protocol underlines that two per cent of passengers on the flight will undergo random testing for Covid-19 on arrival. Additionally, passengers having symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol.

The ministry noted that children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per protocol.

