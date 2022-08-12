  1. Home
  Saffron activists allegedly attack interfaith couple after waylaying bus in Dakshina Kannada

Saffron activists allegedly attack interfaith couple after waylaying bus in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
August 13, 2022

Manglauru, Aug 13: In a fresh case of “immoral policing”, miscreants belonging to hardline Hindutva outfits targeted an interfaith couple travelling in a bus at Kapinabagilu in Kokkada of Belthangady taluk, on Friday.

It is learnt that the interfaith couple – a girl belonging to Hindu community and boy belonging to Muslim community –  from Gadag had arrived at Dharmasthala. 

They had enquired about a room in a lodge. As they were denied room, they travelled to Subrahmanya from Dharmasthala in a bus.

On getting information on the same, the members of saffron outfits allegedly waylaid the bus at Kapinabagilu and forced the couple to alight from the bus. The boy was allegedly attacked and the girl was threatened. 

The police at Nelyadi outpost have sent the couple back to their home after an enquiry.

Reacting to the incident, Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said “none have filed any complaint on the incident. The youth and young woman have been sent back home.”

News Network
August 9,2022

Mangaluru, July 9: The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested one more person in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Bellare police station limits. 

Praveen was hacked to death by three bike-borne miscreants in front of his chicken stall at Bellare on July 26.

DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that the arrested is Abdul kabeer C A ( 33) from Jattipalla House in Sullia. 

With this, the police have arrested seven persons so far.  

The SP said that the investigation is in progress. All the assailants have been identified by the police and a search was on for them.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 9,2022

car.jpg

Chikkamagaluru, Aug 9: Heavy rains continued unabated in parts of Chikkamagaluru district submerging low-lying areas and buildings and throwing normal life out of gear in the region. 

A 50-year-old man was washed away along with the car he was driving in a swollen rivulet while crossing it at Satholi in Narasimharajapura taluk in Chikkamagaluru district.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna, a resident of Arashinagere.

In a spate incident two people were rescued from inside a car which was washed away in the flood water at Sakharayapattana in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru. The locals broke the windshield of the car and rescued the people who were inside the car. 

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash across Kodagu district on Tuesday. Huge cracks developed on a hillock situated on the side of the Madikeri-Mangaluru road at Madenadu.

Several electricity poles by the side of the road are in imminent danger of being uprooted in the case of mudslides. Gusty wind have also uprooted several trees and electricity poles in the district.

car2.jpg

News Network
August 13,2022

