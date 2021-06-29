  1. Home
RT-PCR tests mandatory for people entering Dakshina Kannada from Kerala

News Network
June 29, 2021

Mangaluru, Jun 29: Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra on Tuesday said that the RT-PCR negative reports has been made mandatory for people entering Dakshina Kannada district from Kerala

In a statement issued here on Tuesday said that the measure has been taken in the wake of instructions from the government and the cases of suspected Delta variants reported in Kerala. 

He said check posts that function round the clock will be set up at Talapady, Nettanigemudnur, Jalsoor and Saradka.

Even check posts will be set up at various entry points to Kerala, he said.

Pointing out that many from Kerala travel to Dakshina Kannada for medical reasons, he said RT-PCR negative report is a must for all of them.
 

News Network
June 26,2021

Bengaluru, June 26: The government of Karnataka has informed the High Court that it is in the process of identifying the properties of former minister Roshan Baig for attachment in connection with the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case.

The government stated that prima facie it has found that Baig has played a key role in promotion of the IMA group, its business activities and has also obtained financial gains.

In the affidavit filed before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Principal Secretary to Revenue department R Manjunath Prasad has stated that a notification to attach the movable and immovable properties of Baig will be issued under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Investors in Financial Establishments (KPID) 2004. The affidavit stated that a communication had been sent to the competent authority under the KPID Act in the IMA case on May 4, 2021 and a reminder on June 14, 2021 for sending a report after identifying the assets.

“Further, the Commissioner of BBMP as well as Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban and Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural district have also been intimated to identify the properties belonging to ex-MLA R Roshan Baig and send the report back to government immediately,” the affidavit said.

It could be recalled that the court had directed the state government to reconsider its stand on attachment of properties of Roshan Baig. This direction was passed after the government maintained that its officers were not well acquainted in such matters, especially when assets concern people not linked to the administration of the company.

The court had directed the state government to act in accordance with section 3 of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act for attachment of properties of directors and also assets procured out of the money of the depositors. The state government has now said that a notification for attachment of properties as per Section 3 of the KPID Act will be issued as soon as it gets details of the properties.

The bench posted the matter to July 7 for further consideration. The court said it will also take up the issue of Rs 12.82 crore donation made by IMA group to V K Obaidulah Government School in Shivajinagar. The court had directed the state government to take a decision on reimbursement of this amount to the competent authority. In response, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has informed that the amount received as donation/gift cannot be paid back. 

News Network
June 17,2021

New Delhi, June 17: Student activist Natasha Narwal on Thursday said they had received "tremendous support" inside Tihar Jail in Delhi and would continue their struggle.

Narwal, along with Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha, walked out of Tihar, hours after a court here ordered their immediate release in the northeast Delhi riots "conspiracy" case.

JNU students Narwal and Kalita thanked their friends and well-wishers, many of whom gathered outside the jail, for supporting them during their year-long stay behind bars.

"We have received tremendous support inside jail and we will continue our struggle," Narwal told reporters.

Welcoming the Delhi High Court order granting them bail, Narwal, an activist of women collective Pinjra Tod, said that when they were arrested, it took them many months to believe that they were in jail under such stringent charges.

Hitting out at the government, Kalita said people are in jail for raising their voice.

"They are trying to suppress the voice of people and dissent. We got a lot of support from people which helped us survive inside (jail)," she said.

On the delay in their release after the high court granted them bail, she said it was unbelievable because they had secured bail two-three days ago.

"...still we were inside jail. I almost kept expecting that some police officers will come and arrest me," she added.

Narwal, Kalita and Tanha were arrested in May last year under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Walking out of Tihar Jail, Jamia Millia Islamia student Tanha said he had kept hope that he would be released one day and asserted that the fight against the CAA, NRC and the NPR would continue.

News Network
June 26,2021

Nearly 1,000 Indonesian health workers have died from the virus since the pandemic started, with the country’s medical association confirming on Friday that 401 doctors were among the victims – 14 of whom were fully vaccinated.

“We are still updating the data and confirming whether the other cases had been vaccinated or not,” the association’s COVID-19 mitigation head Mohammad Adib Khumaidi told journalists.

The rise of severe cases in inoculated medical workers has raised questions about the China-produced Sinovac jab, which Indonesia is heavily relying on to vaccinate more than 180 million people by early next year.

This month, more than 300 vaccinated doctors and healthcare workers in Central Java were found to have been infected with COVID-19, with about a dozen hospitalised.

The country is also grappling with new virus strains, including the highly infectious Delta variant first identified in India.

In the capital, Jakarta, the surge in cases have forced hospitals to set up emergency tents, according to Detik news website, which quoted provincial government officials.

In Medan, the capital city of North Sumatra province, Dr Inke Nadia D Lubis, member of the COVID task force in the area, reported that in the last six months as many as 1,800 children have been infected with the virus, including 14 who have died.

More than a third of the cases reported were elementary school-age students, while a quarter were high school-age students, Inke was quoted by Detik as saying.

On Friday, President Joko Widodo said that the country is facing an “extraordinary situation”, vowing to respond with “quick and appropriate policies” while urging his countrymen to cooperate in the government’s response.

‘Close to collapse’

Clinical symptoms suggest that strain is responsible for a surge in cases in West Java, the medical association’s spokesperson for the province, Eka Mulyana, said.

“In West Java, bed occupancy rates have exceeded 90 percent. Some hospitals’ rates are even more than 100 percent,” he told reporters.

“At this rate, our health system is close to collapse.”

Dozens of communities in Central Java’s Kudus regency were put under lockdown after the Delta variant was detected in local testing samples, causing a sudden spike in virus cases. 
 

