Sangh Parivar-backed seers seek survey of Peer Pasha Bangla, call it's 'Anubhava Mantapa'

News Network
June 5, 2022

Bengaluru, June 5: Some Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers, backed by Sangh Parivar, on Sunday appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to survey the ‘Peer Pasha Bangla’ in Basavakalyan in Bidar district, claiming that it was the original ‘Anubhava Mantapa’, the sacred seat of the founder of Lingayat sect and 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara.

“The first parliament of the world, Anubhava Mantapa now happens to be the Peer Pasha Bangla (Bungalow), which requires immediate protection and a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India,” the seers said in a joint statement.

The seers, led by Sharanu Salagar, BJP MLA from Basavakalyan, and Pradeep Kankanvadi, president of Veerashaiva-Lingayat Sanghatana Vedike, called on Bommai at his residence. In their memorandum, the seers said that it has come to their knowledge from local sources as well as documents that ‘Peer Pasha Bangla’, a dargah or a mausoleum of a Muslim saint, is actually the original ‘Anubhava Mantapa’.

They demanded that the State should make a proposal to the Centre to release Rs 500 crore for the ‘Anubhava Mantapa' corridor under which the sites related to Basaveshwara should be identified and preserved. They further said the Anubhava Mantapa should be developed as a major Lingayat study centre in Basavakalyan.

According to Girimalleshwara Swamiji of Tapovana Matha in Shahpur Taluk in Yadgir district, Bommai assured the seers that all the documents would be examined and a meeting with the officials convened in this regard. Lingayat is a major sect and dominant community in Karnataka, to which Basavaj Bommai and his immediate predecessor B S Yediyurappa belong.

The demand for a survey of ‘Peer Pasha Bangla’ comes close on the heels of Hindu organisations staging a demonstration in Srirangapatna in Mandya district on Saturday demanding a survey of Jamia Masjid, claiming that it was a Hanuman temple, which the 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan had razed and built a mosque there.

News Network
June 3,2022

Twitter Inc said on Friday, June 3, the waiting period under the HSR Act for Elon Musk's $44-billion acquisition of the social media firm has expired.

Completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, Twitter said.

The HSR Act, or the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, requires parties to report large transactions to both the Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice Antitrust Division for review.

News Network
June 5,2022

Mangaluru, June 5: SDPI leader Mohammed Shareef has filed a complaint against a policeman for uploading a fake video of the incident related to the abuse of police personnel in Mangaluru. DCP (Law and order) Hariram Shankar said that a notice will be issued and disciplinary action taken the cop.

A couple of young motorists had allegedly abused the police personnel posted at Kannur on the city's outskirts on May 27. The police had already arrested 12 persons. Three more youth were arrested by the Madiwala police for allegedly obstructing police on duty.

In his complaint to DCP, Mohammed Shareef accused a cop attached to Kavoor station of morphing the video clipping showing youth abusing the police personnel and sharing it in his WhatsApp status.

As the case pertaining to the abusing of the police personnel was in progress, the police should have remained impartial. Instead, he with prejudiced notion has acted partially and his act is illegal, the complainant charged and urged DCP to initiate action against the cop. 

Shareef had submitted the complaint along with the documents pertaining to the uploading of the status.

News Network
May 31,2022

Mangaluru, May 31: The city police have arrested eight students of a private college here for allegedly assaulting and threatening about six students staying at an apartment.

The arrested are Mohammed Afreesh, 21, from Ullal, Sunaif, 21, from Pandeshwar, Sheikh Mohiddin, 20, from Kasaragod, Ibrahim Raji, 20, from Kotekar, Mohammed Sinan Abdulla, 21, from Addur, Mohammed Asham, 21, from Kotekar, Mohammed Afam Aslam, 20, from Bunder and Mohammed Sayyed Afrid, 21, from Gurupura. All the arrested were seniors of the victim students and third-year students in a college in Balmatta.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters on Monday that the 21- year-old complainant, a native of Malappuram in Kerala and his friends had reportedly taken part in a cultural fest at Deralakatte. 

There was some altercation among the seniors and juniors during the practice session on Saturday. Following this, about 12 senior students had allegedly assaulted the complainant and others outside the hall.

After dispersing from the spot, they forcefully entered the apartment where the victims were residing with wickets and allegedly assaulted them.

The arrested have been sent for medical examination after the victims had alleged that they were under the influence of alcohol. There could be some enmity other than the reason mentioned by the students. Police will investigate it. The complaint has been registered at Ullal and Urwa police stations.

The commissioner said any differences of opinion should be sorted through mutual dialogue when students reside in PG accommodations, and private hostels. 

“If the assault is related to ragging, then a case under Karnataka Education Act will also be booked. Last year, six cases were booked related to ragging and more than 40 people were arrested,” he added.

