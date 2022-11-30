Saffron activists chase away Muslim trader from temple fair in Kodagu

Mangaluru, Nov 25: BJP government will not allow the anti-social elements to thrive in the society at any cost, said district-in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar.

Speaking after visiting Nagori on Friday, where a blast occurred in a moving autorickshaw on November 19, the minister said the government would not take soft stand towards those organisations that aim at creating fear in the society.

Mr Kumar, who is also minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture, said the society should unitedly fight against such anti-social elements. “It is learnt through media reports that, as a continuation of the blast, there was conspiracy to target Kadri Temple, some offices and public places. It shows that the whole purpose of the act is to target the Hindu society. There is a larger conspiracy at the state and national level, which has been foiled,” he said.

“I condemn the incident and the state government has taken all measures to tackle the incident effectively. To know the depth of the case and those behind the incident and to crack the case, the case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” he said.

"The government has been taking bold steps to foil the conspiracies aimed at spreading fear in the society. After the Shivamogga incident and Praveen Nettaru murder, the government had taken steps to ban organisations like the PFI, which is also part of the bold steps taken by the government to curb anti-social activities in the society."

“We are confident of the national investigation agency and the police investigation,” said Sunil.

On demand for setting up NIA office in Mangaluru, he said, “it will be a reality one or other day. The centre has responded to the demand. The guidelines and rules pertaining to it are being looked into by the government. Further, we have taken all steps that need to be taken to check such incidents in the future. Such a fearful situation should not be created not only in Karnataka but also in any other parts of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that he will not rest without ending terrorism. More than that, the entire society must unitedly fight against it. The society should be cautious against those who support such activities directly or indirectly,” said the Minister.

The minister said that elected representatives and the BJP will bear the medical expenses of the treatment of auto driver Purushotham K who suffered injuries in an auto blast at Nagori in Mangaluru on November 19.

Steps will be taken to provide compensation from the government to the family. The district administration will send a proposal to the state government, he said.