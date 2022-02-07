  1. Home
  2. Saffronites protest against hijab in Shivamogga’s Sahyadri college

Saffronites protest against hijab in Shivamogga’s Sahyadri college

News Network
February 7, 2022

Shivamogga, Feb 7: Tension prevailed for a while at Sahyadri Commerce and Management College campus in Shivamogga when a group of students staged a protest on the college campus objecting to the hijab worn by Muslim girl students on Monday.

Noticing that some Muslim students attended the classes wearing hijabs, a group of pro-Hindutva students including women staged a protest wearing saffron shawls and demanded the college authorities to ask those girls to remove hijab in classrooms or permit them to attend the classes wearing saffron shawls.

Reacting to the protesting students' demand, the college Principal Veena said that all students must attend classes wearing their uniform and there would be no compromise in it. She added that the college had however yet to receive the government order mandating that students wear their uniform.

Sensing that the situation may move from bad to worse, police rushed to the college campus and held talks with agitating students.

Meanwhile, Muslim students staged a protest in the premises of the deputy commissioner's office, urging the government to allow them to attend classes wearing the hijab, which they said is their fundamental right.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 7,2022

New Delhi, Feb 7: India's daily Covid-19 cases dipped below 1 lakh on Monday as the nation reported 83,876 new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

In the last 24 hours, 895 deaths were reported across the nation, taking the Covid-19 toll to 5,02,874.

The active Covid-19 cases now stand at 11,08,938, while the daily positivity rate is at 7.25 per cent.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
February 3,2022

kundapur.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 3: Strongly defending the decision of two colleges in Udupi district to be intolerant towards the Muslim girls with headscarves, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra today said that children should neither wear the hijab nor saffron shawls when they go to educational institutions. 

He also he directed the police to “watch” religious outfits in the coastal region where confrontation is brewing. 

“Children don't go to schools to practice their religion. They should go to school thinking they're children of Bharat Mata. Inside a school compound, there should not be hijab or saffron shawls,” Jnanendra told reporters. 

He was reacting to more than 100 Hindu students wearing saffron shawls at a government pre-university college in Kundapur to counter Muslim girls who sported headscarves. 

“There are religious organisations that seem to have different ideas when it comes to India’s unity. So, I have asked the police to watch them,” Jnanendra said. 

For a month now, eight Muslim girls have been protesting for their "right" to attend class wearing headscarves at a government women’s pre-university college in Udupi. Today dozens girl students of Kundapura junior college in Udupi district were barred from entering the campus for wearing hijab. 

“The education minister has already said that there is a prescribed uniform that students should stick to. Students of all religions should sit together and study with the feeling that they’re children of the same mother. There are churches, mosques and temples where religious activities can be followed. But, in a school where an academic atmosphere is needed our children should have the culture of promoting India's unity,” Jnanendra argued. 

Comments

Kannadiga
 - 
Friday, 4 Feb 2022

Honorable minister what about the Saradars turbo.
Is there any guts to object common sewak tell

Well Wisher
 - 
Friday, 4 Feb 2022

He forgot India is Democrat Nation he also forgot that was elected by the people to fulfill peoples demand as per our Constitution.
It's not a Kesari Desh to follow nagpur policy.
Shortly he will lose his chair.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 7,2022

Udupi Feb 7: Like every day, a few students wearing hijabs walked into Kalavara Varadaraj government College in Koteshwara town of Karnataka’s Udupi district today morning. 

Upon seeing this, other students began wearing saffron shawls as a sign of protest. The principal convinced them to not wear the saffron shawls and they entered. The principal asked the girls to remove their hijabs too.

Not willing to budge, the three Muslim girls with hijabs walked out of the college.

On Friday, Hindu groups allegedly forced boys to wear saffron shawls in pre-university college classrooms in Udupi.

The incident was reported by the Government Pre-University College in Udupi district’s Byndoor town.

According to reports, this incident took place after Muslim girls in the college removed their hijabs before entering the campus. The principal, however, intervened in the matter to stop Hindu outfits from enforcing a ‘saffron shawl campaign’.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.