  2. Saffron flag may replace tricolour in future as India will become Hindu nation: Eshwarappa

Saffron flag may replace tricolour in future as India will become Hindu nation: Eshwarappa

News Network
February 9, 2022

shivamogga.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 9: BJP’s veteran rabble-rouser and Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa today went on to say that the saffron flag (Bhagwa) could replace the tricolour as the national flag in the future.

Replying to the queries of media persons here, Eshwarappa said the saffron flag could indeed become the national flag in a hundred, two hundred or even five hundred years from now. 

"Didn't Rama and Maruthi sport the saffron flag on their chariots centuries ago? The same could be possible in the future, who knows? Didn't people laugh at us earlier when we said we would construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Haven't we achieved it today?" he said.

They would also hoist the Saffron flag at the Red Fort, he hinted without completing his sentence. "We will hoist the Saffron flag everywhere. Today or tomorrow, India will become a Hindu nation. Even at Red Fort..." he said.

He was, however, quick to add that the tricolour was the national flag as of now and anyone who didn't respect it was a traitor.

Eshwarappa was responding to allegation that BJP backed anti-hijab agitators hoisted saffron flag by replacing the tricolour, in the Government First Grade College in Shivamogga. "It's a lie. The tricolour was not replaced. If someone replaces it and hoists the saffron flag, it is a crime. But that's not what transpired here," he said, calling Shivakumar a "liar".

News Network
February 7,2022

Udupi, Feb 7: The BJP-government backed Hindutva agitation against hijab has spread to one more college in Udupi. Students having links with saffron organisation today demanded that the Muslim girl of MGM College to remove hijab before entering the campus.

The pro-Hindutva students have threatened to launch saffron shawl agitation if the Muslim girls failed to expose their hair in the college. “We will wear saffron shawl, dhoti and rudraksh beads if Muslim girl students continued to cover their hair with scarf,” the claimed.

They also have reportedly warned to forcefully impose the recent controversial order issued by the Karnataka government not to wear hijab inside any government school and college premises.

Meanwhile, principal of the college held meeting with students of both groups and asked the Muslim girl students to enter the classroom without hijab from February 8.

Leaders of Hindu Jagarana Vedike and other hardline Hindutva organisations are reportedly encouraging the Hindu students of the college to launch agitation against hijab. 

News Network
January 31,2022

utkhader.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 31: Claiming that there is no internal strife or groupism in the party, the newly appointed Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, U.T. Khader said in Mangaluru that he will discharge his duty in close coordination with CLP leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar.

“There are no groups in our party. We are all united and are working to safeguard the interest of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah is the CLP leader and Mr. Shivakumar, who is a member of the CLP, is supporting the former in the Legislative Assembly. Mr. Siddaramaiah is working closely with Mr. Shivakumar in managing party affairs,” he said and added that the two selected him as the Deputy Leader and the party announced it on January 30. Mr. Khader said that he will work hard to the meet the expectations of the party.

On the statement of senior Congress Leader C.M. Ibrahim that Mr. Khader has been given the opportunity following his announcement of quitting the party, Mr. Khader said party has been giving opportunity to all workers.

“I am not a person to take advantage of the absence of a person,” he said and added that the Congress is the only party, which has given opportunities to Muslim, Dalit and other party activists from different communities. “The yardstick for selection is the belief in the secular values, which the party believes in,” he said and added that there were seven Muslim ministers in the then S.M. Krishna cabinet.

On Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that Congress workers are embroiled in fissures, Mr. Khader said Mr. Bommai should be more concerned about providing stable governance. “We have provided stable governance during the terms of S.M. Krishna and Siddaramaiah. But BJP is not able to do it as there are lot of fissures in the BJP,” he said.

Mr. Khader reiterated that senior Congress leader Mr. Ibrahim will not leave the party. “It is only his anguish over non-realisation of some of his aspirations that is making him talk against Congress. His anger will cool down and he will continue in the party,” Mr. Khader said.

He said that his selection for the post of Deputy Leader of CLP is an honour to voters of Mangaluru Assembly constituency. He thanked the party leaders for supporting him and helping him grow in the party, where he discharged various roles in the NSUI, Youth Congress and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Mr. Khader went to meet senior party leader B. Janardhana Poojary at the latter’s residence in B. C. Road. Later, he called on Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha at his house in Mangaluru.
 

News Network
January 31,2022

nalapad.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 31: Mohammed Haris Nalapad took charge as Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) president on Monday. He has replaced Raksha Ramaiah.

He inaugurated his office with rituals as per Hindu, Muslim and Christian customs. 

Speaking to reporters, Nalapad said a formal event to mark the start of his tenure as KPYCC president will be held at the Congress’ office on February 10. “I requested Raksha Ramaiah and assumed office today, instead of starting from February 1,” he said. 

Mohammed’s father and Shantinagar MLA N A Haris said he will be happy if his son can attract more youth to the Congress and strengthen the party. “There shouldn’t be any groupism. I am confident Nalapad will do this,” he said. 

In the January 2021 KPYCC presidential election, Nalapad secured more votes (64,203) than Ramaiah (57,271). Still, Ramaiah was declared the winner while Nalapad was disqualified because of the 2018 assault case. The Congress said Ramaiah will be president till January 31, after which Nalapad will take over. 

