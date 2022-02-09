Saffron flag may replace tricolour in future as India will become Hindu nation: Eshwarappa

Bengaluru, Feb 9: BJP’s veteran rabble-rouser and Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa today went on to say that the saffron flag (Bhagwa) could replace the tricolour as the national flag in the future.
Replying to the queries of media persons here, Eshwarappa said the saffron flag could indeed become the national flag in a hundred, two hundred or even five hundred years from now.
"Didn't Rama and Maruthi sport the saffron flag on their chariots centuries ago? The same could be possible in the future, who knows? Didn't people laugh at us earlier when we said we would construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Haven't we achieved it today?" he said.
They would also hoist the Saffron flag at the Red Fort, he hinted without completing his sentence. "We will hoist the Saffron flag everywhere. Today or tomorrow, India will become a Hindu nation. Even at Red Fort..." he said.
He was, however, quick to add that the tricolour was the national flag as of now and anyone who didn't respect it was a traitor.
Eshwarappa was responding to allegation that BJP backed anti-hijab agitators hoisted saffron flag by replacing the tricolour, in the Government First Grade College in Shivamogga. "It's a lie. The tricolour was not replaced. If someone replaces it and hoists the saffron flag, it is a crime. But that's not what transpired here," he said, calling Shivakumar a "liar".
Comments
Add new comment