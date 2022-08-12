Saffron activists allegedly attack interfaith couple after waylaying bus in Dakshina Kannada

Manglauru, Aug 13: In a fresh case of “immoral policing”, miscreants belonging to hardline Hindutva outfits targeted an interfaith couple travelling in a bus at Kapinabagilu in Kokkada of Belthangady taluk, on Friday.

It is learnt that the interfaith couple – a girl belonging to Hindu community and boy belonging to Muslim community – from Gadag had arrived at Dharmasthala.

They had enquired about a room in a lodge. As they were denied room, they travelled to Subrahmanya from Dharmasthala in a bus.

On getting information on the same, the members of saffron outfits allegedly waylaid the bus at Kapinabagilu and forced the couple to alight from the bus. The boy was allegedly attacked and the girl was threatened.

The police at Nelyadi outpost have sent the couple back to their home after an enquiry.

Reacting to the incident, Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said “none have filed any complaint on the incident. The youth and young woman have been sent back home.”