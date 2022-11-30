  1. Home
  Saffron activists chase away Muslim trader from temple fair in Kodagu

News Network
November 30, 2022

Madikeri, Nov 30: Activists of Hindutva outfits affiliated to BJP reportedly chased away a Muslim trader who had arrived to do business during the 'Shashti Utsava' at the Harihara Subrahmanyeshwara Temple at Kogadu's Gonikoppal Tuesday.

It is said that a gang of saffron shawl-clad men started verifying identity cards of traders to find out if any non-Hindus were doing business. 

When they came to know that one of the traders who had set up a petty stall belonged to Muslim community, they threatened and chased him away, sources said.  

Police said that neither the temple trustees nor traders filed any complaint. The temple had recently clarified that traders from all faiths were allowed during the 'Shashti Utsav'.

November 17,2022
November 17,2022

mukarram.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 17: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested the managing director of Injaz International, Misbahuddin S alias Misbauddin S Mukarram under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The accused had allegedly cheated people of huge funds in a Ponzi scam.

According to ED officials, during the investigation of the scam, they found that the accused had cheated the investors by siphoning off huge sums of money after luring depositors with promises of high returns against their investment. 

A special PMLA court on Thursday remanded Misbahuddin in ED custody till November 19. 

ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered against M/s Injaz International and associated Group located at Bengaluru under sections of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 and Chit Funds Act, 1982 and under section 420 of IPC by Wilson Garden Police Station in September 2017.

The then revenue inspector of Yelahanka taluk tahsildar's office, Ananth Padmanabha, had filed a complaint with the police against Injaz International stating that a probe was conducted after the 42nd State-level coordination committee meeting. The company had taken deposits from thousands of investors promising them high returns and cheated them. The case was transferred to CCB. Misbahuddin was arrested by CCB in 2019 for cheating people to the tune of Rs 250 crore. 

The ED found that M/s Injaz International is a partnership firm that was run by Suhail Ahamed Shariff and Misbahuddin S. M/s Injaz International accepted deposits from investors, cheated them and violated RBI guidelines. M/s Injaz International ran investment schemes by luring depositors with promises of high returns since the year 2016. The money was routed through multiple bank accounts, the firm had not done audits or had filed ITR returns.

M/s Injaz International diverted the amount from depositors to various individuals including its partners and related entity M/s Injaz Builders and Developers. Further investigation is on. 

November 25,2022
November 25,2022

sunil.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 25: BJP government will not allow the anti-social elements to thrive in the society at any cost, said district-in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar. 

Speaking after visiting Nagori on Friday, where a blast occurred in a moving autorickshaw on November 19, the minister said the government would not take soft stand towards those organisations that aim at creating fear in the society.

Mr Kumar, who is also minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture, said the society should unitedly fight against such anti-social elements. “It is learnt through media reports that, as a continuation of the blast, there was conspiracy to target Kadri Temple, some offices and public places. It shows that the whole purpose of the act is to target the Hindu society. There is a larger conspiracy at the state and national level, which has been foiled,” he said.  

“I condemn the incident and the state government has taken all measures to tackle the incident effectively. To know the depth of the case and those behind the incident and to crack the case, the case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” he said.

"The government has been taking bold steps to foil the conspiracies aimed at spreading fear in the society. After the Shivamogga incident and Praveen Nettaru murder, the government had taken steps to ban organisations like the PFI, which is also part of the bold steps taken by the government to curb anti-social activities in the society."

“We are confident of the national investigation agency and the police investigation,” said Sunil.

On demand for setting up NIA office in Mangaluru, he said, “it will be a reality one or other day. The centre has responded to the demand. The guidelines and rules pertaining to it are being looked into by the government. Further, we have taken all steps that need to be taken to check such incidents in the future. Such a fearful situation should not be created not only in Karnataka but also in any other parts of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that he will not rest without ending terrorism. More than that, the entire society must unitedly fight against it. The society should be cautious against those who support such activities directly or indirectly,” said the Minister.

The minister said that elected representatives and the BJP will bear the medical expenses of the treatment of auto driver Purushotham K who suffered injuries in an auto blast at Nagori in Mangaluru on November 19.

Steps will be taken to provide compensation from the government to the family. The district administration will send a proposal to the state government, he said.

November 20,2022
November 20,2022

aljanoub-stadium.jpg

Some of the best football players will be in action at the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held across eight magnificent stadiums in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

The Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 will see 32 teams from five confederations compete for the biggest prize in football. The teams have been divided into eight groups of four (A to H) and only the top two teams will advance to the knockout stages.

As many as 64 matches will be played during the course of 29 days, also making it the shortest 32-team FIFA World Cup in history. 

Except for the first two days, four matches will be played each day during the group stages. Each of the 32 teams will play three matches in the group stages before the knockouts begin with the round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) on December 3. 

Hosts Qatar will kick off the 2022 World Cup against Ecuador in Group A at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20. Defending champions France will play their first match against Australia at 12:30 AM IST on November 23 while five-time champions Brazil will start against Serbia at 12:30 AM IST on November 25. India is 2 hours 30 minutes ahead of Qatar.

The semi-finals will be played on December 14 and 15, both at 12:30 AM IST, while the final will take place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.

This will be the first time that a country from the Middle East will host the FIFA World Cup and consequently, the first edition being held outside the typical June-July window earmarked for the quadrennial showpiece. 

FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule

All times are in Indian Standard Times (IST).

Group stages

Sunday, November 20

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST

Monday, November 21

Group B: England vs Iran - 6:30 PM IST

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands - 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, November 22

Group B: United States vs Wales - 12:30 AM IST

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 3:30 PM IST

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia - 6:30 PM IST

Group C: Mexico vs Poland - 9:30 PM IST

Wednesday, November 23

Group D: France vs Australia - 12:30 AM IST

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia - 3:30 PM IST

Group E: Germany vs Japan - 6:30 PM IST

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica - 9:30 PM IST

Thursday, November 24

Group F: Belgium vs Canada - 12:30 AM IST

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon - 3:30 PM IST

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea - 6:30 PM IST

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30 PM IST

Friday, November 25

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM IST

Group B: Wales vs IR Iran - 3:30 PM IST

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal - 6:30 PM IST

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST

Saturday, November 26

Group B: England vs United States - 12:30 AM IST

Group D: Tunisia vs Australia - 3:30 PM IST

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia - 6:30 PM IST

Group D: France vs Denmark - 9:30 PM IST

Sunday, November 27

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico - 12:30 AM IST

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica - 3:30 PM IST

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco - 6:30 PM IST

Group F: Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM IST

Monday, November 28

Group E: Spain vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia - 3:30 PM IST

Group H: South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM IST

Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland - 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, November 29

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM IST

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar - 8:30 PM IST

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal - 8:30 PM IST

Wednesday, November 30

Group B: Wales vs England - 12:30 AM IST

Group B: IR Iran vs United States - 12:30 AM IST

Group D: Tunisia vs France - 8:30 PM IST

Group D: Australia vs Denmark - 8:30 PM IST

Thursday, December 1

Group C: Poland vs Argentina - 12:30 AM IST

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - 12:30 AM IST

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 PM IST

Group F: Canada vs Morocco - 8:30 PM IST

Friday, December 2

Group E: Japan vs Spain - 12:30 AM IST

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST

Group H: South Korea vs Portugal - 8:30 PM IST

Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay - 8:30 PM IST 

Saturday, December 3

Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 AM IST

Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM IST

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3

Group A winner vs Group B runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Sunday, December 4 

Group C winner vs Group D runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

Group D winner vs Group C runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Monday, December 5 

Group B winner vs Group A runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

Group E winner vs Group F runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Tuesday, December 6 

Group G winner vs Group H runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

Group F winner vs Group E runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Wednesday, December 7 

Group H winner vs Group G runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

Friday, December 9 

Quarter-final 1 - 8.30 PM IST

Saturday, December 10 

Quarter-final 2 - 12.30 AM IST

Quarter-final 3 - 8.30 PM IST

Sunday, December 11 

Quarter-final 4 - 12.30 AM IST

Wednesday, December 14

Semi-finals 1 - 12.30 AM IST

Thursday, December 15

Semi-final 2 - 12.30 AM IST

Saturday, December 17

Third place match - 8.30 PM IST

Sunday, December 18

Final - 8.30 PM IST

