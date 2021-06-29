RT-PCR tests mandatory for people entering Dakshina Kannada from Kerala

Bengaluru, June 26: The government of Karnataka has informed the High Court that it is in the process of identifying the properties of former minister Roshan Baig for attachment in connection with the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case.

The government stated that prima facie it has found that Baig has played a key role in promotion of the IMA group, its business activities and has also obtained financial gains.

In the affidavit filed before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Principal Secretary to Revenue department R Manjunath Prasad has stated that a notification to attach the movable and immovable properties of Baig will be issued under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Investors in Financial Establishments (KPID) 2004. The affidavit stated that a communication had been sent to the competent authority under the KPID Act in the IMA case on May 4, 2021 and a reminder on June 14, 2021 for sending a report after identifying the assets.

“Further, the Commissioner of BBMP as well as Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban and Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural district have also been intimated to identify the properties belonging to ex-MLA R Roshan Baig and send the report back to government immediately,” the affidavit said.

It could be recalled that the court had directed the state government to reconsider its stand on attachment of properties of Roshan Baig. This direction was passed after the government maintained that its officers were not well acquainted in such matters, especially when assets concern people not linked to the administration of the company.

The court had directed the state government to act in accordance with section 3 of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act for attachment of properties of directors and also assets procured out of the money of the depositors. The state government has now said that a notification for attachment of properties as per Section 3 of the KPID Act will be issued as soon as it gets details of the properties.

The bench posted the matter to July 7 for further consideration. The court said it will also take up the issue of Rs 12.82 crore donation made by IMA group to V K Obaidulah Government School in Shivajinagar. The court had directed the state government to take a decision on reimbursement of this amount to the competent authority. In response, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has informed that the amount received as donation/gift cannot be paid back.