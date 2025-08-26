  1. Home
  2. RSS song row: DKS on backfoot, says ready to apologise if anyone is hurt

RSS song row: DKS on backfoot, says ready to apologise if anyone is hurt

News Network
August 26, 2025

DKSRSS.jpg

Bengaluru: Apparently stung by criticism from within the party for singing the RSS’ prayer song, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday offered to apologise if anyone was hurt over its rendition in the state assembly and asserted he was a Congressman and would die as one. Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, had taken everyone by surprise by singing the RSS prayer song on the floor of the House.

The Deputy CM said he only made a "passing reference" in the Assembly.

On August 21, Shivakumar recited a couple of lines of the RSS’ prayer "Namaste Sada Vatsale..." in the Assembly during a debate on the June 4 Chinnaswamy stadium stampede.

Addressing reporters here, he said, "I'm not bigger than anyone, my life is there to give strength to everyone. I have stood by everyone in their difficulty, still I stand by them...as a loyal Congressman I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings... If you want an apology, yes. For all the Congressmen and many political party friends of INDIA bloc they may be hurt."

"If you feel that I have done a mistake, which I have not done, I'm still ready to apologise."

Reaffirming his loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family, Shivakumar said, "My loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family cannot be questioned by anyone. I'm a born Congressman, I will die as a Congressman."

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Monday had wondered if Shivakumar was trying to “impress someone” by singing the RSS’ prayer inside the Assembly. "We have no objection to Shivakumar reciting the prayer as the Deputy CM because a government belongs to all, including the RSS. If he said it as Congress president, he’ll have to apologise," he had said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 14,2025

SCbihar.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 14: The Supreme Court today directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish the names of 65 lakh people removed from Bihar’s voter list, along with the reasons for their deletion, on official websites. The court said the list must be widely publicised so that every voter can check it easily.

The order came during the hearing of petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

“We want transparency”

Justice Surya Kant noted that the ECI admitted 22 lakh of the removed names belonged to deceased persons. “If 22 lakh people have died, why is it not disclosed at the booth level? We do not want citizens’ rights to depend on political parties,” he remarked.

The court said the full list of removed voters — those who were on the 2025 roll but not on the draft list — must:

•    Be posted on district-level ECI websites with reasons for deletion.

•    Be publicised in vernacular newspapers with maximum reach, on Doordarshan, and other TV channels.

•    Be displayed on the notice boards of all panchayat bhawans, block offices, and panchayat offices.

•    Be shared on district election officers’ social media handles if available.

Public access online and offline

The court emphasised that the list must also be searchable by EPIC number so voters can verify their status online. Aggrieved voters may file claims with a copy of their Aadhaar cards to restore their names.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked how many names were missing from the draft list after the revision. Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll body, said: “65 lakhs are not there, 22 lakhs are dead.” He added that anyone wrongly marked as deceased can approach officials to get their name restored.

“We are asking for more transparency… people must be able to check their names independently,” Justice Bagchi said. Justice Kant added, “Anita Devi should know that if she goes to this website, she can find out how to get her name back.”

The case will be heard next on August 22.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 18,2025

INDIA.jpg

New Delhi: Amid its face-off with the Election Commission over allegations of vote fraud, the INDIA Opposition bloc is considering bringing a motion to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources have said.

According to the sources, Opposition parties discussed bringing the motion to remove the poll body chief during a meeting of their leaders at Parliament this morning.

The process to remove a Chief Election Commissioner is similar to that of a Supreme Court Judge. Such a motion requires to be passed by a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament and the grounds of removal are "proved misbehaviour or incapacity".

The Opposition parties' plans on this subject follow the poll body chief's strong remarks targeting the INDIA bloc's allegations of vote fraud.

Hitting back at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" offensive, Mr Kumar yesterday said using such "improper words" amounts to insulting the Constitution.

At a press meet last afternoon, the Chief Election Commissioner said the poll body was being used as a launchpad to target India's voters for political motives and that the poll body stands firmly with the voters. He said every party is the same for the Election Commission and that it does not discriminate between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Earlier this month, Mr Gandhi had alleged vote fraud in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha has now launched the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. This Yatra will cover 1,300 km across 20 districts of the poll-bound state. The Congress and its ally RJD have challenged the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in Bihar, alleging that the poll body is colluding with the BJP to tinker with the voter rolls and give an advantage to the ruling party.

Countering such allegations, the poll body chief yesterday said, "More than 1 crore officials, over 10 lakh booth-level agents and over 20 lakh polling agents work for a Lok Sabha election. Can anyone steal votes in front of so many people and with such a transparent process? Some allegations of double voting were made, but when we asked for proof, we got nothing. Such allegations scare neither the Election Commission nor any voter."

Following Mr Gandhi's allegations regarding Mahadevapura, the Karnataka poll body had asked him to take an oath and submit a declaration that he had irregularities in the voter list. Mr Gandhi has refused and said the data he cited was the poll body's, not his.

Stressing that the Congress leader must submit an affidavit, Mr Kumar said. "Affidavit has to be given or (he) must apologise to the nation. There is no third option. If we don't receive an affidavit within seven days, it means these allegations are baseless."

Asked about the plan to push for the poll body chief's removal, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said, "The Chief Election Commissioner spoke like a BJP spokesperson. We will use every option available to us in a parliamentary democracy."

The BJP has slammed the Opposition parties over these reports. Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said, "What can we expect from fools? I am surprised they have not brought impeachment motions against the Supreme Court and high courts."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 18,2025

woundedGaza.jpg

HEAL Palestine, a US-based humanitarian organization that has been evacuating severely wounded Palestinian children from Gaza, strongly condemned the US decision to halt their visas.

In a statement on Sunday, the group emphasized that it provides urgent medical aid and ensures that treated children and their accompanying family members are safely returned to Palestine.

“Our mission gives children a renewed chance at life, whether through life-saving surgery or the ability to walk again. US tax dollars do not fund this treatment,” the statement read.

The US State Department announced on Saturday that it would stop issuing visas to children from Gaza in desperate need of medical care after an online pressure campaign was launched by Laura Loomer, a far-right influencer close to Donald Trump who describes herself as “a proud Islamophobe”.

Without providing any supporting evidence, Loomer claimed on social media that HEAL Palestine "is mass importing GAZANS into the US" under the "false claim" of humanitarian aid.

The humanitarian group refuted the false claim saying, “This is a medical treatment programme, not a refugee resettlement programme.”

Humanitarian organizations and aid groups have slammed the decision, saying it blocks critically ill children from receiving lifesaving treatment in the US.

The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, a US-based charity, also called on the Trump administration to “reverse this dangerous and inhumane decision.”

“Medical evacuations are a lifeline for the children of Gaza who would otherwise face unimaginable suffering or death due to the collapse of medical infrastructure in Gaza.”

The Council on Islamic-American Relations said the block on visas was “the latest sign that the intentional cruelty of President Trump’s ‘Israel First’ administration knows no bounds” and added that it was “deeply ironic” that the Trump administration was meanwhile “rolling out the red carpet for racists and indicted war criminals from the Israeli government.”

“This ban is just the latest example of our government’s complicity with Israel’s genocide, which is increasingly rejected by the American people,” it continued.

Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and ex-UN high commissioner for human rights, recently said that Trump must realize that his country is the most complicit in the genocide in Gaza.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the death toll has exceeded 61,900, the majority of them women and children.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.